2025-09-26 Friday

Hyperliquid Launches Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin USDH

The post Hyperliquid Launches Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin USDH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Hyperliquid launched its first native stablecoin, USDH, logging nearly $2 million in early trading. Native Markets, a new startup, won governance rights to manage USDH despite competition from larger players like Paxos and Frax. USDH is backed by cash and US Treasuries and uses Stripe’s Bridge for reserve management. Stablecoin markets saw fresh action on Wednesday as Hyperliquid launched USDH, its first dollar-pegged stablecoin. Early trading on the USDH/USDC market logged about $2.2 million in volume. Native Markets won issuance rights for USDH in a Sept. 14 validator vote and will manage the token’s reserves. Notably, Native Markets is a crypto startup backed by investor Max Fiege and ex-Uniswap Labs chief Mary-Catherine Lader Stablecoin USDH Debuts on Hyperliquid Hyperliquid opened a USDH/USDC spot market as soon as the stablecoin launched. The new token runs on Hyperliquid’s own HyperEVM blockchain, meaning USDH is issued natively on the exchange’s infrastructure. In practice, USDH circulates within HYPE rather than on an external chain, which lets the platform capture yield on stablecoin trading. The native dollar-pair also gives Hyperliquid tighter control over liquidity and fees. HYPE began soliciting bids for the USDH ticker on Sept. 5. Dozens of firms including Paxos and Frax Finance, submitted proposals, but investors and stakeholders ultimately backed Native Markets. Validators voted on Sept. 14, and Native Markets received over two-thirds support. Dragonfly Capital partner Haseeb Qureshi noted that some bidders felt validators were “not interested in considering anyone besides Native Markets,” suggesting the winning proposal had “advanced notice.” Despite these concerns, the vote was decisive: Native Markets won the governance contest for USDH. Dollar-Backed Reserves and Network Integration Native Markets’ proposal pledges that USDH by Hyperliquid will be fully backed by cash and U.S. Treasury securities. The reserves are to include short-dated U.S. Treasuries and cash, managed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:19
What will the Q3 earnings season show?

The post What will the Q3 earnings season show? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are the key points: For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.2% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues. The positive revisions trend makes the overall setup for the Q3 earnings season favorable, but it raises the odds of actual results coming up short of expectations. In other words, it is reasonable to worry whether expectations for the period are too high, particularly for the Tech and Finance sectors.  Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.2% (vs. +5.2% otherwise). For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.1% from the same period last year on +14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period. Are Q3 earnings expectations too high? As we have consistently highlighted in recent weeks, the overall revisions trend remains positive, with estimates for the back half of the year steadily going up. For 2025 Q3, the expectation is for earnings growth of +5.2% on +6.0% revenue gains. We have consistently shown in this space how Q3 estimates have steadily increased since the quarter began. A comparable trend has been at play with respect to estimates for the last quarter of the year, when S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by +7.1% on +6.7% higher revenues. The chart below shows how Q4 estimates have evolved over the last couple of months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Some of the same sectors that have been enjoying a favorable revisions trend for Q3 are in play for Q4 as well, particularly the Tech, Finance, and Energy sectors. JPMorgan (JPM – Free Report) and Wells Fargo (WFC – Free Report) will kick…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:16
Ether (ETH) Dips Below $4K, BTC, XRP Slide as U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Mount

The post Ether (ETH) Dips Below $4K, BTC, XRP Slide as U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Mount appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH$4,031.39 led major cryptocurrencies lower during Thursday’s Asian trading hours, as odds of a U.S. government shutdown hit record highs on the decentralized betting platform Polymarket. The price of Yes-side shares for the betting contract “U.S. government shutdown in 2025?” rose to 77%, the highest since the contract’s launch in January. Traders are essentially pricing a 77% probability that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management will announce a shutdown due to a lapse in appropriations by Dec. 31. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a shutdown by Oct. 1 stood at 63%. According to media reports, the White House is preparing for large-scale job cuts in the event of a shutdown. On Wednesday, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo asking agencies to prepare plans for staff reductions and furloughs if a spending bill is not passed next week. The government is reportedly expected to run out of money by the end of September. To prevent the resulting shutdown, Congress must either approve a short-term funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, or pass 12 full-year funding bills. Since lawmakers won’t finish the full-year bills before the deadline, a temporary funding stopgap is needed. More importantly, to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass funding bills, support from both parties is usually necessary. BTC, ETH under pressure Ether fell over 3% in Asia, almost testing $4,000 for the first time Aug. 8, with BTC$111,935.39 falling over 1% to under $112,000. Other major tokens such as XRP$2.8532, SOL$205.22 and DOGE$0.2343 fell by 2.6% to 3%. Solana’s SOL appeared set to break below $200. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 2% at 3,940 points. Meanwhile, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, traded flat to positive. Although the exact cause of the cautious crypto market sentiment was not clear at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:14
Sweden Producer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous -0.6% to -0.7% in August

The post Sweden Producer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous -0.6% to -0.7% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:07
China’s Digital RMB Center Launches in Shanghai, Expanding Financial Platforms

The post China’s Digital RMB Center Launches in Shanghai, Expanding Financial Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Digital RMB operations center began its Shanghai activities, launching cross-border platforms. Aimed at enhancing China’s global digital finance footprint. Focuses on facilitating cross-border trade and economic integration. The Digital RMB International Operations Center has commenced operations in Shanghai, launching three platforms to enhance cross-border digital finance, as announced by People’s Bank of China officials. This initiative marks a significant step in promoting the digital RMB’s global adoption, aiming to streamline international payments and potentially reshape cross-border financial systems. Shanghai Launch Accelerates Global RMB Adoption The Digital RMB International Operations Center in Shanghai has started, unveiling three business platforms targeting cross-border digital finance improvements. Led by Pan Gongsheng, it was announced to boost global RMB adoption. The center enhances digital currency infrastructure and legal compliance, using blockchain to streamline transactions and secure digital asset handling. Key officials emphasized its role in economic reform during a Lujiazui Forum event; Pan Gongsheng highlighted blockchain’s transformative effect on payments. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,014.54, with a market cap of formatNumber(484569903069, 2) and dominates 12.65% of the market, according to CoinMarketCap. Its price saw a 3.95% dip over 24 hours, with significant volatility in the past three months. The application of emerging technologies in cross-border payments is gaining momentum, with blockchain and distributed ledger technology driving the rapid growth of CBDCs and stablecoins. — Pan Gongsheng, Governor, People’s Bank of China Blockchain and CBDC Integration in Cross-Border Finance Did you know? Earlier pilots only involved regional trials, but this center marks China’s first comprehensive effort in digital RMB’s global reach. Coincu research team suggests blind adherence to historical norms should be avoided as this launch encourages emerging technologies in finance. Analyzing regulatory and technological outcomes, the center’s launch potentially reshapes the cross-border landscape by integrating blockchain and CBDC systems. Ethereum(ETH),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:06
Ether Drops Below $4,000 as ‘Biggest Loser’ Gets Wiped

The post Ether Drops Below $4,000 as ‘Biggest Loser’ Gets Wiped appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes ETH price dropped below $4,000 earlier on September 25. A trader loses over $45 million after a $36.4 million long position is wiped out. Exchange reserves have fallen to a nine-year low, signaling a period of heavy institutional accumulation. Ethereum ETH $4 013 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $484.81 B Vol. 24h: $38.51 B slipped under the $4,000 mark earlier on Sept. 25, erasing around $22 billion in market cap within just a few hours. The sudden sharp correction triggered a wave of liquidations across the market. According to Lookonchain, the most dramatic loss came from the trader 0xa523, whose entire 9,152 ETH long position, worth about $36.4 million, was completely liquidated. ETH just dropped below $4,000! The biggest loser, 0xa523, just got WIPED. His entire 9,152 $ETH($36.4M) long position was fully liquidated. His total losses now exceed $45.3M, leaving him with less than $500K in his account.https://t.co/8C3XNE5tMS pic.twitter.com/JplqJl0cPy — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 25, 2025 The trader’s total losses have now surpassed $45.3 million, leaving less than half a million dollars in the account. At the time of writing, ETH is hovering near $4,030, marking a weekly drop of 12%. The sell-off has also been reflected in the performance of spot Ether ETFs, which have seen net outflows of $296 million so far this week. Whales Accumulate, Exchange Reserves Plunge Amid this short-term ETH price turbulence, whales are taking the opportunity to buy the dip. In the early hours of Sept. 25 alone, ten newly created wallets scooped up 201,000 tokens worth roughly $855 million. Whales are aggressively buying $ETH now. Today, 10 new wallets have bought 201K ETH worth $855 million from exchanges and OTC. This often happens when ETH is getting closer to a bottom. pic.twitter.com/EUBMXE5cwZ — ZYN (@Zynweb3) September 25, 2025 According to crypto commentator…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:03
Racist Abuse Of Jess Naz Typifies ‘Lived Experience’ Of Women In Game

The post Racist Abuse Of Jess Naz Typifies ‘Lived Experience’ Of Women In Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Jessica Naz of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at BetWright Stadium on September 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images As Jess Naz revealed she was racially abused during last night’s game, a new Women in Football survey reveals her experience is typical of females working within the game. After last night’s League Cup match against Aston Villa, the Tottenham Hotspur forward, playing on her birthday, revealed she has was the recipient of abusive messages on her social media account. In a post she said “I was going to wait till after the game to speak because I’m done being quiet. I was subjected to racial abuse in my DMs. Racism in any form is unacceptable and [it] is important to address this behaviour and ensure that steps are taken to prevent it from happening again.” In a statement, Tottenham Hotspur said “the Club is disgusted by the racist abuse received by Jessica Naz via social media. Jess has spoken out against this disgraceful behaviour – and we stand by her in calling out this unacceptable and cowardly act. We are working with the appropriate authorities and social media platforms to identify the responsible party, and we will be taking the strongest action against them.” In their fifth annual workforce survey, the findings of Women in Football – a professional network of around 12,000 people of all genders who support equality in the industry – revealed that 78% of females working within the game have suffered discrimination within the past year. This figure is slightly higher (81%) in women from under-represented minorities who said levels of discrimination they have witnessed online have increased or stayed the same. The research also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:01
Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

The post Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-new-offramp-blackrock-vaneck-tokenized-fund/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:50
GBP/JPY ticks down to near 200.00, investor await Tokyo CPI data

The post GBP/JPY ticks down to near 200.00, investor await Tokyo CPI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/JPY falls marginally to near 200.00 after the release of BOJ policy minutes of the July meeting. BoJ minutes showed that officials are confident about tightening the monetary policy further in the near term. BoE’s Greene warns of upside inflation risks and urges caution on interest rate cuts. The GBP/JPY pair edges lower to near 200.00 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The pair ticks down as the Japanese Yen (JPY) trades higher, following the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Monetary Policy minutes of the July meeting released earlier in the day. BoJ minutes signaled growing acceptance among policymakers towards raising interest rates further as inflation in Japan remains higher and the United States (US)-Japan trade deal has reduced uncertainty. Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.06% -0.09% -0.03% -0.15% -0.10% -0.03% EUR 0.05% -0.03% -0.07% 0.01% -0.07% -0.06% 0.02% GBP 0.06% 0.03% -0.02% 0.04% -0.08% -0.01% 0.08% JPY 0.09% 0.07% 0.02% 0.04% -0.07% 0.16% 0.08% CAD 0.03% -0.01% -0.04% -0.04% -0.09% -0.06% 0.04% AUD 0.15% 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% 0.09% 0.33% 0.11% NZD 0.10% 0.06% 0.01% -0.16% 0.06% -0.33% -0.17% CHF 0.03% -0.02% -0.08% -0.08% -0.04% -0.11% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote). Last week, the BoJ held interest rates steady at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:49
Unveiling Crucial Long/Short Ratios For Strategic Trading

The post Unveiling Crucial Long/Short Ratios For Strategic Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling Crucial Long/Short Ratios For Strategic Trading Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling Crucial Long/Short Ratios for Strategic Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratios-12/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:48
