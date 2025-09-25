2025-09-26 Friday

Cloud Mining vs. Side Hustles: Why SWL Miner Is Winning Over U.S. Workers in 2025

Cloud Mining vs. Side Hustles: Why SWL Miner Is Winning Over U.S. Workers in 2025

Over the past few years, the U.S. labor market has undergone seismic changes. Nominal wages have risen, but inflation and surging living costs have eroded real disposable income for millions of households.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:40
How a $500 Investment in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Grow to $50,000—A 100x Scenario Explained With Number-Driven Projections and Roadmap Milestones

How a $500 Investment in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Grow to $50,000—A 100x Scenario Explained With Number-Driven Projections and Roadmap Milestones

The presale of Ozak AI has been increasing remarkably at the original price of $0.001 to various stages: $0.002, $0.003, $0.005, $0.01, and at present, $0.012, in Phase 6. Around 917 million tokens have been sold and this has contributed about 3.4 million, which shows that more investors are interested in them.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:35
Coinbase To List Singaporean Dollar Stablecoin For Trading

Coinbase To List Singaporean Dollar Stablecoin For Trading

Coinbase and StraitsX launch XSGD on Base, offering 1:1 SGD conversion, MAS approval, and new DeFi use cases for Singapore’s market.   Coinbase and StraitsX have partnered to launch XSGD, a stablecoin backed by the Singapore dollar.  The rollout shows Coinbase’s push into the Asia-Pacific market and introduces one of the few non-USD stablecoins with […] The post Coinbase To List Singaporean Dollar Stablecoin For Trading appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 16:30
peaq Powers the Launch of the First Tokenized Robo-Farm

peaq Powers the Launch of the First Tokenized Robo-Farm

peaq, a blockchain network purpose-built for the Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized vertical robo-farm.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:25
What Is Kvardin Crypto And Its Google Search Trends?

What Is Kvardin Crypto And Its Google Search Trends?

The post What Is Kvardin Crypto And Its Google Search Trends? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What is the value proposition of Kvardin (KRN) for users and investors? The value proposition of Kvardin (KRN) is its ability to merge the most impactful technologies of today—blockchain and AI—into a single, cohesive e-commerce ecosystem. For users, this means a more secure, trustworthy, and efficient shopping experience with features like AI-validated reviews and low-fee transactions. For investors, Kvardin represents an investment in the future of decentralized commerce, with a clear utility model and a strategy to gain rapid user adoption through integrations with major AI platforms, distinguishing it from purely speculative assets.   How does Kvardin Pay simplify e-commerce payments? Kvardin Pay simplifies e-commerce payments by leveraging blockchain to provide a seamless, low-cost payment gateway. This system is designed to reduce the high transaction fees and slow settlement times associated with traditional payment processors. Additionally, it aims to eliminate foreign exchange inefficiencies by allowing direct, cross-border payments in various cryptocurrencies, with KRN as the core token, thereby streamlining international commerce for both merchants and customers.   What are the main investment risks associated with Kvardin crypto? Like all cryptocurrencies, Kvardin crypto carries significant investment risks, including market volatility and the potential for a complete loss of capital. While its Google search trends indicate rising interest, it is crucial to remember that sentiment and hype do not guarantee long-term success. Investors should be cautious and conduct thorough due diligence, as the value of the token is tied to the successful development and user adoption of the Kvardin platform, and the competitive landscape in both e-commerce and crypto is highly dynamic.   Conclusion The rise of Kvardin crypto and its corresponding surge in Google search trends underscore a significant shift in the digital economy: the convergence of decentralized finance and artificial intelligence. By building a platform that uses AI to enhance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:21
The Betrayal at the Heart of Balancer Exploits

The Betrayal at the Heart of Balancer Exploits

As the early 2020s rolled in, DeFi had made a mark with numerous crypto enthusiasts—the innovation grew drastically, and Balancer was a perfect example of what the industry could provide. It surfaced in March 2020, a time when Uniswap was the top dog in the automated market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) scene. But that […] The post The Betrayal at the Heart of Balancer Exploits appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 16:11
New Qualcomm Laptop Chip Enables Cellular-Based Device Control

New Qualcomm Laptop Chip Enables Cellular-Based Device Control

TLDRs; Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X2 Elite with Guardian for cellular-based laptop management. Guardian allows enterprise IT to manage laptops even when devices are powered off. New chips feature Oryon CPU, advanced Adreno GPU, and 80 TOPS AI processing. Qualcomm aims to create a cohesive AI-powered ecosystem across devices. Qualcomm is stepping up its push into [...] The post New Qualcomm Laptop Chip Enables Cellular-Based Device Control appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 16:09
Kyrgyz Authorities to Move All Public Services to Blockchain by 2028

Kyrgyz Authorities to Move All Public Services to Blockchain by 2028

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, spoke about the country’s digital transformation priorities and Web3 plans. According to him, by 2028 all basic government services will be available online and integrated with blockchain technologies. This, he emphasized, should reduce bureaucracy, increase citizens’ trust and ensure transparency […] Сообщение Kyrgyz Authorities to Move All Public Services to Blockchain by 2028 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/25 15:58
Why is the Crypto Market Crashing? Understanding the September 2025 Downturn

Why is the Crypto Market Crashing? Understanding the September 2025 Downturn

BitcoinWorld Why is the Crypto Market Crashing? Understanding the September 2025 Downturn The cryptocurrency market has entered a period of significant turbulence, commonly referred to by analysts as “Red September 2025.” As of September 25, 2025, the global crypto market capitalization has seen a sharp decline, with over $162 billion wiped out in a short period. This downturn is not caused by a single event but is a perfect storm of macroeconomic headwinds, market-specific vulnerabilities, and recurring seasonal trends. For investors, understanding these factors is critical for navigating the current volatility.     What Are the Key Factors Driving the Crypto Market Crash? The recent crash is a result of several interconnected issues that have collectively put downward pressure on the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. These factors are influencing everything from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to smaller altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Macroeconomic Pressures: A strengthening U.S. dollar is a primary driver. As the dollar gains momentum and is sought after as a safe-haven asset during geopolitical tensions, investor appetite for riskier assets like cryptocurrency wanes. Disappointing U.S. jobs reports and broader economic concerns have also contributed to a “risk-off” sentiment. Massive Liquidations from Leveraged Trading: The market has experienced a cascade of liquidations exceeding $1.65 billion. High levels of leveraged trading positions meant that even a small price decline triggered massive sell-offs as traders were forced to close their positions, which amplified the initial downward momentum. Regulatory Uncertainty: Ongoing debates and proposed regulations in key markets like the U.S. and E.U. concerning crypto exchanges and anti-money laundering measures have introduced significant market volatility and investor caution. The “September Effect” Seasonal Trend: Historically, September has been a weak month for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, a phenomenon sometimes called the “September curse.” This recurring pattern often leads to lower trading volumes and technical selling pressures, which can make the market more susceptible to downturns.     How Have Major Cryptocurrencies Performed in the Downturn? The market-wide sell-off has hit major cryptocurrencies, reversing some of the gains seen earlier in the year. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has fallen below $112,000 from recent highs above $122,000. Much of this decline is attributed to heavy liquidations in the futures market, where a massive amount of leveraged bets were wiped out. As of September 25, 2025, Bitcoin is trading near the $111,000-$112,000 range. Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum has also experienced a significant drop, falling below $4,200 from its recent peaks. The second-largest crypto is particularly sensitive to market pressures because of its deep integration with the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Altcoins: While some major altcoins like Solana and Dogecoin have also experienced pressure, the sell-off has been widespread, affecting the entire market and shrinking the global crypto market capitalization to approximately $3.80 trillion. What Is the Current Market Sentiment and Outlook? The current market sentiment, as reflected by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, has shifted toward “fear,” indicating that investors are becoming more cautious and risk-averse. Despite this short-term negativity, the long-term outlook remains cautiously optimistic for several reasons. Institutional Confidence: Analysts note that institutional inflows into the crypto market remain strong despite the recent sell-off, which signals long-term confidence in the asset class. Strong Fundamentals: Ongoing network upgrades and the continued expansion of ecosystems like Ethereum support a longer-term positive view. Natural Market Correction: Many experts view this downturn as a natural and necessary market correction, which can help flush out over-leveraged positions and set the stage for a healthier, more sustainable recovery in Q4 2025 and beyond.   What is the “September Effect” in cryptocurrency? The “September Effect” refers to the historical trend of negative returns for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market during the month of September. This pattern has been observed in multiple years, with September often showing weaker performance than other months. While the exact causes are debated, it is often attributed to seasonal factors like the end of summer trading, profit-taking, and broader market sentiment that contributes to selling pressure, making the market more susceptible to downturns like the one seen in September 2025.   How do liquidations amplify a crypto market crash? Liquidations play a critical role in amplifying a crypto market crash by creating a domino effect of forced selling. When traders use borrowed funds (leverage) to open a position, they risk losing their collateral if the market moves against them. If the price falls to a certain level, the exchange automatically sells their assets to cover the debt, a process known as liquidation. This forced selling adds immense downward pressure to the market, causing prices to fall even further and triggering more liquidations, leading to a cascade effect that can quickly wipe out billions of dollars.   Is the crypto market outlook for 2025 still positive despite the crash? Despite the crash in September 2025, many analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for the crypto market. While short-term volatility is expected, the underlying fundamentals of the market remain strong. Factors such as continued institutional adoption, ongoing network upgrades, and the normalization of regulatory environments are seen as strong tailwinds for a potential recovery. The current downturn is largely viewed as a necessary correction that could pave the way for a more sustainable and robust rally later in 2025 and beyond. Conclusion The current crypto market crash in September 2025 is a complex event driven by a convergence of global economic factors and crypto-specific market dynamics. While the short-term outlook is cautious, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index signaling fear, the sell-off is viewed by many as a healthy correction that cleans out excess leverage and repositions the market for future growth. For investors, understanding these drivers is essential to avoid panic selling and to focus on the long-term fundamentals of the market, which remain supported by institutional interest and technological advancements. This post Why is the Crypto Market Crashing? Understanding the September 2025 Downturn first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:51
Philippines turns to blockchain system to foil corruption after mass protests

Philippines turns to blockchain system to foil corruption after mass protests

The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based transparency system for its Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), after more than 100,000 citizens moved to the streets to protest corruption in flood-control projects worth billions of dollars. Last Sunday, allegations of massive government corruption in flood infrastructure projects led to demonstrations in the country. Protesters accused […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 14:46
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?