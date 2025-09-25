Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million. Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions. DeFi Development made a statement, saying: "The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations." This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV's overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders. DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week. Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori's Watch Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its "SOL per share" metric to 0.0816. Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as…