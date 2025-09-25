MEXC-beurs
Circle Considers Blockchain Payment Reversals to Align with Traditional Finance
TLDR Circle is exploring the possibility of adding reversible transactions to USDC payments to reduce fraud and disputes. The company aims to make blockchain payments more appealing to financial institutions by aligning them with traditional finance standards. Circle is testing Arc, a new blockchain designed for institutional use, to enable large-scale stablecoin transactions. The proposed [...] The post Circle Considers Blockchain Payment Reversals to Align with Traditional Finance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 18:43
Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Is Alarming! Lowest Level Since 2016! What Does This Mean for ETH Price?
The post Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Is Alarming! Lowest Level Since 2016! What Does This Mean for ETH Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest altcoin, Ethereum (ETH), broke its 2021 ATH and set a new record with the rise it experienced in August. However, ETH, which could not escape the downward trend it experienced afterwards, could not recover and dropped below $4,000 with its latest decline. While ETH is performing poorly in the short term, institutional demand continues to increase. At this point, the amount of Ethereum held on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges has fallen to its lowest level since 2016 due to the increase in institutional accumulation. The exodus of ETH from exchanges accelerated in mid-July and has since fallen 20% due to the aggressive accumulation of digital asset treasuries. As of Thursday, it had fallen to 14.8 million ETH, according to Glassnode data. CryptoQuant’s Ethereum exchange supply ratio (exchange reserves divided by total supply) is also at 0.14, the lowest level since July 2016. This suggests that selling pressure in the market has decreased significantly. What Does It Mean for Ethereum? A decrease in exchange supply is typically a sign that the asset is being transferred to cold storage, staking, or DeFi for higher returns. This is interpreted as a signal that investors are moving ETH to cold storage wallets for long-term holding, and that the Ethereum price will rise in the future. Conversely, an increase in stock market balances is generally a sign that investors are preparing to sell. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-supply-on-exchanges-is-alarming-lowest-level-since-2016-what-does-this-mean-for-eth-price/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:32
U.S. Senate to Hold Hearing on Crypto Taxation Next Week
TLDR U.S. Senate to discuss crypto taxation reforms with experts on October 1. Experts to testify on crypto tax challenges in Senate hearing next week Crypto taxation hearing set for October 1, featuring key industry figures. Senate Finance Committee to explore crypto tax rules with leading experts. U.S. lawmakers to review crypto tax reforms in [...] The post U.S. Senate to Hold Hearing on Crypto Taxation Next Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 18:29
Ohio pushes forward on crypto payments for state fees
The post Ohio pushes forward on crypto payments for state fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ohio State Board of Deposits, on Thursday, approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. The initiative comes as the state has pushed to integrate digital assets into public finance. The approval stems from efforts by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague in April to push the state to allow crypto payments. LaRose noted that the Secretary of State’s office has one of the largest fee-for-service offices, processing nearly half a million payment transactions annually. Today, the State Board of Deposit unanimously approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. With hundreds of thousands of transactions going through my office each year, I want to commend the board for taking bold action… pic.twitter.com/QQz0oxoeHP — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 24, 2025 Ohio sees high demand for a crypto payment option Ohio’s Secretary of State commended the board for taking action to position Ohio at the forefront of the emerging digital economy. He also argued that the initiative is necessary since his office handles hundreds of thousands of transactions each year. Sprague acknowledged that using digital assets is just another way to keep up with current financial practices. Before the board’s approval of a vendor contract, the proposal passed with a unanimous vote by the State Board of Deposit in May. “There’s a reason why we now rank among the top five states in the nation to do business. It’s because we’re not afraid to embrace the tools, trends, and technologies that incentivize job creators to come here.” -Frank LaRose, Secretary of State for Ohio. LaRose revealed that the large number of transactions his office processes has pushed a growing demand for a cryptocurrency payment option. He said he’s excited and ready…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:28
GCEX Group has acquired GlobalBlock, a crypto broker with over $60 million in assets under management.
PANews reported on September 25th that GCEX Group has acquired GlobalBlock, a cryptocurrency broker specializing in serving high-net-worth clients with over $60 million in assets under management. This acquisition allows GCEX to expand its business beyond its core over-the-counter (OTC) trading services into wealth management for high-net-worth individuals. GCEX holds operating licenses from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, and the Dubai Virtual Assets Authority. The company plans to leverage these regulatory approvals to streamline the onboarding process for GlobalBlock's wealth management clients. The combined entity will directly compete with traditional financial giants such as Galaxy Digital, as well as emerging crypto wealth management firms.
PANews
2025/09/25 18:26
Trump expected to sign executive order for TikTok U.S. deal on Thursday
Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday approving the TikTok U.S. deal.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 18:09
Price Prediction: Will Ethereum (ETH) Recover to $5,000 by 2026—Comparing DeFi Expansion, Scaling Progress, and Macro Trends Versus Younger Altcoins Like Ozak AI
Ethereum (ETH) has long been at the forefront of the blockchain space. Nevertheless, with the introduction of new and innovative projects, like the Ozak AI, the question is, will Ethereum reach 5000 by 2026? Ethereum’s Journey Toward $5,000 by 2026 The history of Ethereum has been characterized by high volatility. In 2021, ETH hit a […] The post Price Prediction: Will Ethereum (ETH) Recover to $5,000 by 2026—Comparing DeFi Expansion, Scaling Progress, and Macro Trends Versus Younger Altcoins Like Ozak AI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 18:00
Vitalik Buterin outlines scalable solution for Ethereum’s data surge
The post Vitalik Buterin outlines scalable solution for Ethereum’s data surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has identified Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) as a crucial tool for addressing the network’s growing blob storage demands. PeerDAS is a feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade. His remarks arrive as Ethereum records six blobs per block, a milestone that has intensified concerns about data bloat across the ecosystem. Blobs were introduced through EIP-4844 as temporary on-chain data containers, designed to lower costs for Layer-2 rollups while avoiding permanent storage pressure. Unlike call data, blobs expire after about two weeks, reducing long-term storage needs while preserving integrity for transaction verification. This structure makes rollups cheaper to operate and enhances Ethereum’s scalability. However, that design has spurred the rapid adoption of blobs across the blockchain network. On Sept. 24, on-chain analyst Hildobby reported that several Ethereum layer-2 solutions, including Base, Worldcoin, Soneium, and Scroll, now rely heavily on blobs. Considering this, the analyst pointed out that validators now require more than 70 gigabytes of space to manage blobs, warning that this figure could balloon to over 1.2 terabytes if left unpruned. This sharp increase has forced developers to look for solutions that balance scalability with storage efficiency. How PeerDAS works Buterin explained that PeerDAS will solve this challenge by preventing any single node from storing the entire dataset and distributing responsibility across the network. According to him: “The way PeerDAS works is that each node only asks for a small number of “chunks”, as a way of probabilistically verifying that more than 50% of chunks are available. If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.” However, he noted that the system still requires complete block data at certain stages, such as during the initial broadcast or if a block must…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:57
XRP Punters Still Eye $4 Despite Recent Slump — Here's How Prediction Markets Are Betting
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) may have stagnated over the month, but cryptocurrency bettors haven’t completely discounted the possibility of fresh all-time highs by year-end.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/25 17:47
Retailers Aren’t Buying Bitcoin – Here are 3 Cheap Altcoins That Promise Massive Gains in Q4
The Cardano coin, XLM crypto and Digitap are the best cheap cryptos to buy now, valued at less than $1. $TAP, a new DeFi-TradFi coin, is considered the next 100x gem.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/25 15:50
