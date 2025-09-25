MEXC-beurs
What Future Millionaires Are Projecting Its Value to Be in the Next 3 Years
The post What Future Millionaires Are Projecting Its Value to Be in the Next 3 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are constantly on the hunt for opportunities that can transform modest sums into life-changing fortunes. With the emergence of Ozak AI, an innovative presale project blending artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, the possibility of turning a $500 allocation into tens of thousands of dollars within just three years is capturing investor imagination. Overview of Ozak AI Ozak AI is a cutting-edge project designed to bridge the worlds of artificial intelligence and blockchain. Its mission is to compress information latency, delivering predictive market insights in real time, packaged in a way that both institutional traders and retail users can access. By doing so, it aims to democratize the kind of data and decision-making tools that were once exclusive to hedge funds. The OZ token is the heart of this ecosystem, serving as a utility token for governance, rewards, and access to AI-powered features. Unlike many presale coins that are driven only by speculation, Ozak AI is being built on a vision of practical utility, ensuring demand extends far beyond hype cycles. Ozak AI’s Partnerships Strategic partnerships have added significant credibility to Ozak AI’s roadmap. One of its most important collaborations is with Perceptron Network (@PerceptronNTWK), an AI-powered platform supported by over 700,000 active nodes. This partnership provides the infrastructure and distributed intelligence needed to support Ozak AI’s fast, accurate data streams. In addition, Ozak AI has teamed up with SINT and HIVE, both of which bring unique strengths to the project. SINT provides autonomous AI agents, voice-driven interfaces, and cross-chain bridges that enhance Ozak AI’s predictive capabilities, while HIVE integrates blockchain data APIs with Ozak’s 30ms market signals to create seamless real-time insights. These partnerships collectively strengthen Ozak AI’s case as a long-term player in the AI altcoin trend. Ozak AI Presale Currently in Stage 6 of OZ presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:43
Analyst: Venezuela Moves Disbursements to USDT Amid Dollar Drought
The post Analyst: Venezuela Moves Disbursements to USDT Amid Dollar Drought appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to local reports, Venezuela liquidated larger volumes in USDT than in dollars in September, executing a notable pivot toward stablecoins. This could be one of the first cases of a government using stablecoins as part of public‑spending practices. Analyst: Venezuela USDT Spending Surpassed Dollar Disbursements in September Venezuela, whose oil industry faces crippling unilateral […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/analyst-venezuela-moves-disbursements-to-usdt-amid-dollar-drought/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:38
M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East
The post M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, has invested $20 million in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. The move underscores a push to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital asset infrastructure at a time when the region is seeking a larger role in global finance. Ethena is best known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe. Both are backed by crypto collateral and maintained through hedging strategies designed to reduce volatility. The protocol has attracted more than $14 billion in deposits since launching in 2024, reflecting appetite for stablecoin-like products that also generate yield. M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, will integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. The group says this adds a regulated way for clients to access returns from emerging digital assets. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, said the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s market. The investment follows M2’s participation in a funding initiative for the Sui blockchain ecosystem earlier this year. It also comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its regulatory framework to attract crypto firms and investors. By aligning with Ethena, M2 aims to offer custody, yield, and liquidity services while accelerating adoption of new digital finance tools in the Middle East. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/m2-capital-invests-usd20m-in-ethena-to-expand-digital-assets-in-middle-east
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:29
Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range
TLDR Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,457.12 in mid-August 2025 Woo describes Bitcoin as the “canary in the coal mine” among global macro assets Current investor fundamentals are in a make-or-break zone with potential recovery if investors return within three weeks Woo’s new target for Bitcoin ranges from $140,000-$160,000, up from his 2021 target [...] The post Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 19:22
Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters
The post Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Global economic developments dampened by US tariffs and ongoing high uncertainty. Global economic outlook slowed in H1 2025, particularly in the US. Continuing high uncertainty has negative impact on companies’ investment activities. Growth momentum subdued in euro area, solid growth in China. Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters. US tariffs likely to curb global trade and reduce purchasing power of US households. Market reaction USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision. Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.04% -0.07% 0.01% -0.16% -0.13% 0.13% EUR -0.01% 0.02% -0.10% -0.01% -0.13% -0.14% 0.13% GBP -0.04% -0.02% -0.10% -0.02% -0.19% -0.13% 0.15% JPY 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.06% -0.10% 0.11% 0.23% CAD -0.01% 0.00% 0.02% -0.06% -0.14% -0.13% 0.17% AUD 0.16% 0.13% 0.19% 0.10% 0.14% 0.31% 0.28% NZD 0.13% 0.14% 0.13% -0.11% 0.13% -0.31% 0.02% CHF -0.13% -0.13% -0.15% -0.23% -0.17% -0.28% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-martin-anticipate-subdued-growth-in-global-economy-in-coming-quarters-202509250808
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:16
The Next Frontier In Energy Storage
The post The Next Frontier In Energy Storage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An aerial photo is showing the largest energy storage 400MW project in Shandong province in Zaozhuang City, China, on March 10, 2024. The ultra-long life battery being used in this project employs lithium-ion cycle supplement technology, which can extend the cycle of the energy storage battery cell to up to 10,000 times, and the battery life can exceed 15 years. This is the first electrochemical energy storage project in Shandong Province to apply this technology. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images The story of energy in the Industrial Age has largely been about access to resources—first coal, then oil and gas. Today, that story is evolving. The next chapter isn’t about drilling fields, but about mastering the batteries and storage systems that can turn renewables into reliable power. Wind and solar are now the fastest-growing sources of electricity on the planet. But their fundamental weakness is intermittency: the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. Without storage, a grid built on renewables risks volatility, blackouts, and underutilized assets. That’s why storage has become an essential enabler of the clean energy puzzle—and why a new kind of global arms race is underway. Lithium-Ion’s Reign—and Its Limits Lithium-ion batteries have powered most of the storage revolution to date. They dominate everything from home storage units to massive utility-scale projects, thanks to rapidly falling costs and widespread deployment. According to BloombergNEF, global battery storage capacity doubled in 2023, and most of that growth came from lithium-ion technology. Companies like Tesla, LG Energy Solution, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) in China have driven this expansion. But lithium-ion isn’t the endgame. The technology struggles to compete in ultra-long-duration applications, such as storing power for several days or weeks. The supply chain is heavily dependent on lithium, cobalt,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:04
In wait-and-see mode – Standard Chartered
The post In wait-and-see mode – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The RBA to hold the cash rate at 3.60% at the 30 September meeting. The RBA is likely to wait for the quarterly CPI print before adjusting the cash rate. Markets expect a cut in Q4, but the upside CPI surprise in August raises the risk of an on-hold stance, Standard Chartered’s FX and Macro Strategist Nicholas Chia reports. Shifting sands “We maintain our view that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep the cash rate unchanged at 3.60% at its 30 September meeting, which will not be accompanied by updated economic forecasts. Recent economic data has surprised to the upside – August headline CPI inflation came in at 3.0% y/y (versus 2.8% in July and Bloomberg consensus of 2.9%), while trimmed mean inflation eased to 2.6% from 2.7% y/y. Household spending remains robust, despite a lukewarm labour market report in August. We think RBA Governor Michelle Bullock is likely to reiterate the importance of the quarterly CPI print as an input to any further policy rate adjustments.” “Freedom of information disclosures from the RBA suggest that the neutral rate was likely around 2.90% in mid-2024, down 70bps from its previous estimate of 3.60%. While this implies that policy rates are moderately restrictive, we doubt that Governor Bullock will refer specifically to the neutral rate in setting policy rates. At previous meetings, she has preferred to gauge the neutral rate based on how the labour market and CPI have behaved in response to rate cuts. There is some uncertainty over the Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment (NAIRU), which was revised up to 4.83% in Q1 from 4.69% at end-2024; a separate study using various labour indicators pegged the NAIRU estimate at 4.3-4.4%. The actual unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in August.” “Our baseline view is still that the RBA…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:01
Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way
The post Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Expands Into Payments: Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/wlfi-expands-into-payments-debit-card-apple-pay-on-the-way/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:59
ENA Price Prediction as M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena
The post ENA Price Prediction as M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points M2 Capital’s $20M investment in ENA Ethena offers synthetic dollar & hedging strategies ENA price tests key support zone for potential rebound M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of M2 Holdings, has made a significant $20 million investment in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. This move aligns with M2’s strategy to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital assets at a time when the region is expanding its role in global finance. Ethena is well-known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe, which are backed by crypto collateral and supported through hedging strategies to reduce volatility. M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, plans to integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. The addition of Ethena’s platform allows clients to access returns from emerging digital assets in a regulated way. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, emphasized that the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s growing crypto market. ENA Price Movement and Market Outlook As of now, the price of ENA is $0.5788, experiencing a 0.75% decrease in the past hour and a 3.29% drop over the last 24 hours. In the past week, ENA saw a more significant decline of 17.96%. The current chart shows that ENA is trading within a broad, falling red channel, indicating a downward correction phase. The price is testing a significant support zone between $0.50 and $0.535, which has been tested multiple times. ENA Price Analysis | Source : X As long as the support holds, there is potential for a rebound. A reversal to the upside could push the price back toward previous resistance levels around $0.60, $0.75, and potentially $0.95, as indicated by resistance lines on the chart. This suggests that the market may see a recovery if the support…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:57
Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary
The post Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Inflation pressure is virtually unchanged compared to previous quarter. Uncertainty about inflation and economic development still elevated. inflation forecasts remain with price stability range over forecast horizon. Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary. US tariffs present a major challenge, are likely to dampen economic activity. Remains willing to be active in forex markets as necessary. The bar to go into negative rates is higher than for a normal rate cut, but if necessary ready to use all tools. Switzerland has very high tariffs, for companies it can be very challenging. Large part of economy not affected by tariffs. Impact of tariffs on economy as a whole is limited. About 4% of Swiss exports directly hit by US tariffs. Monetary policy is currently expansive. We are not speaking about re-introducing a minimum exchange rate, situation is different to 2011. We would cut interest rates if inflation falls outside price stability range over the medium-term. In the meantime, we can have negative inflation prints in the short-term. But what is more important is how inflation will trend over the medium-term outlook. We do not give any forward guidance, will decide things quarter to quarter. Not limited in currency market interventions. When we think it is the correct action, we will do so. Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher ground near 0.7965, adding 0.18% on the day. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:46
