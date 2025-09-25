Ether Drops Below $4,000 as ‘Biggest Loser’ Gets Wiped
The post Ether Drops Below $4,000 as ‘Biggest Loser’ Gets Wiped appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes ETH price dropped below $4,000 earlier on September 25. A trader loses over $45 million after a $36.4 million long position is wiped out. Exchange reserves have fallen to a nine-year low, signaling a period of heavy institutional accumulation. Ethereum ETH $4 013 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $484.81 B Vol. 24h: $38.51 B slipped under the $4,000 mark earlier on Sept. 25, erasing around $22 billion in market cap within just a few hours. The sudden sharp correction triggered a wave of liquidations across the market. According to Lookonchain, the most dramatic loss came from the trader 0xa523, whose entire 9,152 ETH long position, worth about $36.4 million, was completely liquidated. ETH just dropped below $4,000! The biggest loser, 0xa523, just got WIPED. His entire 9,152 $ETH($36.4M) long position was fully liquidated. His total losses now exceed $45.3M, leaving him with less than $500K in his account.https://t.co/8C3XNE5tMS pic.twitter.com/JplqJl0cPy — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 25, 2025 The trader’s total losses have now surpassed $45.3 million, leaving less than half a million dollars in the account. At the time of writing, ETH is hovering near $4,030, marking a weekly drop of 12%. The sell-off has also been reflected in the performance of spot Ether ETFs, which have seen net outflows of $296 million so far this week. Whales Accumulate, Exchange Reserves Plunge Amid this short-term ETH price turbulence, whales are taking the opportunity to buy the dip. In the early hours of Sept. 25 alone, ten newly created wallets scooped up 201,000 tokens worth roughly $855 million. Whales are aggressively buying $ETH now. Today, 10 new wallets have bought 201K ETH worth $855 million from exchanges and OTC. This often happens when ETH is getting closer to a bottom. pic.twitter.com/EUBMXE5cwZ — ZYN (@Zynweb3) September 25, 2025 According to crypto commentator…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:03