2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Chicken Road Game Gambling in Canada: What Players Need to Know

Chicken Road Game Gambling in Canada: What Players Need to Know

Chicken Road is a crash-style game where players guide a fun cartoon chicken across hazardous steps for increasing payouts. Its simplicity, entertainment value, and good potential have made the game, especially the Chicken Road Game Money version, incredibly popular all across the world and particularly in Canada. But what should a player know before exploring the […]
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.134-5.38%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00908-4.00%
Delen
Tronweekly2025/09/25 16:19
Delen
Specialized L1/L2s Race to Become the Rails for $250B+ Digital Dollar Flows, Says Foresight

Specialized L1/L2s Race to Become the Rails for $250B+ Digital Dollar Flows, Says Foresight

Foresight Ventures' new report examines specialized L1/L2 blockchains built for stablecoins, profiling five projects vying to capture a $250B+ liquidity market.
L1
L1$0.007834+0.46%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 16:10
Delen
Crypto Options Expiration Sparks Tension

Crypto Options Expiration Sparks Tension

The post Crypto Options Expiration Sparks Tension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is bracing itself for a pivotal event as options contracts worth $23 billion prepare to expire. These involve significant cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, with the expiration set for September 27 at 11:00 AM Turkish time on the Deribit exchange. Continue Reading:Crypto Options Expiration Sparks Tension Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-options-expiration-sparks-tension
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.41%
XRP
XRP$2.7606-3.09%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007454-12.55%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:08
Delen
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Can Bulls Defend Key Trendline After 23% Drop

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Can Bulls Defend Key Trendline After 23% Drop

TLDR Dogecoin has declined below $0.250 and is currently consolidating near the $0.230 support level The coin is trading below key moving averages with bearish technical indicators showing downward momentum A descending trendline from late 2024 continues to act as resistance, limiting upward movement Critical support levels sit at $0.23-$0.24 range, with stronger backing near [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Can Bulls Defend Key Trendline After 23% Drop appeared first on CoinCentral.
DOGE
DOGE$0.22746-2.91%
BULLS
BULLS$790.68+0.20%
NEAR
NEAR$2.705-5.61%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/25 16:07
Delen
Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200%

Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200%

The post Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was dominated by sharp price changes in key ecosystems throughout the week, with some of the tokens registering impressive returns. By September 24, 2025 HEMI is the outstanding performer, with an phenomenal 203% per week gain.  Other crypto market assets, such as MERL, ORDER, and AIC, experienced a high momentum, whereas the leaders in the sectors in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism ecosystems drew significant investor interest.  The market capitalization value, as well as the percentage growth, shows that the liquidity is pouring into these ecosystems strengthening both old and new tokens. Ethereum Ecosystem Leads the Crypto Market Within Ethereum, HEMI was the first to rally with a 203% increase in seven days to hit a $171 million market cap. MERL was next with a growth of 75.20 percent, which was backed by a 306.2 million market value, and ORDER increased 69.90 percent to 72.6 million.  FLUID, with a valuation of $590.4 million, reported an increase of 51.30% and APEX, with a valuation of 43.7 million, increased by 48.40%. The steady and stable functioning of the Ethereum ecosystem highlights the interest of investors in tokens that have a high utility level, and mid-capitalizers such as MERL and ORDER gave a solid push to well-developed leaders. BNB Chain Momentum BNB Chain delivered operational outcomes also, thanks to the impressive performance of HEMI on a weekly basis. In addition to the 203% growth in HEMI, STBL had a booming growth of 157.10 to their market capitalization of $220.7 million. AIC reported a 151.90 percent growth on a valuation of 367.3million dollars.  MERL, intersecting ecosystems, once again featured in the BNB Chain chart, gaining 75.20% per week, and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) had a gain of 53.80% with a robust market cap of $501 million.  This combination of…
Binance Coin
BNB$949.22-4.56%
Hemi
HEMI$0.13012-15.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.41%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:02
Delen
Flare Launches FXRP Wrapped Token for XRP DeFi Integration

Flare Launches FXRP Wrapped Token for XRP DeFi Integration

TLDR Flare launched FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP that enables DeFi functionality on the Flare blockchain Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of the launch FXRP allows XRP holders to lend, borrow, earn interest, and provide liquidity in DeFi protocols The system uses overcollateralization and has undergone security [...] The post Flare Launches FXRP Wrapped Token for XRP DeFi Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-3.10%
XRP
XRP$2.7606-3.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-6.28%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/25 16:01
Delen
Crypto payments company RedotPay claims unicorn status with $47M raise

Crypto payments company RedotPay claims unicorn status with $47M raise

Stablecoin payments firm RedotPay says it has become a fintech unicorn after a $47 million round with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures. Stablecoin payments firm RedotPay said it has joined the ranks of fintech unicorns after securing a $47 million strategic investment round. The raise saw participation from Coinbase Ventures, with continued backing from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, and support from a global tech entrepreneur whose identity has not been disclosed, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph. In venture capital, a unicorn refers to a privately held startup valued at $1 billion or more.“Having Coinbase Ventures join us, along with the continued support from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, validates the progress we’ve made and the confidence investors have in our vision,” CEO Michael Gao said. Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.001551-2.26%
Startup
STARTUP$0.005222-23.69%
1
1$0.008671-33.75%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:00
Delen
The Meaning of HODL: A Core Crypto Investment Strategy

The Meaning of HODL: A Core Crypto Investment Strategy

BitcoinWorld The Meaning of HODL: A Core Crypto Investment Strategy HODL is a central term in the cryptocurrency community that embodies a long-term investment strategy of holding onto digital assets rather than selling them during periods of market volatility. The term originated from a simple typo in a December 2013 Bitcoin forum post and has since evolved into a powerful philosophy. HODLing represents the conviction in the future value of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, making it a popular approach for both new and experienced investors.   What is the Origin and Meaning of HODL? The term HODL originated from a misspelling of the word “hold” in a now-legendary December 18, 2013, post on the BitcoinTalk forum. A user, frustrated by a significant price crash in Bitcoin, declared his intention to “I AM HODLING” rather than selling in a moment of panic. The typo quickly became a meme and a rallying cry for the community, eventually being retroactively adapted into the acronym “Hold On for Dear Life.” This encapsulates the core principle of a passive, long-term investment strategy that looks past short-term market fluctuations.   What Are the Key Benefits of a HODLing Strategy? Adopting a HODL strategy provides several key advantages that make it a compelling choice for many crypto investors, particularly those new to the space. Potential for Capturing Long-Term Gains: Historically, assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have rewarded patient holders with extraordinary returns. For instance, an investor who held Bitcoin from $250 in 2015 to its recent price of $115,000 in 2025 would have seen a return of over 45,000%, demonstrating the power of a long-term mindset. Reduces Emotional Decision-Making: HODLing minimizes the impulse to panic sell during market crashes or to make emotional, fear-driven decisions. By committing to a long-term plan, investors are less likely to fall victim to the market’s “fear and greed” cycle. Lowers Transaction Costs: A buy-and-hold approach significantly reduces the number of trades, which in turn lowers transaction fees, spreads, and other associated costs, thereby improving overall returns. Potential Tax Advantages: In many jurisdictions, long-term capital gains from holding assets for a certain period are taxed at a lower rate than short-term gains, providing a potential tax benefit for HODLers.   What Are the Major Risks of HODLing Crypto? While HODLing has notable benefits, it is not without its risks. Investors must be aware of the potential downsides to effectively manage their portfolio. Exposure to Prolonged Volatility: A HODL strategy requires weathering significant and often dramatic price drops, which can be mentally challenging. Risk of Project Failure: Not all cryptocurrencies will succeed. Some projects may become obsolete or fail entirely, leaving investors with worthless assets. Opportunity Cost: Funds tied up in a long-term HODL strategy are not available for other short-term trading or investment opportunities. Security Risks: Storing cryptocurrencies for the long term requires robust security measures to protect assets from hackers and theft, particularly if not using a hardware wallet.   What are the main differences between HODLing and active trading? HODLing and active trading are fundamentally different investment strategies. HODLing is a passive, long-term approach focused on buying and holding assets for months or years, regardless of short-term volatility. It requires minimal time and emotional involvement. In contrast, active trading involves frequent buying and selling of cryptocurrencies over short periods (minutes, hours, or days) to profit from price fluctuations. This strategy requires a high level of market knowledge, constant monitoring, and is often much more stressful.   How can a beginner effectively HODL cryptocurrency? Beginners can effectively HODL by following a few simple but critical steps. First, perform thorough research to select cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals and real-world utility, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Second, diversify your portfolio by investing in a few different, well-established assets to spread risk. Third, utilize a strategy like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, which helps mitigate the impact of market volatility. Finally, secure your assets in a hardware wallet to protect them from hacks.   Is HODLing a safe strategy for all cryptocurrencies? No, HODLing is not a safe strategy for all cryptocurrencies. While it has proven effective for long-term, foundational assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum with a strong track record, it is a high-risk gamble for less-established altcoins or meme coins. Many of these projects have a high risk of failure or are prone to sudden price crashes. It is critical to conduct diligent research into a project’s team, technology, and community before deciding to HODL.   Conclusion The term HODL has evolved from a simple typo to a powerful and widely adopted investment philosophy that is at the heart of the cryptocurrency movement. For those who believe in the long-term potential of digital assets, HODL is more than just a strategy; it is a declaration of conviction against the emotional turmoil of a highly volatile market. By understanding its origins, embracing its benefits, and diligently managing its risks, investors can use this core principle to build a resilient portfolio focused on long-term growth. This post The Meaning of HODL: A Core Crypto Investment Strategy first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3781-4.76%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12235-0.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00519-4.06%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:57
Delen
Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation for AI Payment Standard

Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation for AI Payment Standard

TLDR Coinbase and Cloudflare launched the x402 Foundation on September 23 to develop AI-driven payment standards The x402 protocol embeds payments into web interactions using HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code Real-world applications include pay-per-request AI services, creator micropayments, and data storage payments The foundation aims to create an open, neutral standard for machine-to-machine transactions [...] The post Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation for AI Payment Standard appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-4.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.06178-1.12%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.58359-9.62%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/25 15:48
Delen
Study Shows 80% of Crypto Investors Have Been Hacked At Least Once

Study Shows 80% of Crypto Investors Have Been Hacked At Least Once

A new survey from ChainPlay shows that 80% of crypto investors have experienced at least one hack. The study gathered responses from over 1,100 users, highlighting just how common security breaches are in the crypto industry. The findings indicate that many investors continue risky behaviors despite these threats. Even after losing funds, they often repeat habits that leave them vulnerable, showing a widespread disregard for basic security precautions. Common Behaviors That Expose Investors to Hacks Of those previously hacked, 36% admitted to repeating the same unsafe actions. Across all respondents, 64% reported maintaining habits that increase their risk, showing that experience does not always lead to safer practices. Specifically, the survey identified the most common behaviors that put investors at risk. Eleven percent of affected users continued clicking on suspicious links and ignoring warnings about phishing scams. Other unsafe practices include handling sensitive information carelessly. Nine percent of users store wallet seed phrases or private keys as screenshots, while 7% keep them on cloud services, leaving them exposed to potential breaches. Experts note that these choices reflect a preference for convenience over protection. Investors often prioritize shortcuts, even when those actions could threaten their entire portfolios. Overall, the study indicates that simple awareness of risks is not enough to prevent hacks. Without changing how they manage private keys and accounts, investors remain vulnerable to repeated attacks. How Safer Habits Protect Digital Assets ChainPlay’s research highlights that protecting crypto assets isn’t just about tools. It requires both knowledge and consistent, secure habits. Users who adopt safer routines can greatly lower their chances of falling victim to hacks. However, the survey reveals a major challenge in the crypto space. Even as technology and security tools improve, risky user behavior continues to put assets at risk, making breaches a recurring issue. Most importantly, crypto users need to review their security routines and eliminate unsafe habits. Only by changing behavior can they meaningfully reduce their exposure to hacks and better protect their digital wealth. The post Study Shows 80% of Crypto Investors Have Been Hacked At Least Once appeared first on Cointab.
1
1$0.008671-33.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001551-2.26%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02228-4.25%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:45
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?