OranjeBTC Acquires 3,650 BTC, Surpasses Meliuz as Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latam

The post OranjeBTC Acquires 3,650 BTC, Surpasses Meliuz as Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OranjeBTC, a bitcoin‑treasury company based in Brazil, revealed it acquired 3,650 BTC and plans to go public via a reverse IPO in October. With the acquisition, OranjeBTC surpasses Meliuz as the largest bitcoin‑treasury company in the country and region. OranjeBTC Surges as the Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Brazil and Latin America More companies are […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/oranjebtc-acquires-3650-btc-surpasses-meliuz-as-largest-bitcoin-treasury-company-in-latam/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:41
Apple (AAPL) targets higher to finish wave five [Video]

The post Apple (AAPL) targets higher to finish wave five [Video] appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for Apple (AAPL) indicates that a rally from the September 11, 2025 low is unfolding as a five-wave impulse structure. Starting from that low, wave ((i)) concluded at $228.40, followed by a pullback in wave ((ii)) that ended at $226.50. The subsequent advance in wave ((iii)) reached $238.19, with a brief dip in wave ((iv)) closing at $236.10. The final leg, wave ((v)), peaked at $241.22, completing wave 1 of a higher degree. A corrective wave 2 followed, concluding at $236.68, exhibiting an internal zigzag structure with segments ((a)), ((b)), and ((c)). Apple (AAPL) – 30 Minute Elliott Wave technical chart The stock has since resumed its upward trajectory in wave 3. From the wave 2 low, wave ((i)) advanced to $247.42, and a minor pullback in wave ((ii)) settled at $244.39. The rally in wave ((iii)) climbed to $256.64, followed by a dip in wave ((iv)) to $253.16. The final push in wave ((v)) reached $257.34, completing wave 3 of a larger degree. A corrective wave 4 appears to have concluded at $251.04, aligning with the 100%–161.8% Fibonacci extension of the zigzag structure. As long as the pivot at $236.68 holds, any near-term pullback should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, setting the stage for further upside momentum in AAPL’s price action. AAPL – Elliott Wave technical video   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/apple-aapl-targets-higher-to-finish-wave-five-video-202509250504
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:18
Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase By International Business Settlement Signals Confidence

The post Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase By International Business Settlement Signals Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bold Move: Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase By International Business Settlement Signals Confidence Skip to content Home Crypto News Bold Move: Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase by International Business Settlement Signals Confidence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hong-kong-bitcoin-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:12
Ohio approves cryptocurrency payments for state government fees

PANews reported on September 25th, according to Decrypt , that the Ohio Board of Depository and Clearing Counsel has unanimously approved a vendor plan to support cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, for payment of state government fees and services. Secretary of State Frank LaRose stated that the department processes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and has seen increasing demand for cryptocurrency payment options. This initiative is part of Ohio's push for digital asset legislation, including the Blockchain Protection Act and the Bitcoin Reserve proposal.
PANews2025/09/25 14:45
Why Ethereum Price Dropped Toward $4,000 Today

The post Why Ethereum Price Dropped Toward $4,000 Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 25 September 2025 | 09:30 Ethereum declined 3.5% over the past 24 hours, underperforming the broader crypto market’s 1.3% loss. The drop brought ETH close to the $4,000 threshold, with intraday lows testing that support zone. The downturn has been fueled by three main factors: heavy liquidations, renewed ETF outflows, and a technical breakdown. Leverage unwinds intensify sell pressure Over $1.8 billion in crypto longs were liquidated on September 23, and Ethereum accounted for roughly $504 million of that figure. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell triggered a broader risk-off move in financial markets. With ETH futures open interest stretched near all-time highs, the fall below $4,200 sparked cascading liquidations. Funding rates have since turned negative, signaling ongoing bearish positioning. ETF flows turn negative Ethereum exchange-traded products saw $140.8 million in net outflows on September 24, extending a two-day streak of withdrawals. That reversed the prior week’s strong inflows of nearly $300 million. The pullback suggests some institutions are taking profits following ETH’s 65% three-month rally. Even so, ETFs still hold about 6.3 million ETH, worth $25.4 billion, which provides underlying demand and limits deeper downside for now. Support under pressure Ethereum’s chart shows the breakdown began with a loss of $4,100 support. Once that level gave way, sell orders accelerated, pushing ETH to test the $4,000 zone. While bulls managed to hold the line in early trading, momentum remains weak. A decisive close under $4,000 could risk another leg lower, while a rebound above $4,100 would help restore confidence. Outlook Ethereum’s retreat underscores how leverage, institutional flows, and technical signals can combine to drive sharp intraday moves. Traders are watching ETF data and futures positioning for signs of stabilization. Until ETH regains $4,100, the $4,000 mark will remain the key battleground. The information provided in this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:31
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as CME Futures Volume Surges Past $38.5B

Institutional activity around XRP and Solana has soared, with CME futures crossing $38.5 billion in volume. As big players circle these names, traders are also looking toward new agile coins such as MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the best altcoins to buy now for diversification. CME Futures Drive XRP and Solana Into Spotlight CME Group [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as CME Futures Volume Surges Past $38.5B appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 14:00
Is Internet Computer (ICP) Really Dead or Just Misunderstood?

Every crypto cycle leaves behind a trail of tokens that get hyped, dumped, and then quietly fade from mainstream attention. Internet Computer (ICP), has been a prime example. ICP price surged when it first launched and later collapsed, leaving many wondering if the project has a future. After hitting a high of around $21 in
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:59
Ethereum’s PeerDAS will be key to L2 scaling: Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin explained how Fusaka’s PeerDAS feature will address Ethereum layer 2 scaling bottlenecks. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the upcoming Fusaka upgrade will allow nodes to verify data availability without downloading complete blockchain data, improving scalability.The upcoming upgrade, set for December, will help to solve current data availability constraints through a core feature called PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), Buterin explained on Thursday.“PeerDAS is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data,” he said, describing it as “the key to L2 scaling, and eventually L1 scaling.” Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:41
Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions

Circle's new feature would violate crypto's core ethos of immutability
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:23
Australia Looks To Bring Crypto Under Financial Services Framework With New Draft Legislation

The Australian treasury revealed a new draft proposal for crypto firms in the country, requiring them to hold licenses and be treated as financial products. The proposal would require crypto firms to hold financial service licenses, effectively bringing them under the wing of the country's securities regulator, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).Digital asset platforms (DAPs) and tokenized custody platforms (TCPs) will fall under the same bracket as other financial intermediaries, and subject to the same licensing and consumer protection rules.Daniel Mulino, assistant treasurer, revealed the draft legislation on Thursday. Mulino explained that the plan is to bring crypto under existing financial services rules."The final legislation will introduce a new framework for digital asset businesses in Australia. It will do so by extending existing financial services laws but in a targeted way," Mulino said.The treasury has opened the draft legislation for consultation. The consultation window is open until Oct. 24, 2025.
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:17
