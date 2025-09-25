MEXC-beurs
BlockchainFX 1000x Growth Path, Hexydog Real-World Adoption, and BlockDAG Scalability: Best Crypto Projects 2025
BlockchainFX leads 2025 crypto presales with 1000x growth potential, $8M raised, 30% bonus, and daily rewards, outpacing Hexydog and BlockDAG.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 17:45
Analysis: September effect still puts pressure on the market, but market optimism remains
PANews reported on September 25th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, stated in a statement that the crypto market remains under pressure as September draws to a close. Despite relatively strong performance from Chinese-related stocks, bucking the trend, US stocks fell sharply overnight. Bitcoin struggled to hold support at $111,700, while Ethereum fell below the $4,100 mark, which it has held since early August. A break below these levels would put recent lows back in focus, with the next key support levels at $107,000 for Bitcoin and $3,300 for Ethereum. Despite the market sell-off, institutional demand showed no sign of abating. Overnight, Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $241 million in inflows, snapping two consecutive days of outflows. Dip-fishing continued to be evident, with October Bitcoin call options expiring at $118,000 dominating daily options trading. With a more constructive fourth quarter approaching, market optimism remains, supported by easing credit conditions. Currently, the market expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points in October and December. Barring a significantly positive surprise in next week's non-farm payroll data, this expectation is likely to remain unchanged.
PANews
2025/09/25 17:33
Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Lawsuit Against Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings
A U.S. judge has denied Justin Sun’s lawsuit to block Bloomberg from publishing his crypto holdings, adding to his ongoing legal troubles. A federal judge has denied Tron founder Justin Sun’s attempt to stop Bloomberg from publishing details of his crypto portfolio. The case shows both Sun’s large digital asset holdings and his ongoing […] The post Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Lawsuit Against Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 17:30
IOTA Gains Stock Exchange Exposure via Valour ETP in Sweden
IOTA ETP listed on Sweden Spotlight, banks and funds gain regulated exposure now. Analysts eye symmetrical triangle breakout, hinting at possible $1-$2 surge. IOTA has taken a fresh step into regulated financial markets as DeFi Technologies, through its subsidiary Valour, introduced the IOTA Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. The product, denominated [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 17:27
Capital Group becomes the largest shareholder of Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet
PANews reported on September 25 that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet, posted on the X platform that Capital Group has become Metaplanet's largest shareholder, currently holding an 11.45% stake worth nearly US$500 million.
PANews
2025/09/25 17:13
Ripple News: Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance
With a market capitalization of around $1.9 billion, FLR is positioning itself as a gateway for assets like XRP to […] The post Ripple News: Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 17:00
ETH price hits BitMNR cost line, $400 away from SharpLink cost line of $3603
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Ember's monitoring, the ETH price has now reached BitMNR's cost line of holding 2.416 million ETH (worth $9.7 billion). It is still $400 away from SharpLink Gaming's cost line of holding 838,000 ETH (worth $3.36 billion) (cost price of $3,603).
PANews
2025/09/25 16:59
Ethereum Co-Founder Highlights PeerDAS as Breakthrough for Data Availability Scaling
The Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will allow nodes to verify blockchain data without downloading the full dataset, improving Layer-2 and eventually Layer-1 scalability. Fusaka will double the blob capacity from six and nine per block, with subsequent BPO forks in January gradually raising the maximum to 21 blobs per block. The recent surge in blob usage [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 16:58
Canadian company LQWD Technologies raises $1.85 million to increase Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on September 25 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies (stock code: $LQWD) has successfully raised US$1.85 million in funds, which it plans to use to further increase its Bitcoin holdings. Earlier news reported that listed company LQWD Technologies plans to raise US$10 million to support the rapid accumulation of Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/09/25 16:56
Nansen Launches Nansen AI, First Mobile On-Chain Trading Agent
Nansen, the on-chain data platform, has announced the launch of Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to transform how investors and traders interact with blockchain data.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 16:32
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?