Chainlink Taps Canton Network to Drive Blockchain Adoption Among Institutions

Chainlink Taps Canton Network to Drive Blockchain Adoption Among Institutions

In this latest partnership with Canton Network, Chainlink is boosting blockchain adoption within the institutional landscape through oracle capabilities.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 17:30
Apple urges EU to scrap Digital Markets Act

Apple urges EU to scrap Digital Markets Act

The post Apple urges EU to scrap Digital Markets Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has called on the European Union to drop the Digital Markets Act (DMA), claiming it compromises security and degrades the customer experience. This is not the first time the tech firm has raised issues with the digital competition law, which the EU still insists will make the digital industry fairer and more open. In the latest submission to the European Commission, the iPhone maker wrote: “The DMA should be repealed while a more appropriate fit for purpose legislative instrument is put in place.”  Apple says the DMA has contributed to release delays In a blog post, Apple explained, “It’s become clear that the DMA is leading to a worse experience for Apple users in the EU. It’s exposing them to new risks, and disrupting the simple, seamless way their Apple products work together.” It asked that the law be repealed or reformed, and suggested that an independent European agency — not the Commission — oversee the process. Brussels has long defended the Digital Markets Act, arguing it’s crucial to balance the market and limit company monopoly. The law singles out big digital players as “gatekeepers” and lists dos and don’ts they must follow. Apple, for instance, must open its operating system to rival app stores and avoid promoting its own apps over competitors. According to the iPhone maker, the law’s mandate that new features be compatible with non-Apple platforms before release has slowed development, pushing back release timelines. It cited that it had to delay the release of its live translation with AirPods, iPhone Mirroring, and its Visited Places feature.  It further insisted that it wants European users to get new features at the same time as the rest of the world, but warned that the DMA’s requirements may cause Europeans to fall behind in getting updates. It added…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:25
High Performance and Price Fluctuations: Solana Investment Logic and Cloud Mining Solutions

High Performance and Price Fluctuations: Solana Investment Logic and Cloud Mining Solutions

OPTO Miner offers compliant cloud mining with daily settlements, multi-currency support, and $15 signup bonus. A stable way to join Solana’s growth.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 17:20
World Liberty Financial Analysts Recommend XRP Tundra's Dual Token Presale for 25x Potential

World Liberty Financial Analysts Recommend XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale for 25x Potential

The post World Liberty Financial Analysts Recommend XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale for 25x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto venture launched in 2024 and tied to Donald Trump’s family, has become a focal point in political and crypto commentary. With its WLFI governance token and stablecoin USD1, the project has courted both investors and controversy, sparking debates over token control, insider allocations, and regulatory scrutiny. Amid this backdrop, analysts covering WLFI’s ecosystem have started turning their attention to other presales showing structured economics and growth potential. XRP Tundra is one of the names gaining mentions, with its dual-token presale and staking system offering a stark contrast to WLFI’s politicized branding. For investors weary of uncertain governance and token control, Tundra represents a presale where mechanics are fixed and transparent. Dual Tokens and Defined Launch Values At the heart of Tundra’s presale is a two-token system. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, functions as the utility and yield-generating token. TUNDRA-X, created on the XRP Ledger, serves as the governance and reserve layer. Every presale allocation of TUNDRA-S automatically delivers free TUNDRA-X, ensuring exposure to both ecosystems. The presale is now in Phase 3, with TUNDRA-S priced at $0.041. Each purchase includes a 17% bonus in tokens plus free TUNDRA-X, valued for reference at $0.0205. At launch, prices are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. That translates into a potential 25x return for TUNDRA-S buyers, alongside additional governance exposure via TUNDRA-X. Staking Access for XRP Holders WLFI has leaned heavily on branding, but XRP Tundra leans on utility. Its Cryo Vaults will allow XRP holders to lock tokens for 7 to 90 days, with yields scaling by commitment length. Frost Keys, NFT multipliers, enhance those yields or reduce lock-up times. At the top tier, staking rewards are designed to reach 30% APY. XRP itself remains on-ledger at all times, never lent out or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:16
Drones And Cyberattacks Plague European Airports

Drones And Cyberattacks Plague European Airports

The post Drones And Cyberattacks Plague European Airports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passengers stand in a queue to get new tickets at the service point of the Copenhagen Airport in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 23, 2025. Danish police said that whoever was responsible for flying large drones over Copenhagen airport appeared to have been knowledgeable, as flights resumed in Denmark and Norway capitals following a night of travel chaos. Airports in Copenhagen and Oslo reopened on Tuesday, September 23, hours after unidentified drones in their airspace caused dozens of flights to be diverted or cancelled, disrupting thousands of passengers. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images European airports have faced a wave of disruptions this week, with coordinated incidents involving drone incursions and cyberattacks that have exposed weaknesses in both physical and digital aviation security systems. Drone Incursions Shut Down Scandinavian Airports Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a press statement to comment on drone activity at Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen on September 23, 2025. Denmark’s prime minister said on September 23 that the mysterious drones that flew over Copenhagen’s airport for hours the evening before, forcing the hub to close, were a grave attack on key infrastructure. (Photo by Emil Nicolai Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by EMIL NICOLAI HELMS/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images Copenhagen Airport, Scandinavia’s second-busiest hub, was forced to halt all traffic for nearly four hours on Monday evening after sightings of multiple drones near the airfield. At least 50 flights were diverted, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Danish police described the drones as being flown by a “capable operator,” who was able to maneuver in and out of radar range and switch lights on and off to avoid detection. Officials called it the most serious attack yet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:10
Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance

Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance

The post Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 12:00 Flare’s native token, FLR, surged nearly 8% in the past day to trade near $0.03, reflecting investor enthusiasm after the network introduced FXRP – a new wrapped version of XRP designed for decentralized finance. With a market capitalization of around $1.9 billion, FLR is positioning itself as a gateway for assets like XRP to enter DeFi at scale. At its core, FXRP is part of Flare’s FAssets system, which transforms tokens without native smart contracts into onchain, overcollateralized assets. For XRP holders, that means the ability to mint a one-to-one version of their coins that can be deployed into lending markets, liquidity pools, or other DeFi applications. Unlike earlier custodial wrappers that struggled to gain adoption, FXRP uses Flare’s own oracle and data connectors to keep the process decentralized and verifiable. The rollout is starting cautiously, with just five million FXRP available during the first week, though the ceiling will expand over time. Holders can mint directly through Flare’s independent agents or acquire FXRP on decentralized exchanges such as SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Popular wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow have already integrated support for minting, swapping, and bridging. Flare is also dangling incentives to bring liquidity onto the network. Rewards in rFLR – its native emissions token – will be distributed to FXRP trading pools, with some early pairs targeting aggressive yields. Borrowing against FXRP is being rolled out as well, providing more utility for the wrapped asset. Security has been a central talking point. The FAssets system has been audited by Zellic and Coinspect, with additional bug bounties and constant monitoring from Hypernative in place. These safeguards are designed to reassure users that the infrastructure can handle large-scale activity. The launch represents a bigger shift for XRP, which has long sat outside…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:07
Charlie Sheen On The Launch Of Wild AF, His New Alcohol-Free Beer

Charlie Sheen On The Launch Of Wild AF, His New Alcohol-Free Beer

The post Charlie Sheen On The Launch Of Wild AF, His New Alcohol-Free Beer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Sheen on the launch of his new non-alcoholic beer brand, Wild AF Wild AF After a seven-year-long hiatus, Charlie Sheen is back in the public eye. And as with anything involving the four-time Emmy Award-nominated actor (and legendary libertine), when he commits to something, he really commits. His reemergence this month is marked by three separate projects: a hit Netflix documentary, a raw and revealing memoir entitled, The Book of Sheen, and, now, his own line of beer—Wild AF. Non-alcoholic beer, that is. While Sheen’s passionate nature remains wholly in tact in this next chapter of life, his sobriety also plays a pivotal role in the reboot. “I’m not calling it a comeback, I’m calling it a reset,” he tells Forbes. To wit, Sheen’s been off the bottle for almost eight years. And so, the “AF” in the name of this new canned product stands for “alcohol free” — naturally. The “Wild” part is a reference to one of his most iconic roles in the hit baseball comedy, Major League. To bring the liquid to can, Sheen enlisted the help of beverage industry all-star Ryan Perry, as well as Todd Christopher—an entertainment executive and entrepreneur. Teaming up over two years ago, the three co-founders went to work on developing a recipe. They partnered with Harpoon Brewery, a legend in its own field, with nearly 40 years of craft bonafides. The lightly hoppy expression takes its flavor cues from a golden style ale. It flaunts tropical citrus aromas and a crisp, snappy finish characterized by subtly caramelized malt. To achieve this result, Harpoon administers a proprietary process that allows for full fermentation while simultaneously preventing advanced alcohol formation. It results in vibrant hop and malt character while capping the ABV at under .5%. Each can holds 68 calories and is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:04
Over 200 leaders, experts demand global 'red lines' for AI use

Over 200 leaders, experts demand global ‘red lines’ for AI use

The post Over 200 leaders, experts demand global ‘red lines’ for AI use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Over 200 leaders, experts demand global ‘red lines’ for AI use More than 200 prominent politicians, public figures, and scientists released a letter calling for urgent binding international “red lines” to prevent dangerous artificial intelligence (AI) use. The letter was released to coincide with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The illustrious list of signees included ten Nobel Prize winners, eight former heads of state and ministers, and several leading AI researchers. They were joined by over 70 organizations worldwide, including Taiwan AI Labs, the Foundation for European Progressive Studies, AI Governance and Safety Canada, and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence. “AI holds immense potential to advance human wellbeing, yet its current trajectory presents unprecedented dangers,” read the letter. “We urgently call for international red lines to prevent unacceptable AI risks.” Among the concerned figures putting their name to the call for AI caution was Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, who announced the letter in her opening speech at the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week on Monday. She warned that “without AI safeguards, we may soon face epistemic chaos, engineered pandemics, and systematic human rights violation.” Ressa added that “history teaches us that when confronted with irreversible, borderless threats, cooperation is the only rational way to pursue national interests.” The brief letter, published on a dedicated site called ‘red-lives.ai’, raised fears that AI could soon “far surpass human capabilities” and, in so doing, escalate risks such as widespread disinformation and manipulation of individuals. This, it claimed, could lead to national and international security concerns, mass unemployment, and systematic human rights violations. “Some advanced AI systems have already exhibited deceptive and harmful behavior, and yet these systems are being given more autonomy to take actions and make decisions in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:03
Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September?

Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September?

The post Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 11:52 All over the crypto industry, people have been thrown into a serious conversation over which tokens will make the best investment in the ongoing bull market. Some factions favour Cardano, the altcoin giant that is also a member of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap list. Cardano has endured a rough start to the bull market, but there is optimism that it can find its footing in the market and rally to unprecedented heights before the cycle ends. On the other hand, some factions prefer Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-based payment solutions. Remittix has caught the eye of investors thanks to its perceived potential to transform the global payments sector. Crypto Enthusiasts Back Cardano In Ongoing Bull Market Despite Poor Performance in the Market We are finally at the point in the cycle where current market performances don’t matter as much as historical performance and strong fundamentals. That may provide some insight into why some members of the crypto community are backing Cardano to dominate the crypto charts in the current cycle despite its mediocre performance so far. Cardano has historically enjoyed extensive rallies in the peak period of the bull market, so the idea of a late push in the current cycle is not out of the question. Remittix Dubbed “Crypto Presale of The Year” Following Recent Milestone Achievement Members of the crypto community have begun to call Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-powered payment solutions, the “crypto presale of the year” following the success of its ongoing presale. The RTX presale recently crossed the $26.4 million mark and is fast approaching the $30 million mark, a point spectators believe it could reach before its token generation event.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:01
Crypto Updates: Cardano Vs Remittix: Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September?

Crypto Updates: Cardano Vs Remittix: Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September?

Some factions favour Cardano, the altcoin giant that is also a member of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap […] The post Crypto Updates: Cardano Vs Remittix: Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 16:52
