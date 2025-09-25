2025-09-26 Friday

$105 Million Wiped Out In An Hour

The post $105 Million Wiped Out In An Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $105 Million Wiped Out In An Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $105 Million Wiped Out in an Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-crypto-futures-liquidation-4/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:30
How do the world’s major religions view Bitcoin and cryptocurrency?

The post How do the world’s major religions view Bitcoin and cryptocurrency? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the invention of money, the major religions of the world have grappled with its effect on human morality, the unequal distribution of wealth, and the indignities of poverty. “Through money, even the incorruptible can become corrupted,” said the 19th-century Hasidic rabbi Menachem Mendel Kotzk. “Therefore, if they desire to invest their money, let them exercise diligent care lest they be snatched by cupidity, the source of all evil,” wrote Pope Benedict XIV in a 1749 encyclical. “Wealth is the tribulation of the soul and the plunder of calamities,” warned Shia scholar Abu al-Fath al-Amidi. Now, the three Abrahamic religions — Islam, Christianity and Judaism — are encountering a new type of money in the form of cryptocurrency. Halal and Haram crypto is a matter of debate Islam has no central authority like a Pope, leaving scholars to debate whether crypto is halal — that is, permitted by Islamic law. Islam has strict definitions about what constitutes a permissible currency and has explicit rules against usury.  Scholars debate the merits of crypto in Islam (Pexels) Hamza Redzuan, research analyst at the Qatar Centre for Global Banking and Finance, writes, “Some cryptocurrencies are considered to be Shariah-compliant, but crypto has generally elicited mixed views in the Islamic world.” “Some scholars rule that investing in crypto is halal as long as the underlying project is halal, while others consider the whole category to be haram [forbidden], as crypto characteristics, such as valuation based on market fluctuation and its use in gambling, are considered un-Islamic.” Malaysia’s National Ulema Council banned crypto in 2021 because it possesses elements of uncertainty, gambling and harm. Other Islamic scholars who are critical of crypto have raised concerns over its lack of intrinsic value. Islamic legal observers Mohammad Rasikh Wasiq and Mohammad Hamed Shahab write: “Bitcoin does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:29
XRP News Today: XRP ETFs Gain Momentum Despite BlackRock’s Reluctance to File

The Rex Osprey XRP spot ETF, launched on 23rd September, has witnessed a $37.75 million volume on day one, generating expectations among traders that more investment companies will join the XRP ETF race. While Grayscale and Bitwise are already awaiting the SEC’s final decision regarding their ETF approvals, the XRP community anticipates the multinational asset ... Read more The post XRP News Today: XRP ETFs Gain Momentum Despite BlackRock’s Reluctance to File appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 15:24
DXY dips near 97.75 amid mixed signals

The post DXY dips near 97.75 amid mixed signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s strong move up to a two-week high. Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks on rate cuts could act as a tailwind for the Greenback. The technical setup favors the USD bulls and backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and erodes a part of the previous day’s strong move up to the 98.00 neighborhood, or a two-week high. The index is currently placed around the 97.75 region, down 0.10% for the day, though the lack of follow-through selling warrants caution for bearish traders. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs again in October and December, following a 25 basis points rate cut earlier this month, turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks on potential interest rate cuts hold back the USD bears from placing aggressive bets and should help limit deeper losses. From a technical perspective, the overnight close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September downfall could be seen as a key trigger for the USD bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into positive territory and back the case for the emergence of dip-buying near the 97.50 area, which is followed by the 97.25 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. retracement level. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and make the DXY vulnerable to weaken further below the 97.00 round figure, towards the next relevant support near the 96.65 region. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 96.25-96.20 area, or the lowest level since July 2022,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:14
European Banks Plan Stablecoin Launch by 2026

The post European Banks Plan Stablecoin Launch by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nine European banks plan a MiCA-regulated euro stablecoin launch. Stablecoin aims for pan-European payment standardization. Impact on non-compliant stablecoins like USDT in EU. Nine leading European banks, including ING and UniCredit, plan to establish a euro-denominated stablecoin company in the Netherlands by 2026, regulated by MiCA guidelines. This initiative could reshape the Eurozone’s digital payments landscape, potentially challenging existing stablecoin structures and boosting the euro’s role in cross-border transactions. European Banks Forge Ahead with 2026 Stablecoin Rollout The new company formed in the Netherlands by ING, Banca Sella, and others aims to issue a MiCA-regulated stablecoin by 2026. They will seek an electronic money institution license from the Dutch central bank and invite other banks to participate. This venture marks an effort to establish a pan-European digital payment standard. The stablecoin seeks to offer low-cost, near-real-time cross-border payments and support digital asset settlement. The move represents a shift towards euro-pegged, MiCA-compliant stablecoins amidst regulatory changes already delisting non-compliant tokens such as USDT from EU exchanges. “Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure. They offer significant efficiency and transparency, thanks to blockchain technology’s programmability features and 24/7 instant cross-currency settlement. We believe this development requires an industry-wide approach, and it’s imperative that banks adopt the same standards.” — Floris Lugt, Digital Assets Lead, ING Market Dynamics and Potential Euro Impact Did you know? The recent initiative by European banks parallels Société Générale’s efforts with EURCV, which has approximately €42 million in circulation, highlighting a significant shift toward euro-backed digital assets in the EU. According to CoinMarketCap, EURC has a market cap of $259.80 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.09 million, marking a 27.52% decrease. Its price has experienced a 0.39% decline over the past 24 hours but remains largely stable over 90…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:09
AIDA Partners with GAEA to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Network

This latest partnership between AIDA and GAEA is poised to deliver an artificial intelligence--led Web3 ecosystem targeting to benefit the creators.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 15:00
Sygnia CEO Warns Against Overexposure to Bitcoin, Calls It Overvalued

The post Sygnia CEO Warns Against Overexposure to Bitcoin, Calls It Overvalued appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka has cautioned against excessive enthusiasm for bitcoin and emphasized that crypto should make up no more than 5% of discretionary assets. Sygnia CEO Cautions Against Excessive Enthusiasm for BTC The head of a leading South African investment firm has raised concerns over what she considers excessive enthusiasm surrounding bitcoin ( BTC), […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sygnia-ceo-warns-against-overexposure-to-bitcoin-calls-it-overvalued/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:59
Ethereum Price Drop Below $4K Sparks Market Concerns

The post Ethereum Price Drop Below $4K Sparks Market Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Ethereum Price Drop Below $4K Sparks Market Concerns Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: Ethereum Price Drop Below $4K Sparks Market Concerns Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-drop-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:54
EUR/USD gains near 1.1750 ahead of German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, Fedspeak

The post EUR/USD gains near 1.1750 ahead of German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, Fedspeak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD maintains its position ahead of the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey. The Euro struggled following the disappointing headline German IFO Business Climate Index released on Wednesday. CME FedWatch tool indicates nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October. EUR/USD rebounds after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session, trading around 1.1750 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair holds ground ahead of the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey due later in the day. The Euro (EUR) faced challenges against its peers following the disappointing headline German IFO Business Climate Index released on Wednesday, which unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89.0 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. However, the EUR/USD pair maintains its position as the US Dollar (USD) struggles ahead of the Fedspeak later in the day. Focus will shift toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) appreciated as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious note, stressing that the US central bank must weigh stubborn inflation against a softening job market, calling it “a challenging situation” and reiterating comments from last week. However, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that money markets are currently pricing in nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October, up from 87% a week earlier. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that further rate reductions are likely to be needed, as the central bank works to restore price stability and provide necessary support to the labor market. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee broke away from the overarching narrative of consecutive Fed rate cuts heading through the end of the year, widening the narrative gap between Fed incumbents…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:49
Chainlink Integrates with Canton’s Institutional Blockchain

The post Chainlink Integrates with Canton’s Institutional Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink has integrated with the Canton Network, an institutional blockchain backed by global banks and technology firms, in a move aimed at strengthening institutional adoption of blockchain technology. The partnership, announced Wednesday, brings Chainlink’s data service, including its data streams, smartdata (proof of reserve and NAVLink) and the crosschain interoperability protocol (CCIP) onto the Canton Network. The network has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover oracle operating costs. As part of the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a Canton Network “super validator.” A super validator is a combined node that runs a domain validator and a Canton synchronizer node. It participates in the Global Synchronizer to order and finalize cross-domain transactions, providing consensus and interoperability across the network. Yuval Rooz, CEO of Canton Network developer Digital Asset, said, “Chainlink not only strengthens our governance and resilience, but also broadens the opportunities for innovators across traditional and decentralized finance.” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said that he expects the collaboration to enable “large-scale real-world use cases” that combine traditional and decentralized capital markets. Launched in May 2023, the Canton Network was designed as an institutional blockchain to support tokenization and large-scale financial activity. It was developed with the backing of tech behemoth Microsoft, finance heavyweights Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Cboe Global Markets, and crypto natives Digital Asset and Paxos. The network’s governing body, formerly known as the Global Synchronizer Foundation, recently rebranded as the Canton Foundation. The foundation includes major validators such as Chainlink. “This is a change in name only, designed to better reflect our purpose and help the community connect the Foundation’s work more directly with the Canton Network.“ Source: Canton Network Related: HSBC, BNP Paribas back Canton Foundation in institutional tokenization push Growing institutional blockchain adoption With its long list of influential partners, the Canton…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:47
