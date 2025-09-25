Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York

The opening ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup is projected to generate over $200 million in economic impact for New York State this week, drawing more than 250,000 spectators to Bethpage State Park on Long Island for the 45th edition of golf's premier team competition between the U.S. and Europe. The nearly weeklong event, including competition days from Sept. 25-27 in the nation's biggest media market, has prompted the largest staging in a Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927. It's also the biggest buildout for a golf tournament at a venue that's hosted two U.S. Opens, a PGA Championship, and several PGA Tour playoff events. Beyond the golf course, Ryder Cup attendees – from the U.S. and overseas – will have the opportunity to experience dining, entertainment and cultural attractions in the Long Island and New York City region while also supporting local businesses. Bethpage State Park's Black Course is the first municipally owned public golf facility to host the Ryder Cup and the property known as "The People's Country Club" for its mix of accessibility, history and character remains relatively affordable for New York residents. "The Ryder Cup is more than a world-class competition, it's a celebration of the people who make it possible," said Randy Simons, the acting commissioner for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Hosting one of golf's greatest events highlights how State Parks not only enrich lives but also deliver powerful economic benefits to New York's communities. We are honored to partner with the PGA of America and our state and local partners as we welcome the world to this extraordinary stage." Team United States fans at the 2025…