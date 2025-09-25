MEXC-beurs
SEC Announces Second Approval, ETF Approved! Concerning Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins!
The post SEC Announces Second Approval, ETF Approved! Concerning Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has taken another significant step towards the cryptocurrency sector, announcing that it has approved Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF under its new public listing standard. Accordingly, the SEC approved Hasdex’s ETF, which includes major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM). Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, announced this news in a statement. “Here we go… The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has been approved under the SEC’s new public listing standards. You can now own crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Like XRP, Solana (SOL) and XLM…” The SEC previously approved the US’s first multi-cryptocurrency spot ETF, the ‘Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC),’ under the SEC’s general listing standard. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-announces-second-approval-etf-approved-concerning-bitcoin-and-4-altcoins/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:38
Bitcoin Whale Sells $9.5 Billion In Crypto: The Impact On The Market
The post Bitcoin Whale Sells $9.5 Billion In Crypto: The Impact On The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Whale Sells $9.5 Billion In Crypto: The Impact On The Market – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Reviews Bitcoin Whale Sells $9.5 Billion in Crypto: The Impact on the Market Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-whale-sells-9-5-billion-in-crypto-the-impact-on-the-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:21
Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise its key interest rate at its October policy meeting.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:41
Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains
An unprecedented wave is surging in the cryptocurrency market, with major investors increasing their investments. XRP, with a $3.8 billion inflow, has led a frenzy of trading volume, surpassing even Bitcoin and becoming the focus of market attention. This isn’t just a spectacle of numbers; it’s also a deep dive into XRP’s future potential. According […] The post Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 16:10
Stablecoin payment company RedotPay completes $47 million financing, led by Coinbase Ventures
PANews reported on September 25th that stablecoin payment company RedotPay completed a $47 million strategic financing round, pushing its valuation past $1 billion and officially becoming a fintech unicorn. This round was led by Coinbase Ventures, with continued support from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, and participation from an undisclosed global tech entrepreneur. Founded in April 2023, RedotPay offers a stablecoin payment card, a multi-currency wallet, and global payment services. To date, the company has over 5 million users and a total payment transaction volume of $10 billion. Launched in June of this year, the global payment service has made inroads in less-developed regions such as Latin America, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies to local bank accounts or e-wallets. RedotPay is currently headquartered in Hong Kong and has branches in Europe and Argentina. It has obtained licenses in relevant regions and plans to further expand its global business channels and deepen cooperation with banks and payment networks in the future, while prioritizing global licensing and compliance work. Previously, RedotPay completed a US$40 million Series A financing round in March this year, led by Lightspeed and participated by HSG and Galaxy Ventures.
PANews
2025/09/25 16:02
Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness
Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today. He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post […] The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 16:00
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.
PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
PANews
2025/09/25 15:59
Digital RMB International Operations Center officially opens in Shanghai
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Digital RMB International Operations Center has officially started operations in Shanghai and launched three major business platforms: the Digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, the blockchain service platform, and the digital asset platform. The cross-border digital payment platform aims to address the pain points of traditional cross-border payments; the blockchain service platform provides standardized cross-chain transaction information transfer and on-chain payment services; and the digital asset platform supports the expansion of existing financial infrastructure into on-chain businesses. In June of this year, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the center at the Lujiazui Forum to promote the internationalization of the digital RMB and digital financial innovation. At a promotional event on the 24th, Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, pointed out that the three principles of "no loss, compliance, and interoperability" have become the basic guidelines for the construction of cross-border infrastructure for legal digital currency, and the cross-border financial infrastructure system for digital RMB has been initially established. In the future, the Digital RMB International Operations Center will provide important support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing. Earlier news said that the second half work meeting of the People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters focused on the application of digital RMB .
PANews
2025/09/25 15:48
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?
IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
Coinstats
2025/09/25 15:43
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Snorter Could Be the Next 100x Solana Meme Coin
The cryptocurrency market is not in the best state at the moment, making it more relevant to find the best crypto to buy now. While high caps like Solana have stalled in terms of growth, investors are now eyeing alternative assets, those that could act as beta plays for Solana. Among them, Snorter is being […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/25 13:33
