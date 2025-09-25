2025-09-26 Friday

Unpacking The Krona’s Surprising Surge Against The Euro

The post Unpacking The Krona’s Surprising Surge Against The Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Riksbank’s Bold Rate Cut: Unpacking The Krona’s Surprising Surge Against The Euro Skip to content Home Forex News Riksbank’s Bold Rate Cut: Unpacking the Krona’s Surprising Surge Against the Euro Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/riksbank-rate-cut-krona/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:36
Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum?

The post Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has captured attention as it displayed significant activity after a recent market adjustment. Large investors, known as whales, have gathered 2 billion DOGE in the last two days, prompting experts to predict a potential price escalation of 195% to possibly 800%, reaching its previous highs. Continue Reading:Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-dogecoin-prices-soar-with-new-momentum
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:35
Bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing bepay business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

The post Bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing bepay business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Merchant Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Demonstrate Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements to $500B+ AUM Representatives DUBAI, UAE — October 15, 2025 — The Invest Web3 Forum returns for its highly anticipated 3rd edition at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Catalysing Web3 with Capital,” the summit will feature bepay business, the comprehensive merchant solution revolutionizing how businesses accept payments globally with cross-border near-instant settlements, as representatives managing over $500 billion in assets and 80+ institutional investors gather from 50+ countries. As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology. Bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s breakthrough cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access. “Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates the traditional 3-5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.” Key features of bepay business include: Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements: Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing Universal Payment Acceptance: Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement On/Off Ramps: Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates AI-Powered Analytics: Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions Integrated CRM: Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools 3D Storefronts: Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays Multi-Currency Support: 100+ currencies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:33
Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap?

The post Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary Pi Coin is trading near its all-time low, between $0.28 and $0.30. The crucial support zone is $0.30; staying above it could lead to a comeback. Targets for the upside are $0.34–$0.36 at first, and $0.38–$0.40 if momentum increases. A breakout above $0.40 might cause the PI to rise to $0.50 or higher. If it breaks below $0.30, there is a chance that it will drop to $0.25 to $0.22 according to Pi Coin price prediction analysts. The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs. The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism and skepticism about whether this is simply speculative excitement dissipating. The important zone around $0.30 has now become a battleground: will it serve as a comeback springboard, or will it crack under pressure and usher in further losses? Pi Coin price prediction market info PI coin 1d price chart, Source: crypto.news In contrast to the earlier projections of $0.32+ that were floated in previous analysis, PI is currently hovering in the $0.28 to $0.30 region. Crypto.com reports that Pi (PI) is trading at about $0.2829, with a low volume by cryptocurrency norms. The recent sentiment around PI can be described as “crashing” and interest waning; the sudden drop has brought the token near its lowest points ever. There is still disagreement among market participants: some believe accumulation is at low levels, while others caution that the collapse is a sign of fundamental weakness and declining confidence. According to reports, the Valor Pi ETP, which was introduced to provide institutional exposure, has only drawn roughly $3,400 in assets, indicating that demand has been low thus far. Additionally, PI’s steep drop has been linked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:30
Trump to sign Thursday executive order approving TikTok U.S. deal

The post Trump to sign Thursday executive order approving TikTok U.S. deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday declaring that a deal to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations meets requirements of a 2024 law, a White House source said.  The deal would move TikTok’s U.S. operations to a consortium of American investors, including Oracle, and ensure compliance with the law that bans the platform unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, is removed. Trump delays TikTok ban to finish U.S. sale President Donald Trump delayed banning TikTok in the United States because the platform has more than 170 million users in the United States. The ban would affect millions of people, businesses, and creators who use TikTok to watch videos, share content, and connect with people worldwide. The executive order that Trump will sign on Thursday might extend the pause for another 120 days. Doing so will allow the White House, investors, technology experts, and legal teams enough time to ensure every part of the deal works. According to the law, the president can decide what counts as a real “divestiture.” Trump can decide if the deal really separates TikTok’s U.S. operations from ByteDance’s control. This involves checking who owns the company, how much ByteDance will keep, how the recommendation algorithm works, how user data is stored, and who controls the app’s operations in the United States. Under the plan approved by President Trump, ByteDance might keep less than 20% of the new U.S. company. In contrast, a group of American investors, including Oracle and other major companies, will take control. American investors take control and secure TikTok The deal introduces major American business leaders and companies, including Oracle, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, and members of the Murdoch family, who own media companies such as News Corp and Fox. These members will oversee the platform and make sure it operates…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:25
Top meme coins: Why Pudgy Pandas is grabbing attention amid broader market jitters

The post Top meme coins: Why Pudgy Pandas is grabbing attention amid broader market jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For traders looking past short-term Bitcoin swings, Pudgy Pandas is proving to be a magnet for capital and community enthusiasm. Pudgy Pandas’ PANDA coin has emerged as the standout retail story. Its presale, which launched on September 15, has already raised over $3.3 million. Bitcoin slipped below $112,000 on Thursday, trading at $111,786.6 at the time of writing. While the token eased 0.7% after briefly rebounding near $114,000 on Wednesday, traders are viewing the current pullback as part of a broader consolidation phase. Despite recent volatility — including a wave of liquidations earlier this week that cleared out $1.5 billion in long positions — market watchers note that Bitcoin is still holding firmly above the $110,000 mark. Many see this as healthy price action ahead of key US economic data and further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path. In the meantime, attention is shifting beyond Bitcoin toward high-growth opportunities in the altcoin space. Pudgy Pandas (PANDA) has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about projects, combining meme energy with scarcity-driven tokenomics and a strong cultural angle. Its presale, which launched on September 15, has already raised over $3.3 million — a figure that underscores just how much investor excitement it’s generating. For traders looking past short-term Bitcoin swings, Pudgy Pandas is proving to be a magnet for capital and community enthusiasm, positioning itself as a standout player in the early stages of what could become the next altseason. Altcoins are grabbing eyeballs from institutions China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) said its Board of Directors has approved a new crypto investment policy that will allow the company to allocate up to $1 billion of its cash reserves into Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. The Nasdaq-listed firm confirmed on Wednesday that it will establish a digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:15
VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event

The post VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups and Investors at Singapore Event Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/vc-vault-showcases-web3-startups-and-investors-at-singapore-event/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:12
ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank Among 9 Banks to Jointly Issue Euro Stablecoin in 2026

The post ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank Among 9 Banks to Jointly Issue Euro Stablecoin in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuance is going mainstream as 9 leading European banks joined forces to issue a MiCA Regulation-compliant Euro-denominated stablecoin next year. This stablecoin consortium includes ING, UniCredit, and CaixaBank having a massive user base and managing more than $600 billion in assets individually. 9 Banks to Jointly Issue Euro Stablecoin in 2026 Nine European banks ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International have formed a new company to issue a Euro stablecoin, according to an official announcement by banks on September 25. The MiCAR-compliant Euro stablecoin will become a trusted European payment standard in the digital ecosystem. At present, the bank consortium has filed an e-money institution license with the Dutch Central Bank. They anticipate the launch in the second half of 2026. “By joining this consortium of leading European banks, we are contributing to fill the need for a trusted, regulated solution for on-chain payments and settlement,” said Fiona Melrose, head of group strategy and ESG at UniCredit. This paves the way for a new digital payment standard to support Europe’s growth and financial sovereignty, she added. The bank consortium revealed that they are open to welcoming additional banks, with a CEO expected to be appointed after the regulatory approval. Recently, Ripple targeted Luxembourg as its entry point for RLUSD’s European rollout under new MiCA regulations. Challenging the US-Dominated Stablecoin Market The initiative aims to challenge the US-dominated stablecoin market, maintaining Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments. USD stablecoins saw record growth in adoption in the region, taking over payments and settlements. Euro stablecoin will prompt all banks to provide value-added services, such as a stablecoin wallet and custody. Demand for stablecoin adoption grew after the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) fully took effect in December last year. The near-instant, low-cost payments and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:08
Panic Averted: US Treasury Offers $20B Lifeline to Argentina

The post Panic Averted: US Treasury Offers $20B Lifeline to Argentina appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina is set to receive a $20 billion credit‑swap line from the U.S., currently being negotiated. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also hinted at the possibility of injecting additional funds to stabilize the economy and even purchasing Argentine deb. Argentina Breathes in Relief: U.S. Offers $20 Billion Swap, Hints at Debt Purchases The market crisis […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/panic-averted-us-treasury-offers-20b-lifeline-to-argentina/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:05
Financial Services To Individuals Who Lack Access To Traditional Banking Systems

The post Financial Services To Individuals Who Lack Access To Traditional Banking Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DigiByte (DGB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency for fast, secure, and decentralized transactions. Coinidol.com review of the project. It was created in 2013 by Jared Tate, with a focus on improving the shortcomings of other blockchain technologies. DigiByte is known for its active development community and commitment to enhancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem.  Multiple mining algorithms DigiByte utilizes five different mining algorithms (SHA-256, Scrypt, Skein, Qubit, and Odocrypt) to enhance security and prevent centralization. This approach aims to ensure a more distributed and resilient network. It places a strong emphasis on security and decentralization. Its multi-algorithm approach is designed to mitigate the risks associated with dominant mining pools and to provide greater network security. Moreover, it employs technologies like DigiShield and MultiShield to adjust the mining difficulty dynamically. This helps maintain consistent block times and protect the network from rapid fluctuations in mining power. Digi-ID Digi-ID is a feature of DigiByte that provides secure and decentralized authentication. It allows users to use their DigiByte wallet as a form of secure identity verification for online services and platforms. DigiByte can be stored in secure hardware wallets, providing an extra layer of protection for users’ digital assets. Moreover, DigiByte supports the development of decentralized applications and smart contracts through its DigiAssets platform. DigiAssets allows users to create and manage custom tokens with unique properties and use cases. DigiByte has its own native token DGB. It was mined in January 2014 as a fork of Bitcoin, however, did not get as much popularity as other altcoins. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:02
