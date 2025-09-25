MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Crossmint secures Circle funding to scale USDC adoption worldwide
TLDR: Circle Ventures invested in Crossmint to push USDC adoption across chains and bring stablecoin payments to global users. Crossmint will use the funding to improve wallets, APIs, and agentic payment solutions for developers and businesses. USDC is fully backed by cash and cash equivalents, making it a regulated and trusted stablecoin option for enterprise [...] The post Crossmint secures Circle funding to scale USDC adoption worldwide appeared first on Blockonomi.
USDC
$0.9991
-0.06%
PUSH
$0.02816
-3.42%
Delen
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 15:41
Delen
Why Snorter Could Be the Next 100x Solana Meme Coin
The post Why Snorter Could Be the Next 100x Solana Meme Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is not in the best state at the moment, making it more relevant to find the best crypto to buy now. While high caps like Solana have stalled in terms of growth, investors are now eyeing alternative assets, those that could act as beta plays for Solana. Among them, Snorter is being pegged as the top Solana-based meme coin. Currently on presale, this aardvark-themed meme crypto has raised over $4 million. The trading bot it powers is niche, and investor interest in the project is high. Analysts have pegged it as the best Solana meme coin to buy before the presale ends. But the question arises: what are the factors enhancing Snorter’s value? Will it continue to maintain a similar level of momentum once the presale concludes? Solana: Crypto Powering “People’s Blockchain” is Now Facing Stagnation The arrival of Red September saw over $162 billion wiped out from the market, pushing the global cryptocurrency market cap down to $3.8 trillion. Solana is one of the high caps that also suffered a loss, dropping in price by over 16% since last week. There has been a string of long reds over the last four days, which has pushed the Solana price below the rising channel. As long as the crypto manages to stay above the $199 level, Solana may be able to sustain itself at the current level. However, a drop below could push the altcoin to find support above the $174 level. Snorter: Crypto Powering a Solana Meme Coin Trading Bot While Solana has stagnated and its price action has been bearish, things are different for SOL-based meme coins. Although they continue to be volatile, the performance of high-cap assets has pushed investors to focus on these low-cap options. Among them, Snorter is the one gaining the…
WHY
$0.00000002731
-15.96%
MEME
$0.002211
-2.85%
COM
$0.016586
+0.39%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 15:36
Delen
Solana (SOL) Price: Can $200 Support Hold as Smart Money Accumulates
TLDR Solana dropped over 10% this week, trading just above $210 with $200 as next crucial support level Technical analysis shows 50-day EMA at $206 as immediate support, with potential decline to $193 if broken Memecoin activity fell from 60% to under 30% of DEX volume, lowest since February 2024 Stablecoin trading now represents 58% [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Can $200 Support Hold as Smart Money Accumulates appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOL
$196.66
-4.25%
SMART
$0.004642
-4.74%
MEMECOIN
$0.001179
-7.60%
Delen
Coincentral
2025/09/25 15:28
Delen
Fitell Makes History as Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm with $10M Investment
Global markets continue to react to recent shifts in corporate crypto strategies, with several companies investing heavily in blockchain assets amid widespread market fluctuations. Notably, Australian fitness equipment manufacturer Fitell has made headlines after purchasing over 46,000 Solana tokens, sparking investor concern and causing its shares to fall sharply. This trend underscores a growing trend [...]
REACT
$0.07935
+2.54%
Delen
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/25 15:26
Delen
M2 Capital invests $20 million in Ethena governance token ENA
PANews reported on September 25th that, according to CoinDesk , UAE-based M2 Capital announced a $ 20 million investment in Ethena's governance token, ENA . The total locked-in value of Ethena 's USDe and sUSDe products has exceeded $ 14 billion. M2 Global Wealth will integrate Ethena into its wealth management services, providing clients with compliant digital asset income channels.
TOKEN
$0.01154
-3.10%
ENA
$0.5828
+0.03%
USDE
$0.9993
-0.02%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/25 15:03
Delen
Dogecoin Eyes $0.78 After Massive 2 Billion Whale Purchases
Dogecoin is attracting renewed attention after strong buying from large investors signals growing demand. Market analysts are looking at significant price levels that will drive the next direction. Analysts are suggesting that if support keeps firming, a possible uplift looms for Dogecoin. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.2335 with a 24-hour […]
DOGE
$0.22773
-2.79%
Delen
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 15:00
Delen
AnchorX: AxCNH is issued under Kazakhstan’s AFSA stablecoin license
PANews reported on September 25th that fintech company AnchorX clarified false media reports regarding its Hong Kong license and operations. The company stated that it holds a stablecoin issuance license issued by Kazakhstan's Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), pursuant to which it launched AxCNH. AnchorX emphasized its commitment to continued compliance with local regulatory requirements and providing transparent and reliable information to stakeholders. Yesterday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority stated: There is currently no offshore RMB stablecoin issued in Hong Kong, beware of fake news .
KONG
$0.01031
-3.01%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/25 14:59
Delen
Circle Ventures Partners with Crossmint to Expand USDC Access for AI and Humans
TLDR Circle Ventures partnered with Crossmint to expand USDC stablecoin access across blockchain networks for humans and AI agents AI agents are expected to use stablecoins for payments like self-driving taxis and automated content publishing MoneyGram launched a crypto payments app in Colombia using Crossmint’s infrastructure to offer USDC storage Tether (USDT) still dominates with [...] The post Circle Ventures Partners with Crossmint to Expand USDC Access for AI and Humans appeared first on CoinCentral.
USDC
$0.9991
-0.06%
AI
$0.1162
-4.36%
LIKE
$0.007631
-3.41%
Delen
Coincentral
2025/09/25 14:57
Delen
Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL’s Max Pain Price Ahead of Largest-Ever $23B Options Expiry
Read the full article at coingape.com.
ETH
$3,939.25
-2.26%
XRP
$2.7643
-2.96%
SOL
$196.66
-4.25%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 14:23
Delen
Australian fitness firm tanks 21% on Solana treasury gamble
Nasdaq-listed Fitell tanked on Wednesday after buying $10 million of Solana as part of a newly announced crypto treasury strategy. Australian fitness equipment maker Fitell fell 21% on Wednesday after announcing it bought more than 46,000 Solana for around $10 million.The Nasdaq-listed company closed Wednesday’s trading session at $6.65, only making a mere increase of 0.15% and closed the after-hours session at $6.66, according to Google Finance.Fitell is now at least the fifth company this week that has seemingly disappointed its shareholders with crypto buying. Read more
PART
$0.1977
-1.00%
MORE
$0.0736
-11.58%
NOW
$0.00517
-4.43%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 14:20
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?