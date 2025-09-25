2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
South Korea presses U.S. to resolve visa snags or risk stalled investments

South Korea presses U.S. to resolve visa snags or risk stalled investments

The post South Korea presses U.S. to resolve visa snags or risk stalled investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s prime minister, Kim Min-seok, said Thursday that its financial commitments to the U.S. will remain in limbo until it resolves visa issues. He also urged the Trump administration to act quickly to reassure Koreans concerned about getting detained for working there. Kim believes that meaningful progress remains virtually impossible without resolving the visa issue. He spoke in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News in Seoul, and also talked about defense spending and North Korea. U.S. detains South Korean workers in Georgia The country’s official argued that although the projects have not been completely put on hold or formally halted, it will be very difficult for many South Korean workers to enter or re-enter the U.S. until the problem is resolved. Kim also believes the visa issue obscures the recent $350 billion investment fund agreed by both parties in a  July trade deal. The prime minister was referring to the incident where hundreds of South Koreans were taken into custody in a raid on a Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. battery plant under construction in Georgia earlier this month. The U.S. released the detainees, who returned home about a week after the incident. The incident cast a shadow over the ties between South Korea and the U.S., where images of shackled workers circulated widely and fueled public anger. South Korea is now allegedly reconsidering the hefty investment plans for the U.S. by its conglomerates. “In the absence of firm assurances regarding their safety, both they and their families are understandably reluctant to enter the U.S. again while this matter remains unresolved.” –Kim Min-Seok, Prime Minister of South Korea. According to the Korean senior government official, the visa issue has also cast a shadow on the intense negotiations between South Korea and the U.S. to finalize a…
Union
U$0.0109+8.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Minswap
MIN$0.02029-1.50%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:37
Delen
Versatile Daniel Schneemann A Huge Part Of Cleveland Guardians Success

Versatile Daniel Schneemann A Huge Part Of Cleveland Guardians Success

The post Versatile Daniel Schneemann A Huge Part Of Cleveland Guardians Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniel Schneemann #10 of the Cleveland Guardians rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 20, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cleveland Guardians are fortunate to have a true “Swiss Army Knife” player on their major league roster. Left-handed hitting Daniel Schneemann, 28, has offered the Guardians tremendous defense, playing all over the diamond for Cleveland. Schneemann is an outstanding defensive player, no matter where Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt deploys him. So far in the 2025 season, Schneemann has played second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, and right field. And he has played them all with outstanding results. He has made two errors in 392 opportunities to handle the ball. CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Daniel Schneemann #10 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on September 08, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images As a bonus, Schneemann has had some very timely hits, driving in crucial runs. His single against Detroit Tigers reliever Kyle Finnegan as a pinch-hitter in the 7th inning, gave the Guardians a tremendous cushion in their September 23 victory against the Detroit Tigers. There were two outs, with runners on second and third when Schneemann came to the plate. The Guardians were holding a very narrow 3-2 lead, with some big Tigers hitters looming for the remaining two innings. Schneemann worked the count to 2-2, and after spoiling a pitch with a foul ball, he smoked a Finnegan 88.7 miles per hour splitter up the middle. Both runners scored, moving the game further…
Particl
PART$0.1977-0.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.27612-1.66%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:34
Delen
Sui partners with t’order for commercial stablecoin payments in South Korea

Sui partners with t’order for commercial stablecoin payments in South Korea

South Korea’s largest table ordering service t’order has chosen the Sui blockchain to jointly develop a stablecoin infrastructure for commercial applications nationwide by leveraging the company’s extensive network. Sui network announced the partnership via a Sep. 24 blog post, and…
SUI
SUI$3.1876-2.08%
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1779-20.29%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/25 15:19
Delen
Pound Sterling edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data

Pound Sterling edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data

The post Pound Sterling edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD strengthens near 1.3460 in Thursday’s Asian session. Traders brace for Fedspeak and US Q2 GDP growth data later on Thursday for fresh impetus.  Fiscal concerns and signs of slowdown in UK business activity could underline the Pound Sterling.  The GBP/USD pair recovers some lost ground to around 1.3460 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders await more cues from the Fedspeak later on Tuesday. Also, the final print of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter (Q2), Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be published.  Traders weighed the prospect of a Federal Reserve (Fed) easing cycle in the wake of a cautious tone from policymakers while awaiting data that may outline the impact of tariffs. Fed’s Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing on Tuesday, saying that the US central bank needs to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weak job market in coming policy decisions.  Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that further rate reductions likely will be needed, as the central bank works to restore price stability and provide needed support to the labor market. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned against a series of rate cuts.   Traders have priced in nearly a 43 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in the remaining two policy meetings this year, although remarks from policymakers indicated that the decision will depend on the upcoming inflation and labour data. Rising UK fiscal worries following a significant increase in Britain’s public borrowings, along with a slew of downbeat UK economic data, might weigh on the Cable in the near term. Last week’s figures showed that public sector net borrowing hit £18 billion, the highest…
1
1$0.008669-33.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
NEAR
NEAR$2.716-5.33%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:07
Delen
Startup Bastion Attracts $14.6M to Power Next-Gen Stablecoin Issuers

Startup Bastion Attracts $14.6M to Power Next-Gen Stablecoin Issuers

The post Startup Bastion Attracts $14.6M to Power Next-Gen Stablecoin Issuers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 10:00 The competition to power the next wave of stablecoins is accelerating, with Bastion quickly emerging as a serious player. The startup, which recently stepped out of stealth mode, has secured two funding rounds in just weeks — most recently $14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Sony, Samsung’s venture arm, Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto division, and Hashed also participated. Earlier this month, Andreessen Horowitz alone led a $25 million raise. Unlike issuers launching their own tokens, Bastion focuses on the underlying infrastructure. Its white-label platform lets corporations issue stablecoins and integrate Web3 features without building compliance and settlement systems from scratch. The service includes custodial wallets, transaction routing, and analytics designed to match the reliability of traditional software stacks. CEO Nassim Eddequiouaq says demand from major enterprises is already strong, with companies looking for compliant ways to enter digital finance. Bastion’s model aims to bridge that gap, enabling firms to deploy tokenized money while meeting regulatory expectations. The startup’s rise comes as global interest in stablecoins grows rapidly. PayPal has expanded its dollar token across multiple blockchains, Société Générale is piloting a regulated coin in Europe, and Kazakhstan is testing a local-currency stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard. Meanwhile, a euro-pegged project backed by Deutsche Bank’s DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital has launched on Ethereum. With major corporations and governments moving into the space, Bastion’s quick leap from stealth to multimillion-dollar backing underscores how crucial stablecoin infrastructure is becoming in the financial system. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is…
Startup
STARTUP$0.005218-23.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001223-5.41%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:04
Delen
Kimmel Responds To Trump’s Apparent Threat To Sue ABC Over His Return To Air

Kimmel Responds To Trump’s Apparent Threat To Sue ABC Over His Return To Air

The post Kimmel Responds To Trump’s Apparent Threat To Sue ABC Over His Return To Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night mocked President Donald Trump’s poor approval ratings as he responded to the president’s apparent legal threat against ABC for bringing the comedian’s late-night talk show back on the air. Jimmy Kimmel addressed Trump’s attacks against ABC and criticism of his return to air. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts In his opening monologue, Kimmel talked about receiving “so many texts, from so many people” about Tuesday’s episode and then said: “I did hear from one very special friend moments after we taped our show last night,” as he pulled up the president’s Truth Social post. In response to Trump saying, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” the comedian shot back: “I can’t believe we gave you your job back.” Kimmel also dismissed Trump’s claim about ABC telling the White House that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had been cancelled, saying, “No, they weren’t.” Kimmel then read out Trump’s line about his content putting the “network in jeopardy” and said: “You hear that? There’s the threat again.” On Trump’s apparent legal threat, Kimmel said: “Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC.” Kimmel then read out the line about him rotting in bad ratings as he pulled up a graphic of the president’s disapproval numbers and said: “He does know bad ratings, he has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had.” Crucial Quote “You almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes… They go to all these lengths to say, “Oh, it wasn’t coercion. The president was just musing.” And then, the second Trump is alone, he sits on the toilet. He gets his grubby little thumbs on his phone. And…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.525-1.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0367-1.07%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:58
Delen
Forbes Highest-Paid Golfers At The 2025 Ryder Cup List

Forbes Highest-Paid Golfers At The 2025 Ryder Cup List

The post Forbes Highest-Paid Golfers At The 2025 Ryder Cup List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The biennial competition between the U.S. and Europe offers no prize money, but that hardly matters for these five players, who collected a combined $358 million over the past 12 months. Heading into 2025 with four major championships and three FedEx Cup titles across his 17 years as a pro—among a laundry list of other accolades—Rory McIlroy had nothing left to prove on the golf course. Nevertheless, he had a clear idea of what he still wanted to accomplish in his career: “winning the Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup,” as he told the BBC in January. McIlroy took care of business at Augusta in April, besting Justin Rose in a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam, and he’ll get his shot at Summer Games gold in Los Angeles in 2028. This weekend, however, the 36-year-old Northern Ireland native will have the chance to cross the Ryder Cup off his to-do list—an accomplishment that would, McIlroy reiterated this month, cement 2025 as “the best year of my career.” As McIlroy tees off in the first round on Friday, taking aim at a second consecutive European victory over the U.S. team, he isn’t the only player taking the biennial competition seriously. “I think hands down it’ll be the biggest golf event ever,” Justin Thomas, one of the 12 members of the American team, said last week ahead of the tournament, which is shifting back to U.S. soil at Bethpage Black in New York after being held in Rome in 2023 and is expected to include President Donald Trump among a crowd of 50,000 fans for Friday’s opening session. The stakes have much more to do with national or continental pride than with financial rewards. The Ryder Cup offers no prize money, and the European golfers have…
PAID Network
PAID$0.0188-4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Union
U$0.0109+8.83%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:52
Delen
Going for Gold: China’s Challenge to the US

Going for Gold: China’s Challenge to the US

The post Going for Gold: China’s Challenge to the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is emerging as a new contender for reserve status, with Deutsche Bank and other analysts forecasting that it could join gold on central bank balance sheets within the next decade. The gold market is booming, and the tectonic plates of global finance are shifting beneath our feet. China’s challenge to the US is about one gold bar at a time. As policymakers in Beijing openly court foreign gold reserves, the ambitions are clear. Challenge the supremacy of the US dollar and shape a new era for international finance. China’s Challenge to the US: Beijing’s Gold Strategy Bloomberg reports that China’s challenge to the US has begun in a concerted campaign to entice other central banks to store their precious metal holdings in Shanghai. This isn’t an abstract policy proposal or a trial balloon. The world’s largest physical gold exchange, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, has emerged as the centerpiece of China’s push to become the primary custodian for global bullion. The reasons are as pragmatic as they are political. China’s officials argue that their deep physical gold market, advanced logistics, and financial infrastructure make Shanghai the “natural” haven for sovereign gold reserves. Economic commentators see deeper motives beneath the surface. As Bitcoin maximalist and media personality, Max Keiser, remarked: “As predicted, The obvious way for China, Russia, India, BRICS, Iran, can challenge US dollar hegemony is with a Gold-backed stable coin.” Source | Max Keiser on X With Western sanctions freezing Russian assets and gold reaching eye-watering highs, Beijing is betting that central banks (particularly those wary of dollar-based risk) will look east for alternatives. China’s challenge to the US and the established financial orders in London and Zurich. Gold as the New Safe Haven Central banks have long prized gold for its lack of counterparty risk and near-universal liquidity.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07456-0.14%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.993-2.64%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:46
Delen
Solana (SOL) Tumbling to $200 and Not Stopping: Price Scenario

Solana (SOL) Tumbling to $200 and Not Stopping: Price Scenario

Solana is not stopping here as price is steadily moving toward breaking down 50 EMA support
Solana
SOL$196.81-4.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001552-2.38%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.50%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 14:14
Delen
ETFs: The “Tokens with Benefits” Debate

ETFs: The “Tokens with Benefits” Debate

A recent debate has emerged in the crypto community, sparked by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, who provocatively labeled ETFs as “tokens with benefits.” This comparison highlights the shared characteristics between the two, such as accessibility and low fees, while also pointing out the distinct advantages of ETFs, namely robust regulatory oversight and dedicated customer … Continue reading "ETFs: The “Tokens with Benefits” Debate" The post ETFs: The “Tokens with Benefits” Debate appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 14:11
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?