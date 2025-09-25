2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Nine European Banks Launch Euro-Backed Stablecoin to Challenge US Dollar Dominance

The post Nine European Banks Launch Euro-Backed Stablecoin to Challenge US Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nine of Europe’s leading banks have come together to issue a euro-backed stablecoin, marking a significant step toward creating a trusted European digital payment system. However, the project is designed to challenge the dominance of the U.S.-based stablecoins and offer Europe a payment system of its own, with the region’s strict regulations. Nine Banks Unite …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 15:43
Bitcoin Giant OranjeBTC to List on Brazil’s B3 Exchange With $410M Treasury

OranjeBTC to list on Brazil’s B3 exchange with $410M in Bitcoin reserves, becoming the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury firm.   OranjeBTC, a Bitcoin-focused company in Latin America, is set to go public in Brazil’s B3 exchange in early October. With 3,650 bitcoins in its reserves, the company is positioning itself as the largest publicly […] The post Bitcoin Giant OranjeBTC to List on Brazil’s B3 Exchange With $410M Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 15:30
‘You can’t handle the truth!’—or so we’re told

The post ‘You can’t handle the truth!’—or so we’re told appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > ‘You can’t handle the truth!’—or so we’re told Do you ever get the feeling that truth itself is starting to disappear from our world? It’s a nagging feeling, not always a conscious one. But it’s there in the back of your mind when you watch the news, when you listen to two people arguing over politics. It’s there while you’re scrolling social media feeds, whenever you hear statistics or research quoted as undeniable facts to support a claim. Is this even real, and how can I possibly tell? Basic truth should be at the very foundation of our culture. Without it, we’re farm animals or zombies. Every year, more and more of the information we consume is digital. It “exists,” but not really (and often not for long). What we need is more solid techniques, however imperfect, to verify information that’s intangible. Something that would make it more permanent, and more trustworthy. And if we’re producing that information, we should be able to own it somehow. Truth shouldn’t be the exclusive property of elites “You can’t handle the truth!” was the statement the fictional USMC Colonel Jessup blurted out in frustration at the end of “A Few Good Men.” Jack Nicholson ad-libbed that line, but it’s become the most memorable one from that movie. It remains a commonly-used meme over 33 years later, as a symbol of authority’s inflated belief in its own correctness, and the view that transparency isn’t something for the masses. To a moviegoer’s sense of justice Jessup was the villain of the story, but some still insist he made a valid point. Real, verifiable information has always been a valuable commodity, and having restricted access to it brings a sense of power. Therefore, there’s a tendency for those at society’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:15
Ethereum Sees Red, Crashes to $4K in a 7-Week Low, Where to Next?

Ethereum prices have dumped below $4,000 for the first time in seven weeks as the momentum wanes.
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 15:09
UXLINK hack: Token swap plans advance as protocol prepares compensation

UXLINK is moving forward with efforts to manage the aftermath of the hack that compromised millions of its tokens, progressing with token migration while preparing recovery measures for affected users. Recovery efforts following the UXLINK hack are gaining traction. Per…
Crypto.news2025/09/25 14:51
European Banks Plan Euro Stablecoin Launch in 2026

The post European Banks Plan Euro Stablecoin Launch in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nine leading European banks, including ING, UniCredit, KBC, and CaixaBank, are collaborating to launch a euro-backed stablecoin that meets the EU’s MiCAR regulations. This innovative digital currency aims to enable fast, secure, and affordable payments across Europe. Targeted for launch in the latter half of 2026, the stablecoin will offer a strong European alternative to …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 14:51
Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025

The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, and investors are exploring which penny coins might lead the next rally. Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, but newer projects with stronger technology and more focused communities are emerging. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis Dogecoin has grown from a simple meme to its current status. As of this […] The post Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025 appeared first on Telegaon.
Coinstats2025/09/25 14:32
Top 5 Presales in 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, BullZilla, and More Gaining Investor Attention

Top 5 Presales in 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, BullZilla, and More Gaining Investor Attention will be a turning point in the history of crypto investment in the presale. There are several notable projects that are gaining momentum on the basis of their value proposition and growth potential.   Lyno AI Takes Over Early Bird Presale. Lyno
Coinstats2025/09/25 14:30
Revolutionary Nansen AI: Transforming Crypto Charts with Intelligent Agents

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Nansen AI: Transforming Crypto Charts with Intelligent Agents Are you ready for a seismic shift in how you analyze cryptocurrency markets? The world of crypto trading is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is set to redefine how traders interact with data. Cryptocurrency data analytics firm Nansen is launching Nansen AI, an artificial intelligence agent poised to dramatically improve its crypto trading features. This isn’t just an update; it’s a transformation, moving beyond traditional charts to offer something truly revolutionary. What is the Nansen AI Revolution? Nansen AI is an advanced artificial intelligence agent. It is specifically designed to enhance how users access and interpret on-chain data. Cointelegraph reported that this innovative agent will replace the platform’s existing trading chart function entirely. Therefore, traders will no longer rely solely on static visual representations of data. Instead, Nansen plans to provide conversational trading information. This means you can interact with the AI to get insights, much like having a knowledgeable assistant. This shift aims to make complex on-chain trading data more accessible and intuitive for everyone. How Does Nansen AI Enhance Your Trading Experience? The introduction of Nansen AI promises several significant benefits for crypto traders: Simplified Data Interpretation: Traditional charts can be overwhelming. The AI agent distills complex data into understandable, conversational insights, making it easier to grasp market movements and trends. Personalized Information: Imagine asking a question about a specific token or a market trend and receiving an immediate, tailored answer. Nansen AI aims to provide this level of personalized analysis. Efficiency: Less time spent deciphering intricate charts means more time for strategic decision-making. The AI streamlines the information gathering process. On-Chain Focus: The agent is specifically built for on-chain trading. This ensures that the insights provided are deeply rooted in the fundamental activity happening on various blockchains. This approach moves beyond mere data visualization. It focuses on delivering actionable intelligence directly to the user, making on-chain analytics more dynamic. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities with Nansen AI While the potential of Nansen AI is immense, it’s natural to consider both the opportunities and potential challenges. The primary opportunity lies in democratizing access to sophisticated crypto analytics. It could level the playing field for traders who may not have extensive experience with technical charting. However, challenges might include: Trust in AI: Users will need to build trust in the AI’s ability to provide accurate and unbiased information. Learning Curve: While designed for simplicity, adapting to a conversational interface from traditional charts might require an initial adjustment period for some users. Scope of Information: Ensuring the AI can cover the vast and rapidly changing landscape of the crypto market comprehensively will be crucial for its long-term success. Ultimately, the success of Nansen AI will depend on its ability to consistently deliver valuable, reliable, and user-friendly insights. Actionable Insights with Nansen AI: Getting Started As Nansen AI rolls out, users should consider how to best integrate this powerful tool into their trading strategies. Firstly, explore the conversational interface thoroughly. Ask a variety of questions to understand its capabilities and limitations. Secondly, compare its insights with your existing analytical methods to identify areas where the AI provides unique value. Moreover, stay updated on Nansen’s official announcements regarding new features or improvements to the AI agent. The goal is to leverage Nansen AI as an intelligent co-pilot, enhancing your understanding and decision-making, rather than replacing your critical thinking entirely. This proactive approach will help you maximize the benefits of this innovative tool. A Glimpse into the Future of Crypto Analytics The launch of Nansen AI marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cryptocurrency data analytics. By replacing traditional charts with an intelligent, conversational agent, Nansen is not just offering a new feature; it is pioneering a new way for traders to interact with complex on-chain information. This shift towards more intuitive, AI-driven insights has the potential to make crypto trading more accessible, efficient, and ultimately, more successful for a broader audience. As the crypto market continues its rapid growth, tools like Nansen AI will be instrumental in helping traders navigate its complexities with greater clarity and confidence. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Nansen AI? Nansen AI is an artificial intelligence agent launched by Nansen, a crypto data analytics firm. It is designed to replace traditional trading charts with conversational, intelligent insights for on-chain trading. 2. How will Nansen AI change how I view crypto data? Instead of interpreting complex technical charts, you will receive information in a conversational format. This aims to simplify data analysis and provide more direct, actionable insights. 3. Is Nansen AI suitable for beginners? Yes, by simplifying data interpretation and offering conversational insights, Nansen AI is expected to make on-chain analytics more accessible, potentially lowering the barrier for new traders. 4. Will Nansen AI completely replace human analysis? While Nansen AI provides powerful insights, it serves as an enhancement to human analysis, not a replacement. Traders should use it as an intelligent tool to inform their own strategic decisions. 5. What kind of information can I expect from Nansen AI? You can expect conversational trading information and on-chain analytics, tailored to help you understand market trends, token movements, and other critical data points relevant to crypto trading. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency landscape and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Nansen AI: Transforming Crypto Charts with Intelligent Agents first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 14:25
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors.
Fxstreet2025/09/25 13:52
