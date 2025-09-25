Which Is The Best Investment To Make At The End Of September?

Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 11:52 All over the crypto industry, people have been thrown into a serious conversation over which tokens will make the best investment in the ongoing bull market. Some factions favour Cardano, the altcoin giant that is also a member of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap list. Cardano has endured a rough start to the bull market, but there is optimism that it can find its footing in the market and rally to unprecedented heights before the cycle ends. On the other hand, some factions prefer Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-based payment solutions. Remittix has caught the eye of investors thanks to its perceived potential to transform the global payments sector. Crypto Enthusiasts Back Cardano In Ongoing Bull Market Despite Poor Performance in the Market We are finally at the point in the cycle where current market performances don't matter as much as historical performance and strong fundamentals. That may provide some insight into why some members of the crypto community are backing Cardano to dominate the crypto charts in the current cycle despite its mediocre performance so far. Cardano has historically enjoyed extensive rallies in the peak period of the bull market, so the idea of a late push in the current cycle is not out of the question. Remittix Dubbed "Crypto Presale of The Year" Following Recent Milestone Achievement Members of the crypto community have begun to call Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-powered payment solutions, the "crypto presale of the year" following the success of its ongoing presale. The RTX presale recently crossed the $26.4 million mark and is fast approaching the $30 million mark, a point spectators believe it could reach before its token generation event.