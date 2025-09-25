2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin Initiative Under MiCA

European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin Initiative Under MiCA

The post European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin Initiative Under MiCA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nine European banks unite for MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin. Challenges US dominance in the stablecoin market. Anticipated launch set for 2026, enhancing cross-border payments. Nine major European banks, including ING Group and UniCredit, will launch a MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin by 2026 to challenge U.S.-dominated markets. The collaboration underscores Europe’s strategic aim for payment autonomy, enabling efficient cross-border transactions and boosting Euro-zone liquidity through a MiCA-compliant digital currency. European Banks Target Digital Sovereignty with New Euro Stablecoin The creation of a Euro-centric stablecoin offers several benefits, including almost instant, low-cost cross-border transactions, enhancing Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments. These changes reflect a broader shift toward regulatory-compliant digital asset platforms. Market reactions include readiness from some DeFi platforms to integrate more euro stablecoins, offering European options to crypto users beyond established US dollar-pegged tokens. Official comments highlight MiCA’s role in shaping a unified digital finance landscape. “The entry into force of MiCA provides a harmonized framework for crypto-assets, supporting innovation and consumer protection across the single market,” noted the European Commission. European Commission. Insights from the Coincu research team indicate that this venture significantly advances regulatory adherence in Europe’s crypto markets. Historical trends show banks’ collective movement towards a compliant digital economy, potentially altering global stablecoin usage dynamics. MiCA: Paving the Way for Regulated Euro Stablecoins by 2026 Did you know? The euro stablecoin initiative reflects a growing trend among nations to establish digital currencies that enhance local economic sovereignty. CoinMarketCap data highlights the EURC stablecoin’s current trading dynamics: priced at $1.17, with a market cap of $259.85 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $41.91 million, despite a 26.27% drop. The supply remains uncapped, and recent price changes show minimal fluctuations over recent months. EURC(EURC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:21 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004054+0.27%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22543-3.28%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:45
Delen
Hacker group hosts Bitcoin auction for stolen Maryland Transportation Department data

Hacker group hosts Bitcoin auction for stolen Maryland Transportation Department data

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) data is being auctioned on the dark web after the Rhysida ransomware group hacked and stole information from the agency. The hackers are demanding 30 Bitcoins, worth about $3.4 million, in exchange for the information. As reported by the dailydarkweb news outlet on Wednesday, the breach on the state-level agency […]
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.455-2.52%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 15:42
Delen
Super Typhoon Ragasa Halts iPhone Production in Shenzhen

Super Typhoon Ragasa Halts iPhone Production in Shenzhen

TLDRs: Super Typhoon Ragasa suspends iPhone production in Shenzhen, affecting 25% of Foxconn’s output. Cross-border e-commerce shipments delayed as southern China faces severe storm conditions. Foxconn’s Product Enclosure Business Group to resume work after government clearance. Logistics disruptions expected to last 3–5 days, impacting holiday season deliveries. Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest storms [...] The post Super Typhoon Ragasa Halts iPhone Production in Shenzhen appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22543-3.28%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01546-1.77%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/25 15:29
Delen
Token swap plans advance as protocol prepares compensation

Token swap plans advance as protocol prepares compensation

The post Token swap plans advance as protocol prepares compensation  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK is moving forward with efforts to manage the aftermath of the hack that compromised millions of its tokens, progressing with token migration while preparing recovery measures for affected users. Summary UXLINK hack recovery efforts are gaining momentum as the protocol finalizes the new smart contract for its token swap. Legally circulating UXLINK tokens will be swapped on a 1:1 basis, while stolen or illegally issued tokens will not be eligible. The protocol has outlined a two-phase compensation plan, supporting affected users first and then restoring losses from any recovered assets. Recovery efforts following the UXLINK hack are gaining traction. Per the latest security update, the protocol has finalized the new smart contract for its token swap, which is now ready for deployment. Submissions for the migration plan and incident report to major exchanges and the Digital Asset eXchange Association (DAXA) have also been made, marking key steps in securing legitimate tokens and preventing further exploits. Security Notice – Update 6 We would like to share the latest progress on the UXLINK token migration: 1. The new UXLINK smart contract is ready. Contract address: 0x3991B07b2951a4300Da8c76e7d2c7eddE861Fef3 2. The UXLINK incident report has been submitted to DAXA and… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 25, 2025 UXLINK tokens held legally will be swapped on a 1:1 basis, while stolen or illegally issued tokens will not be eligible. The team added that most of the stolen tokens have been suspended, though some remain in circulation and are being actively monitored. An official on-chain swap portal is expected to launch within five working days, while individual exchanges may follow their own schedules depending on internal and regulatory processes. Meanwhile, efforts to recover the stolen funds are still in progress. While recent asset shuffles and movements by the attacker complicates the outlook for full recovery, UXLINK doubled…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.94%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.07233-5.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:24
Delen
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Aims for 3x While Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Aims for 3x While Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Aims for 3x While Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, numbers tell the story, and right now, the gap between 3x and 150x couldn’t be larger. A 3x return is nothing to scoff at, especially in traditional markets, but in the meme coin arena, it can look almost tame.  Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the genre’s titans, is lining up for just that, a potential tripling of value as token burns, Shibarium growth, and whale activity continue to strengthen its foundation. Yet while SHIB’s path points to steady gains, traders can’t ignore the frenzy swirling around Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Analysts are floating 150x projections for this presale star, framing it as a high-risk, high-reward moonshot. The question? Can SHIB’s 3x stability compete with Brett’s 150x hype. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Aiming for 3x Gains Shiba Inu has proven it’s more than just a meme fad. Trading at $0.000012 with RSI hovering near 40, the Shiba Inu price prediction for Q4 2025 points to a potential 3x rally toward $0.000036.  That kind of run hinges on Shibarium’s growing 1M+ daily transactions, whale accumulation, and consistent token burns driving momentum. Analysts see a realistic climb to an average of $0.00002184, with highs stretching to $0.0000326–$0.00004 if Bitcoin’s bull wave lifts the broader market. Still, SHIB has its limitations. Weekly dips (-1.54%) show sentiment isn’t bulletproof, and while governance tweaks and a potential double-bottom pattern hint at short-term moves to $0.000025, its $7.6B cap keeps things relatively grounded. For traders chasing big ROI, a 3x Shiba Inu price prediction feels solid, but far from the fireworks brewing in fresher meme projects. Analysts See Layer Brett at 150x: The Meme-L2 Powerhouse Set to Eclipse SHIB Layer Brett ($LBRETT) isn’t playing the same game as SHIB, it’s rewriting the script. Priced at just $0.0058 in presale with $4M+ already raised, this Ethereum…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000051-9.09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001173-1.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4175-3.17%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:22
Delen
XRP And Solana ETF Buzz Lifts Prices As SEC Decisions Near

XRP And Solana ETF Buzz Lifts Prices As SEC Decisions Near

The post XRP And Solana ETF Buzz Lifts Prices As SEC Decisions Near appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing as XRP and Solana enter critical regulatory stages. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is contemplating major decisions regarding both altcoins that might influence investor sentiment. There is already speculation about a Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval, and the launch of XRP-based ETFs created excitement around new institutional flows.With these headline-grabbing altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is proving to be a low-cost option with structural scarcity, attracting investors in search of early investment opportunities. Meanwhile, the introduction of Rex-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) drew a lot of interest as over $37 million was traded within the first day. Asset managers, such as Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, WisdomTree, and 21Shares, are queuing up similar products, which could absorb 1% 4% of the 59.77 billion XRP in circulation in a year. Market researchers observe that a 4% absorption at existing prices may trigger billions of fresh inflows, which will lead to a robust rally. Therefore, the SEC’s future ruling on such ETFs will be critical. Acceptance would lead to additional institutional adoption and greater liquidity in the markets. Concurrently, any delays would create temporary volatility. Both assets show strong technical setups and heavy whale accumulation. With key regulatory milestones approaching, investors remain on high alert. Ripple and Solana Price Eye New Highs In the meantime, market signals are positive for both tokens. Solana has a relative strength index (RSI) of 68, indicating presence of strong momentum. In the case of XRP, analysts point to a support of $2.70, and the probable upside to a range of $3.60 to $5, provided the buying pressure is maintained. These positive arrangements coincide with the expansion of crypto adoption, and risk assets are supported by macro conditions, including reduced U.S. interest rates. These regulatory catalysts make traders believe that the next all-time high for…
XRP
XRP$2.7665-2.97%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005509-6.14%
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-5.36%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:20
Delen
HYPE Price Under Pressure: $12B Unlock and Hayes’ Ferrari Sale Shake Confidence

HYPE Price Under Pressure: $12B Unlock and Hayes’ Ferrari Sale Shake Confidence

The post HYPE Price Under Pressure: $12B Unlock and Hayes’ Ferrari Sale Shake Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HYPE Price Under Pressure: $12B Unlock and Hayes’ Ferrari Sale Shake Confidence | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/hype-price-under-pressure-and-hayes-ferrari-sale/
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.68+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.52%
Sign
SIGN$0.07986-7.17%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:08
Delen
Why CLS Global Is Breaking the Rules of Market Making with a Free Trial Campaign

Why CLS Global Is Breaking the Rules of Market Making with a Free Trial Campaign

The post Why CLS Global Is Breaking the Rules of Market Making with a Free Trial Campaign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s crowded crypto landscape, every exchange and project faces the same question: which market maker can actually deliver? For years, market making has been a high-stakes, closed-door service — expensive retainers, long-term contracts, and plenty of promises. But very little transparency. Now, CLS Global is flipping the script. The firm, known as one of the top retainers in crypto market making, has launched a bold campaign: 30 days of professional market making, completely free. It’s not a gimmick. Projects get full access — order book support, liquidity depth, and execution — for an entire month, with zero obligation to continue. If results prove themselves, projects stay. If not, they walk away. This move isn’t just about attracting new clients. It’s also designed to empower agents through a referral program, giving industry partners the chance to introduce projects to CLS Global. By taking this step, CLS Global is challenging the entire market making industry. The message is clear: real confidence means proving your value — not hiding behind contracts. With only 50 free trial slots available, the campaign is already sparking conversations across crypto circles. Whether you’re a project testing liquidity solutions or an agent seeking opportunity, CLS Global’s initiative is setting a new standard: market making you can trust, because you’ve seen it work yourself. The campaign is limited to just 50 slots. Projects and agents interested in taking part can apply directly via CLS Global’s official Telegram bot: @CLSGlobalFreeTrialBot Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/why-cls-global-is-breaking-the-rules-of-market-making-with-a-free-trial-campaign/
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-15.96%
Coldstack
CLS$0.01486-4.31%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011486+10.15%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:03
Delen
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Solana Holds $220 With SUI and AVAX Gaining Momentum

Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Solana Holds $220 With SUI and AVAX Gaining Momentum

Altcoins are heating up again, and September has already delivered some strong signals. Solana (SOL) is holding firm above the key $220 level, proving its resilience despite wider market volatility. At the same time, SUI and Avalanche (AVAX) are showing the kind of momentum that traders love to chase, backed by surging volumes and ecosystem [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Solana Holds $220 With SUI and AVAX Gaining Momentum appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00519-4.24%
SUI
SUI$3.1868-2.11%
Avalanche
AVAX$28.57-7.27%
Delen
Blockonomi2025/09/25 15:00
Delen
Best Crypto Presale With 60x Potential — MAGACOIN FINANCE, XRP and TRON Named Analyst Favorites

Best Crypto Presale With 60x Potential — MAGACOIN FINANCE, XRP and TRON Named Analyst Favorites

MAGACOIN FINANCE, XRP, and TRON are ranked top analyst picks for September 2025, with MAGACOIN FINANCE leading forecasts of up to 60x ROI.
XRP
XRP$2.7665-2.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 15:00
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?