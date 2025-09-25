Why CLS Global Is Breaking the Rules of Market Making with a Free Trial Campaign

In today's crowded crypto landscape, every exchange and project faces the same question: which market maker can actually deliver? For years, market making has been a high-stakes, closed-door service — expensive retainers, long-term contracts, and plenty of promises. But very little transparency. Now, CLS Global is flipping the script. The firm, known as one of the top retainers in crypto market making, has launched a bold campaign: 30 days of professional market making, completely free. It's not a gimmick. Projects get full access — order book support, liquidity depth, and execution — for an entire month, with zero obligation to continue. If results prove themselves, projects stay. If not, they walk away. This move isn't just about attracting new clients. It's also designed to empower agents through a referral program, giving industry partners the chance to introduce projects to CLS Global. By taking this step, CLS Global is challenging the entire market making industry. The message is clear: real confidence means proving your value — not hiding behind contracts. With only 50 free trial slots available, the campaign is already sparking conversations across crypto circles. Whether you're a project testing liquidity solutions or an agent seeking opportunity, CLS Global's initiative is setting a new standard: market making you can trust, because you've seen it work yourself. The campaign is limited to just 50 slots. Projects and agents interested in taking part can apply directly via CLS Global's official Telegram bot: @CLSGlobalFreeTrialBot