Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M
The post Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million. Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions. DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.” This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders. DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week. Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816. Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:39
Ethena Scores $20M From M2 Capital to Push USDe Into Middle East Portfolios
TLDR: M2 Capital invested $20M in Ethena ($ENA) to strengthen Middle East crypto access through regulated offerings. Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe model blends synthetic dollars with staking rewards, reaching $14B TVL since launch. M2 Global Wealth will integrate Ethena into its wealth management platform for clients seeking crypto exposure. UAE’s regulatory clarity supports M2’s strategy [...] The post Ethena Scores $20M From M2 Capital to Push USDe Into Middle East Portfolios appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 17:33
Tether Reserves Hit Record High, Fueling Hopes for Q4 Rally
The post Tether Reserves Hit Record High, Fueling Hopes for Q4 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the final week of September, many traders faced heavy liquidation losses as nearly $200 billion in market capitalization was wiped out. However, this shock seemed to trigger renewed demand. Fresh data on USDT circulation points to significant buying potential. Tether accelerated its USDT printing in September, pushing its market capitalization to a new record. At the same time, the volume of USDT deposited on exchanges also rose. Sponsored Sponsored Tether Accelerates USDT Printing During Market Correction Today, Whale Alert reported that Tether minted an additional 1 billion USDT. Earlier this week, when market capitalization dropped by almost $200 billion, Tether issued another 1 billion USDT. Lookonchain highlighted that Tether’s minting activity surged in September, driving its market capitalization to over $173 billion. Tether (USDT) Market Cap. Source: DefiLlama “Prices are down, but Tether is printing out fresh USDT. New mints have surged in the last few days-to-weeks,” analyst Maartunn reported. This constant issuance indicates demand for USDT remains strong despite market corrections. It may also reflect investors’ strategy of waiting for better price levels to buy in. Data from CryptoQuant reinforces this outlook with two key points. First, USDT (ERC-20) reserves on exchanges climbed from 43 billion USDT to 48 billion USDT in September, an all-time high. A growing balance of USDT on exchanges signals readiness to deploy liquidity when traders spot opportunities in price swings. Sponsored Sponsored Tether (ERC-20) Exchange Reserve. Source: CryptoQuant Second, USDT netflow reached a new high in September after steadily climbing since April. Netflow measures the difference between inflows and outflows. A strongly positive netflow means more USDT is moving onto exchanges than leaving them. Tether (ERC-20) Exchange Netlfow. Source: CryptoQuant. Historical data also shows that Tether’s periods of accelerated issuance often preceded major Bitcoin rallies, as seen in early 2023 and late 2024.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:33
Why MAGAX Could Be 2025’s Breakout Presale Opportunity
The MAGAX presale has already passed seven figures in commitments and continues to climb. Designed as a stage-based offering, each round lifts the token price, which creates natural urgency. This “scarcity by design” is one of the most effective ways to capture retail attention. Other successful projects of 2025 have relied on this same dynamic. […] The post Why MAGAX Could Be 2025’s Breakout Presale Opportunity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 17:30
RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47 Million Funding Round
The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47 Million Funding Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: RedotPay secures $47M funding round, backed by Coinbase Ventures. Fintech firm reaches unicorn status; plans global expansion. Market impact expected in stablecoin adoption and blockchain usage. Stablecoin payment company RedotPay has become a unicorn after closing a $47 million financing round led by Coinbase Ventures, bringing its valuation to over $1 billion. This milestone highlights growing interest in fintech solutions enabling stablecoin transactions, particularly impacting underbanked areas and the broader cryptocurrency payment infrastructure. RedotPay Surpasses $1 Billion Valuation with New Funding Industry leaders and investors have shown optimism, with Michael Gao, CEO, previously noting, “Our team takes pride in empowering millions globally with financial access while bridging the gap between fiat and crypto. As we scale our platform capabilities, we look forward to partnering with Lightspeed, HSG, Galaxy, and our other strategic investors to expand our reach and accelerate financial empowerment worldwide.” CoinMarketCap reports Tether USDt as having a steady price of $1.00 and a market cap of $173.09 billion. Recent trading volumes reached $141.46 billion, reflecting a stable market presence. Price fluctuations remain minimal over the last 90 days, indicating market stability. Coincu research team suggests RedotPay’s success will likely bolster stablecoin adoption, encouraging blockchain integration in financial services. Such expansion aids underbanked regions, offering payment solutions that enhance monetary inclusivity. Stablecoin Integration Aimed at Underbanked Regions Did you know? RedotPay’s growth mirrors previous successes of fintech companies like Revolut and MoonPay, which swiftly gained valuations upward of $1 billion by bridging cryptocurrencies with mainstream financial systems. CoinMarketCap reports Tether USDt as having a steady price of $1.00 and a market cap of $173.09 billion. Recent trading volumes reached $141.46 billion, reflecting a stable market presence. Price fluctuations remain minimal over the last 90 days, indicating market stability. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:50…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:57
VeChain Eyes 200% Rally With Upgrades and Staking
The post VeChain Eyes 200% Rally With Upgrades and Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VeChain’s ecosystem upgrades enhance EVM compatibility and cross-chain integration. Strategic partnerships with Franklin Templeton and Crypto.com boost adoption. Stargate staking offers up to 9% APY, rewarding long-term holders effectively. VeChain ($VET) has gained traction with analysts and traders as its ecosystem continues to expand. The token traded at $0.02295, posting a daily gain of nearly 1% despite a broader weekly pullback. Short-term volatility remains, but the longer-term case is firming on ecosystem upgrades, strategic partnerships, and new staking incentives. Market analyst Michaël van de Poppe has identified VeChain as a project to watch, citing both technical setups and fundamental improvements. $VET is on my watchlist. The reason for that is that it’s such a beautiful setup for a potential breakout, and that the project just keeps delivering. On top of that, there’s still the possibility to earn additional yield by simply staking the token as an early contributor.… pic.twitter.com/qHI6Aflr4b — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 24, 2025 Upgrades Reinforce VeChain’s Technical Base VeChain’s development roadmap is rolling out in structured phases. The first stage, Galactica, introduced the StarGate launch alongside EVM Shanghai upgrades, including a revised gas-fee market. The second stage, Hayabusa, reshaped tokenomics by cutting VTHO inflation and raising staking rewards, creating a more deflationary model that strengthens value for long-term holders. The ongoing stage, Interstellar, aims to deliver full EVM parity and enable cross-chain integration. These updates sharpen VeChain’s technical foundation and align it with wider blockchain standards. Related: Analyst Flags VeChain (VET) as a ‘Massive Opportunity’ in Accumulation Zone Partnerships and Adoption Signals Strategic partnerships also underscore VeChain’s progress. Collaborations with Franklin Templeton and Crypto.com highlight the growing adoption of its technology. Besides expanding liquidity through exchange listings, VeChain is building credibility by aligning with traditional financial players. Such alliances signal confidence from both institutional and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:54
Leading Banks Introduce Euro Stablecoin
The post Leading Banks Introduce Euro Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A significant development has occurred in the cryptocurrency arena as nine of Europe’s foremost banks have announced their collaboration to release a stablecoin pegged directly to the Euro. This pioneering move adheres to MiCA regulations, heralding a new era for digital transactions within the Eurozone. Continue Reading:Leading Banks Introduce Euro Stablecoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/leading-banks-introduce-euro-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:53
Thumzup Sparks Market Hype With $10M Buyback, Launching Maxi Doge Presale Toward the Moon
The company has been making high-profile moves into mining operations and actively building its crypto treasury while diversifying its holdings. […] The post Thumzup Sparks Market Hype With $10M Buyback, Launching Maxi Doge Presale Toward the Moon appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 16:51
Just In: Hashdex ETF First to Hold XRP and Stellar After SEC Approval
The post Just In: Hashdex ETF First to Hold XRP and Stellar After SEC Approval appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an amendment to the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), allowing the fund to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum under newly adopted generic listing standards. Finalized on September 24, 2025, the approval marks a key step in widening regulated exposure to digital assets. The updated …
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 16:49
FalconX launches new class of derivatives tied to Ethereum staking yields
FalconX executed the first forward rate agreements tied to ETH staking yields, benchmarked to Treehouse ETH Staking Rate (TESR).
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:33
