Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit.

Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit.

The post Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: Kira Dixon and Carson Daly on stage with the teams during the Opening Ceremony before the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup’s toughest battle takes place in the shadows, as organizers choreograph the movement of fans and VIPs around New York’s famous public golf course. Unlike most sporting events, golf fans don’t just park their butts in the grandstands and only leave their perch to grab a bite from the concessions or do their business. Spectators—known in golf circles as galleries—rarely stay put. Golf fans tend to be on the move, following players they admire as they tee off, hit approach shots and ponder putts. It’s essentially an outdoor art museum with roped off fairways where Scheffler and McIlroy are the masterpieces in motion. Add lanyard-only zones and wristband-restricted hospitality tents, and the result is a five-ring logistical circus. This year at Bethpage Black, President Trump’s Friday visit adds another wrinkle—beefed-up security blanketing the first tee, 18th green and clubhouse. Jennifer Brisman, a veteran planner of high-profile live events and CEO of VOW— a tech platform built to streamline VIP and guest management at major sports and entertainment events ranging from Saturday Night Live and the Tony Awards to the Professional Fighters League—likens big tournaments like this to managing a myriad of “events within the event.” “It’s kind of like being on an airplane,” she said. “Everyone’s moving in the same direction, but you’ve got first class, business class and coach,” and yet every group has priority access entitlement, making guest flow management a delicate high-wire act. TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND – JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry…
Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro

Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro

The post Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Forex News Euro to INR: Why the Indian Rupee is Falling Against the Euro Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/euro-to-inr-why-rupee-is-falling/
Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs

Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs

The post Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) governing board member Petra Tschudin is addressing the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs. Unemployment likely to rise . Watchmakers and machinery builders particularly hard hit. Swiss economic outlook uncertain.  Impact on other sectors, including services, so far limited. Main risk for Switzerland is the US trade policy. Monetary policy also works when rates are below 0%. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-tschudin-swiss-economic-outlook-has-deteriorated-significantly-due-to-us-tariffs-202509250809
European Banking Giants Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026

European Banking Giants Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026

The post European Banking Giants Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 14:03 The euro is about to get a digital makeover. A group of nine of Europe’s largest banks is working together to launch a common euro-pegged stablecoin, aiming to provide a regulated alternative to dollar-backed tokens that currently dominate the market. The initiative brings together ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, SEB, Banca Sella, KBC, DekaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. Collectively, these institutions oversee hundreds of billions in assets and reach millions of customers across the continent. Their plan is to build a payments tool fully compliant with the EU’s landmark crypto framework, MiCA, which became law in 2024. The project is still in its regulatory phase. The consortium has applied for an e-money license in the Netherlands and expects a green light before introducing the token in the second half of 2026. Once live, the stablecoin is expected to support everyday payments, cross-border transfers, and on-chain settlement, operating under strict oversight to ensure security and transparency. Executives close to the project say the ambition is not just technological but also strategic: Europe wants a stronger foothold in the digital money race. For years, dollar-denominated stablecoins such as USDT and USDC have dominated global crypto activity, leaving the euro sidelined in its own region. The consortium believes its regulated approach can change that dynamic. Banks involved are already considering value-added services to accompany the rollout, including digital wallets, custody options, and programmable payment features that could streamline supply chains and corporate transactions. If successful, the move could accelerate the integration of blockchain infrastructure into Europe’s traditional financial system. The announcement also sets the stage for competition with existing euro stablecoins. Circle’s EURC is currently the most widely used, with a market capitalization of around $260 million, followed by STASIS EURO, SG Forge’s EUR CoinVertible, and Tether’s…
Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth

Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth

The post Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has encountered a perplexing stagnation recently, diverging from its usual behavior amidst global monetary growth. Historically aligned with broader liquidity trends, the cryptocurrency’s departure from this pattern has drawn considerable attention from financial experts. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-struggles-despite-monetary-growth
Bitcoin Veterans Eye XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale Offering Overnight Wealth

Bitcoin Veterans Eye XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale Offering Overnight Wealth

The post Bitcoin Veterans Eye XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale Offering Overnight Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has moved from rebellion to establishment. Exchange-traded funds have drawn in billions, corporations like Strategy and Metaplanet hold BTC as treasury assets, and banks now market Bitcoin to institutional clients. The shift has secured its reputation as a core asset, but it has also ended the days when retail investors could expect life-changing wealth from a few early bets. For veterans of Bitcoin’s earliest bull runs, that realization is pushing attention toward projects still in their infancy. XRP Tundra, currently running its presale, is attracting that interest with a dual-token model, defined launch prices, and the introduction of native staking for XRP. At a moment when Bitcoin offers stability but not explosive growth, Tundra presents the kind of asymmetric upside that recalls crypto’s early millionaire stories. Bitcoin’s Maturity Versus New Frontiers Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasuries represent a level of legitimacy few predicted in its first decade. The flip side is diminished opportunity for extraordinary returns. Long-term holders are unlikely to complain, but newcomers seeking overnight transformations will find the math less forgiving. Bitcoin may continue to appreciate, yet its trillion-dollar market cap makes another 100x rally implausible. That dynamic explains why experienced Bitcoin holders are scanning for alternatives that combine credibility with early-stage risk. XRP Tundra is one of the few presales pairing these elements. It is offering transparent tokenomics and a staking system that links directly to the XRP Ledger. Dual Tokens and Presale Mechanics The presale introduces two assets. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is a utility and yield-generating token. TUNDRA-X, minted on the XRP Ledger, provides governance and reserve backing. Every purchase of TUNDRA-S comes with free TUNDRA-X, linking participants to both chains in one step. At the current Phase 3 stage, TUNDRA-S is selling at $0.041, with each allocation carrying a 17% bonus. Buyers also…
Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York

Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York

The post Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The opening ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup is projected to generate over $200 million in economic impact for New York State this week, drawing more than 250,000 spectators to Bethpage State Park on Long Island for the 45th edition of golf’s premier team competition between the U.S. and Europe. The nearly weeklong event, including competition days from Sept. 25-27 in the nation’s biggest media market, has prompted the largest staging in a Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927. It’s also the biggest buildout for a golf tournament at a venue that’s hosted two U.S. Opens, a PGA Championship, and several PGA Tour playoff events. Beyond the golf course, Ryder Cup attendees – from the U.S. and overseas – will have the opportunity to experience dining, entertainment and cultural attractions in the Long Island and New York City region while also supporting local businesses. Bethpage State Park’s Black Course is the first municipally owned public golf facility to host the Ryder Cup and the property known as “The People’s Country Club” for its mix of accessibility, history and character remains relatively affordable for New York residents. “The Ryder Cup is more than a world-class competition, it’s a celebration of the people who make it possible,” said Randy Simons, the acting commissioner for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Hosting one of golf’s greatest events highlights how State Parks not only enrich lives but also deliver powerful economic benefits to New York’s communities. We are honored to partner with the PGA of America and our state and local partners as we welcome the world to this extraordinary stage.” Team United States fans at the 2025…
$171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges

$171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges

The post $171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitcoin Whale Withdrawal: $171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Bitcoin Whale Withdrawal: $171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-bitcoin-whale-withdrawal/
$241 Million Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs, but Ether ETFs Stay in the Red

$241 Million Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs, but Ether ETFs Stay in the Red

The post $241 Million Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs, but Ether ETFs Stay in the Red appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs reversed their two-day losing run with $241 million in inflows, led by Blackrock’s IBIT. Ether ETFs, however, continued their outflow streak, shedding $79 million across five funds. Bitcoin ETFs Bounce Back as Ether ETFs Mark Third Day of Outflows After two straight sessions of redemptions, bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) finally flipped the script […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/241-million-pours-into-bitcoin-etfs-but-ether-etfs-stay-in-the-red/
MyStonks officially changed its name to msx.com, with a comprehensive brand upgrade

MyStonks officially changed its name to msx.com, with a comprehensive brand upgrade

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, the MyStonks platform announced a brand upgrade and officially changed its domain name to msx.com, entering a new era of global financial technology. MSX.com stated that this upgrade not only simplifies access and facilitates user connectivity, but also demonstrates its transformation from a meme-like platform to a professional international financial brand, demonstrating its commitment to digital financial innovation and global expansion. Furthermore, the team will continue to prioritize users, driving technological innovation and enhancing the security and efficiency of digital financial services.
