Thailand invites digital asset company operators to apply for the pilot project "TouristDigiPay"

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Zhitong Finance, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has invited digital asset operators to participate in a pilot program that will allow foreign tourists to exchange digital assets for Thai baht to pay for their travel expenses and consumer spending. According to a statement released by the SET on Thursday, interested operators can submit applications between September 25th and December 26th. Potential participants in the sandbox program must be operators of digital asset exchanges, digital asset brokers, and digital asset traders. They must establish a relationship with an e-money business operator to exchange the Thai baht from foreign tourists' digital asset holdings for the purchase of goods and services.