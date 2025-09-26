‘Help! My robot vac is stealing my Bitcoin’: When smart devices attack

The post ‘Help! My robot vac is stealing my Bitcoin’: When smart devices attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine waking up one morning to find your robot vacuum on the fritz, your refrigerator asking you for ransom money and your crypto and bank accounts completely drained. No, it’s not the plot of Stephen King’s trashy 1986 horror “Maximum Overdrive” (about a rogue comet that triggers a global outbreak of sentient killer machines). Instead, it’s what could happen if hackers decided to infiltrate your PC through one of your home’s many smart devices, which is more likely now with an estimated 18.8 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices globally and around 820,000 IoT attacks on average per day. “Insecure IoT devices (e.g., routers) can serve as entry points to home networks,” Tao Pan, a researcher at blockchain security firm Beosin, tells Magazine. As of 2023, the average US household had 21 devices connected to the internet, with a third of smart home device consumers reporting being the victim of a data breach or scam in the last 12 months. “Once infiltrated, attackers can move laterally to access connected devices, including computers or mobile phones used for crypto transactions, and also can capture login credentials between devices and exchanges. This is especially risky for crypto owners using APIs for crypto trading,” he adds. So, what exactly can hackers get their hands on around your home, and what damage can they do? Magazine gathered some of the strangest things that have been hacked over the last few years, including one case where a door sensor was hacked to mine cryptocurrency. We’ve also gathered some tips to keep your data and crypto safe. Hacking your coffee machine In 2019, Martin Hron, a researcher at cybersecurity company Avast, wanted to show how easy it is for hackers to access your home’s network and its devices. So, naturally, he remotely hacked his own coffee…