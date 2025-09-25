Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Aims for 3x While Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x
The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Aims for 3x While Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, numbers tell the story, and right now, the gap between 3x and 150x couldn’t be larger. A 3x return is nothing to scoff at, especially in traditional markets, but in the meme coin arena, it can look almost tame. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the genre’s titans, is lining up for just that, a potential tripling of value as token burns, Shibarium growth, and whale activity continue to strengthen its foundation. Yet while SHIB’s path points to steady gains, traders can’t ignore the frenzy swirling around Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Analysts are floating 150x projections for this presale star, framing it as a high-risk, high-reward moonshot. The question? Can SHIB’s 3x stability compete with Brett’s 150x hype. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Aiming for 3x Gains Shiba Inu has proven it’s more than just a meme fad. Trading at $0.000012 with RSI hovering near 40, the Shiba Inu price prediction for Q4 2025 points to a potential 3x rally toward $0.000036. That kind of run hinges on Shibarium’s growing 1M+ daily transactions, whale accumulation, and consistent token burns driving momentum. Analysts see a realistic climb to an average of $0.00002184, with highs stretching to $0.0000326–$0.00004 if Bitcoin’s bull wave lifts the broader market. Still, SHIB has its limitations. Weekly dips (-1.54%) show sentiment isn’t bulletproof, and while governance tweaks and a potential double-bottom pattern hint at short-term moves to $0.000025, its $7.6B cap keeps things relatively grounded. For traders chasing big ROI, a 3x Shiba Inu price prediction feels solid, but far from the fireworks brewing in fresher meme projects. Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x: The Meme-L2 Powerhouse Set to Eclipse SHIB Layer Brett ($LBRETT) isn’t playing the same game as SHIB, it’s rewriting the script. Priced at just $0.0058 in presale with $4M+ already raised, this Ethereum…
