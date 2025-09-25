MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
2025-09-26
Is Dogen Crypto A Good Investment? Price Prediction And Risks
Is Dogen Crypto A Good Investment? Price Prediction And Risks
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:36
Machi Big Brother’s $4M HYPE Loss Shows Why Meme Tokens Gain Real Momentum in Early Presales
A Whale’s $4M Loss Sends Shockwaves Through HYPE Jeffrey Huang, aka Machi Big Brother, exited his $25M HYPE position with a $4M loss. Just days earlier, his bag showed $19M in paper profits. The sudden reversal highlights how fragile hype-driven rallies can be when token unlocks and whale exits collide. Source: MLM Token Unlocks and [...] The post Machi Big Brother’s $4M HYPE Loss Shows Why Meme Tokens Gain Real Momentum in Early Presales appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 16:30
Europe’s Digital Euro Faces Another Delay: 2029 Launch Now Expected
TLDR ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone expects digital euro launch around mid-2029 European Parliament legislation remains the main obstacle to progress EU finance ministers reached compromise on holding limits in September 2024 ECB will decide in October 2025 whether to move to next development phase Parliamentary position expected by May 2026 after October 2024 [...] The post Europe’s Digital Euro Faces Another Delay: 2029 Launch Now Expected appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 16:20
Why ETH Is Going Down? How Low Can Ethereum Price Drop?
The post Why ETH Is Going Down? How Low Can Ethereum Price Drop? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum ($ETH) has recently fallen below the key $4,000 support level, raising concerns among investors about how low the Ethereum price might go in the short term. Several factors, including macroeconomic uncertainty, slowing ETF inflows, and low exchange liquidity, are contributing to the recent drop. Ethereum Liquidation Heatmap According to Coinglass, in the past hour, …
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 16:18
A demand-driven solution to crypto volatility
The post A demand-driven solution to crypto volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Canxium positions itself as an alternative to Bitcoin and stablecoins by introducing demand-driven supply and predictable mining costs aimed at making crypto usable as electronic cash. Summary The Canxium project adjusts coin supply based on transaction demand to limit volatility. Its mining model sets costs in advance, offering more predictable economics. Canxium’s design aims to support everyday use rather than speculation. In crypto, two problems dominate: volatility and centralization. Launched in 2023, Canxium (CAU) has grown into a project with a market cap around $400k to $430k and a current price range near $0.32 to $0.34, according to CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. The Canxium system is designed to promote more predictable and decentralized mining costs, aiming to improve usability as cash, though past performance and technical mechanisms do not guarantee future results or full price stability. This article explains why Bitcoin and stablecoins fail as cash, how Canxium aims to address some of the challenges observed in traditional PoW and stablecoin models through its demand-driven supply and Retained Proof of Work (RdPoW), and what this means for miners, users, and the future of electronic money. Volatility and centralization Bitcoin, the progenitor of crypto, promised peer-to-peer electronic cash but devolved into a speculative asset. Its rigid 21 million supply cap ignores real demand, leading to wild price swings driven by hype rather than utility. Booms draw in miners, spiking difficulty and energy bills, while busts trigger mass exits and erode security. Transaction fees explode during congestion and far from Satoshi’s ideal. Stablecoins such as USDC and USDT provide stability by pegging to fiat currencies and are managed by centralized entities, which some criticize for resulting in counterparty risk and less decentralization,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:18
All-Time Highs For Gold, S&P500; Crypto Stands Alone In The Red
The post All-Time Highs For Gold, S&P500; Crypto Stands Alone In The Red appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:17
From $500 to Thousands: How Early Investors in Ozak AI Could See Their Holdings Multiply Several Times Over
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 16:08
Australia Prepares to Include Crypto Companies in Its Financial Services Framework! Here Are the Details
The post Australia Prepares to Include Crypto Companies in Its Financial Services Framework! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Treasury Department has presented a new draft law that aims to include crypto companies in the country within the existing financial services framework. Australia Prepares to Include Crypto Firms in Financial Services Framework Under the bill, crypto firms would be required to obtain a financial services license, making them subject to oversight by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Under the new regulation, digital asset platforms (DAP) and tokenized custody platforms (TCP) will be considered in the same category as other financial intermediaries. These companies will undergo licensing processes and be required to comply with investor protection regulations, ensuring that the crypto industry is held to the same legal standards as traditional financial institutions. Deputy Treasurer Daniel Mulino announced the bill today. “The final legislation will create a new framework for digital asset companies in Australia. We will do this by expanding existing financial services laws in a targeted manner,” Mulino said in a statement. The draft text has been opened to public comment. Interested parties can submit their comments and suggestions to the ministry until October 24, 2025. Experts say this move could make crypto assets more transparent and secure within the regulatory framework. It’s also seen as a significant step toward investor protection. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/australia-prepares-to-include-crypto-companies-in-its-financial-services-framework-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:05
Canxium: A demand-driven solution to crypto volatility
Canxium positions itself as an alternative to Bitcoin and stablecoins by introducing demand-driven supply and predictable mining costs aimed at making crypto usable as electronic cash. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 16:03
Expert Sees 195% DOGE Upside Amid Strong Whale Activity, Dogecoin ETF Odds at 99%
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 15:48
