Fitell’s Solana Treasury Move Results in 21% Drop in Stock Value
Fitell’s stock dropped 21% after investing $10 million in Solana for its treasury. Fitell plans to use 70% of proceeds to buy Solana and grow staking revenue. Shares of Fitell have fallen 95% this year, with a major drop in February. Solana treasury adoption is growing, with several firms holding significant amounts. Fitell Corporation, an [...] The post Fitell’s Solana Treasury Move Results in 21% Drop in Stock Value appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 18:38
Top Cryptocurrencies Under $1 to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips
As Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a break and falling, investors are looking for altcoins that cost less than $1 but still have upside without breaking the bank. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one such coin, heavily traded, and with very good community backing. There’s then Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in phase 6 of its presale. The phase is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 18:35
Nasdaq 100 Price: Why Investors Diversifying Into Crypto Are Betting Big On Remittix
Cardano tests $0.95 resistance, but Remittix at $0.11 shines with $26.4M raised, live wallet beta, and CertiK ranking, drawing retail and institutional eyes.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 18:30
SEC Greenlights Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF
SEC approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to enable institutional investors broader exposure to Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), and leading altcoins.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 18:20
Ohio approves vendor to process digital asset payments for state fees and services
Ohio has approved a vendor to process digital asset payments for state fees and services.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 18:19
U.S. Payroll Delay Spurs Forex Market Volatility Concerns
The post U.S. Payroll Delay Spurs Forex Market Volatility Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Delay in U.S. payroll data impacts forex and crypto markets. Alternative release dates center on October 10th and 17th. No direct crypto or forex market figure commentary yet available. The delay in U.S. non-farm payroll data due to a government shutdown may impact both forex and crypto markets, affecting options set for October 10th and 17th. This potential delay underscores the interconnectedness of macroeconomic events and digital currencies, highlighting forex market volatility and setting the stage for possible cryptocurrency fluctuations. U.S. Payroll Delays Trigger Forex Volatility The U.S. non-farm payroll data, initially expected on October 3rd, could be postponed amidst a government shutdown, with strong speculation around October 10th and 17th as new release dates. Forex options activity indicates traders have already adjusted strategies, anticipating increased volatility on those dates. Forex markets brace for enhanced volatility with increased premiums on forex options due on October 10th, reflecting possible market turbulence. This comes as options signal uncertainties, given the absence of an immediate resolution to the shutdown. “Traditionally, NFP release delays fuel volatility in both forex and digital asset markets, especially in times of macro uncertainty.” Government Shutdown Potentially Influences Crypto and Forex Did you know? Government shutdowns in the past have led to volatility spikes in forex and crypto markets. Historical data shows increased turbulence in previous instances, aligning with current anticipations for upcoming release dates. Ethereum (ETH) sees fluctuations as of September 25, 2025, priced at $4,033.28 with a market cap of $486.83 billion and a trading volume change of 31.98%. Over 24 hours, prices dropped by 3.50%, continuing a downward 7-day trend of 12.23%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:50 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to the Coincu research team’s analysis, potential regulatory changes due to market volatility…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:09
Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle Breaks Amid Growing Institutional Adoption as Snorter Token Soars
Crypto analyst Ignas published a report on September 24, which marked the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 […] The post Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle Breaks Amid Growing Institutional Adoption as Snorter Token Soars appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 17:46
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE risks further losses as TVL, Open Interest decline
Hyperliquid (HYPE) price is down over 6% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending the downtrend for the seventh day. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token risks further losses as the launch of its native USDH stablecoin fails to boost capital inflow in derivative markets or on its platform.
Fxstreet
2025/09/25 16:55
Singapore hangs fine threats over Meta to fight Facebook scams
The Singapore government has instructed Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, to improve its actions in fighting online scams on its social media platform. Meta has until September 30 to comply or face hefty financial penalties. According to the Straits Times, the directive was issued on Thursday under the country’s Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA). It […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:24
ETP BTC/ETH: on-chain verified reserves with Chainlink Proof of Reserve on Arbitrum
Chainlink Proof of Reserve introduces an on-chain reserve proof on Arbitrum for two physically backed ETPs on BTC and ETH.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/25 15:28
