2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
RedotPay Secures $47 Million, Reaches Unicorn Status

RedotPay Secures $47 Million, Reaches Unicorn Status

The post RedotPay Secures $47 Million, Reaches Unicorn Status appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: RedotPay obtains $47 million funding, boosting valuation beyond $1 billion. Strong participation from Coinbase Ventures marks institutional confidence. Expansion in Latin America aims to increase crypto accessibility. RedotPay, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin payment firm, secured $47 million in funding led by Coinbase Ventures, achieving unicorn status in September 2025. This investment underscores the significant growth potential of stablecoins in global payments, particularly in underserved regions, as RedotPay expands its reach and market capabilities. RedotPay’s $1B Valuation Boosts Crypto Adoption RedotPay, a stablecoin payment provider, has completed a $47 million funding round after its initial launch in April 2023. Key investors such as Coinbase Ventures and Galaxy Ventures played significant roles, showcasing the potential of fintech in expanding financial services through stablecoins. Michael Gao, CEO of RedotPay, expressed excitement in elevating global financial access through their tools and partnerships, reflecting their dedication to service improvement. The infusion of funds will support the company’s strategic initiatives, including facilitating access to stablecoin payments for underserved populations in regions like Latin America. They plan to enhance their services through local integrations, symbolizing a shift towards broader financial inclusion via stablecoin technology. Michael Gao, Co-founder and CEO, RedotPay, said, “Our team takes pride in empowering millions globally with financial access while bridging the gap between fiat and crypto. As we scale our platform capabilities, we look forward to partnering with Lightspeed, HSG, Galaxy, and our other strategic investors to expand our reach and accelerate financial empowerment worldwide.” Stablecoins Pivotal in Financial Inclusion Strategy Did you know? The $1 billion valuation achieved by RedotPay mirrors the rapid growth of firms like MoonPay and Circle, who witnessed increased stablecoin adoption in parallel with significant investment rounds. Based on CoinMarketCap data, USDC maintains a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap nearing $74.15 billion and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.39%
1
1$0.008671-33.75%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01031-3.01%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:33
Delen
WTI posts modest gains above $64.50 as US crude inventories unexpectedly fall

WTI posts modest gains above $64.50 as US crude inventories unexpectedly fall

The post WTI posts modest gains above $64.50 as US crude inventories unexpectedly fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI price drifts higher to near $64.55 in Thursday’s early European session.  US crude inventories dropped by 607,000 barrels in the week ending September 19, the EIA said.  Russia-Ukraine war raises supply risks, supporting the WTI price.  West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $64.55 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI edges higher due to an unexpected fall in US crude inventories and fears that Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities might threaten supply. Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday revealed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending September 19 declined by 607,000 barrels, compared to a fall of 9.285 million barrels in the previous week. Analysts forecast in a Reuters poll estimated that stocks would increase by 235,000 barrels. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that NATO nations should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace, raising the specter of supply disruption and lifting the black gold. In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks against Russian energy facilities, including refineries and export hubs, in an attempt to curb Moscow’s export revenues. “The focus recently has shifted back to Eastern Europe and the possible introduction of fresh sanctions on Russia,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing on Tuesday, saying that the US central bank needs to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weak job market in its coming policy decisions. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned against a series of rate cuts. The cautious tone of Fed officials could boost the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.  WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil…
GAINS
GAINS$0.0218-5.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.39%
NEAR
NEAR$2.708-5.51%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:25
Delen
Atleta Network Collaborates with Okratech to Unlock Powerful DeFi Use Cases, Enhance Sports Fan Engagement

Atleta Network Collaborates with Okratech to Unlock Powerful DeFi Use Cases, Enhance Sports Fan Engagement

By collaborating with Okratech, Atleta enables its sports users can access DeFi, a move that helps it to improve liquidity on its sports network.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-6.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099-2.65%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 16:20
Delen
SharpLink has generated $500 million in profit through its ETH reserve strategy and currently holds 838,728 ETH on its balance sheet.

SharpLink has generated $500 million in profit through its ETH reserve strategy and currently holds 838,728 ETH on its balance sheet.

PANews reported on September 25th that SharpLink has achieved $500 million in unrealized profits through its Ethereum strategy since its launch on June 2nd. The company stated that this achievement stems not only from asset acquisition but also from the near 100% collateralization of its ETH holdings. Currently, SharpLink holds 838,728 ETH on its balance sheet.
Ethereum
ETH$3,936.06-2.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961-2.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001551-2.26%
Delen
PANews2025/09/25 16:09
Delen
Nine European Banks Unite For Strategic Payment Autonomy

Nine European Banks Unite For Strategic Payment Autonomy

The post Nine European Banks Unite For Strategic Payment Autonomy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering Euro-Based Stablecoin: Nine European Banks Unite For Strategic Payment Autonomy Skip to content Home Crypto News Pioneering Euro-Based Stablecoin: Nine European Banks Unite for Strategic Payment Autonomy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pioneering-euro-based-stablecoin/
Unite
UNITE$0.0004054+0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.39%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:09
Delen
Xiaomi starts with showrooms in plan to take EU EV markets, from 2027

Xiaomi starts with showrooms in plan to take EU EV markets, from 2027

Xiaomi will begin selling electric vehicles in Europe by 2027, with plans already underway to lock down showroom spaces across the continent. The decision was confirmed by Xu Fei, vice president at the Beijing-based company, during a televised CNBC interview that aired Thursday. She revealed that executives had completed field research in June, visiting various […]
Overtake
TAKE$0.17664-1.83%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1524-4.80%
Vice
VICE$0.03054-7.17%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 16:03
Delen
Ethereum Sell-Off Sparks Capital Rotation – Best Crypto Presale and Rising Stars to Watch Into Q4

Ethereum Sell-Off Sparks Capital Rotation – Best Crypto Presale and Rising Stars to Watch Into Q4

Ethereum dips have traders seeking value in ADA, VET, and TRX. Discover why MAGACOIN FINANCE’s strong security and audits make it a standout presale opportunity.
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.001629+12.03%
Cardano
ADA$0.776-2.15%
VeChain
VET$0.02169-2.12%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 16:00
Delen
Nine European banks to launch euro-denominated stablecoin

Nine European banks to launch euro-denominated stablecoin

The post Nine European banks to launch euro-denominated stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nine major European banks, including ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, and UniCredit, plan to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. The consortium has been formed and is headquartered in the Netherlands, where it is seeking a license as an e-money institution supervised by the Dutch Central Bank. Nine European banks announced plans today to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. The consortium includes major financial institutions ING, a Netherlands-based multinational bank, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, and UniCredit. The stablecoin launch aligns with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, fully effective since December 2024. Euro stablecoin trading volume has surged recently, reflecting rising institutional adoption amid increased demand for alternatives to USD-pegged assets. Several of the participating banks have recently expanded their digital asset services. UniCredit launched crypto-related investment products linked to BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in mid-2025, while Banca Sella launched an internal pilot project in mid-2025 to test custody services for digital assets, including stablecoins, in collaboration with technology provider Fireblocks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/european-banks-euro-stablecoin-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.11743-10.76%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07454-0.34%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:57
Delen
China’s top flash memory maker to expand into DRAM production

China’s top flash memory maker to expand into DRAM production

YMTC, China’s top flash memory maker, intends to expand into DRAM production,  including HBM chips, amid tightened U.S. export controls.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-12.24%
Union
U$0.0109+8.91%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 15:54
Delen
Australia Moves to Regulate Crypto Like Traditional Finance

Australia Moves to Regulate Crypto Like Traditional Finance

The post Australia Moves to Regulate Crypto Like Traditional Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Australian government has released draft legislation that would bring crypto firms under the same rules as traditional financial services. The proposal introduces a framework for new crypto products, aiming to strengthen oversight and protect investors. By aligning digital assets with established finance laws, authorities hope to build greater trust, stability, and clarity in the …
Wink
LIKE$0.007631-3.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106-5.95%
Delen
CoinPedia2025/09/25 15:53
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?