Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance

The post Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed automotive parts maker Ikuyo announced plans to establish the Stablecoin Settlement Association to modernize Japan’s trade finance system. The initiative seeks to cut payment costs, reduce settlement delays, and streamline complex procedures that hamper the nation’s export competitiveness. Ikuyo aims to foster collaboration among financial institutions, trading companies, and fintech firms to promote standardized, blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. Ikuyo Targets Trade Finance Inefficiencies The Tokyo-listed firm unveiled plans on September 24 to create the Stablecoin Settlement Association. This initiative addresses persistent inefficiencies in Japan’s trade finance sector, including high transaction costs and delayed settlements that undermine export performance. Sponsored Sponsored The planned association will leverage stablecoins to enhance cross-border payment efficiency and reduce friction in import-export transactions. According to Ikuyo, current trade finance practices remain heavily paper-based, while industry groups rarely focus on B2B trade finance. Government initiatives promoting trade digitalization have advanced slowly, particularly in the payment space. Goals for Businesses, Technology Firms, and Policymakers Through the new association, Ikuyo seeks to deliver multiple benefits. Exporters and importers could gain from lower settlement costs and improved cash flow. For technology companies, the initiative offers new market opportunities, while government agencies would gain a trusted private partner to drive digital economic innovation. Membership will be open to financial institutions handling payment flows, trading companies and manufacturers managing logistics, and fintech or blockchain providers supplying technical infrastructure. The association plans to establish operational standards, create safety guidelines, and collaborate with government bodies to support Japan’s digital economy. The stablecoin effort follows Ikuyo’s June decision to regularly purchase Bitcoin as part of a growth and asset diversification strategy. In July, the company also announced its entry into cryptocurrency mining operations. Although no official figures on Bitcoin acquisitions have been released, the firm has already used stablecoins for partial payments of mining equipment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:42
GCEX Acquires GlobalBlock, Expands into Wealth Management

The post GCEX Acquires GlobalBlock, Expands into Wealth Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: GCEX acquires GlobalBlock, shifts focus to wealth management. Deal valued at $60 million with AI-driven tools. Regulatory support from UK, Denmark, Dubai authorities. GCEX Group acquired GlobalBlock for $60 million, expanding into high-net-worth client services with AI-driven tools, bolstered by regulatory licenses in the UK, Denmark, and Dubai. This acquisition integrates GlobalBlock’s AI capabilities into GCEX’s platform, enhancing wealth management and position in digital assets, with potential market shifts for major cryptocurrencies. GCEX’s $60 Million Deal Expands Wealth Management Reach GCEX Group’s acquisition of GlobalBlock represents a significant expansion from over-the-counter trading to wealth management services. As Lars Holst, GCEX’s CEO, remarked, “Acquiring GlobalBlock is a strategic leap forward for GCEX, expanding our footprint, our client base, our team, and our capabilities. GlobalBlock’s founders have built a standout, profitable firm, with world-class products, providing innovative diversification strategies for clients. Our firms have complementary technology and shared values in terms of innovation, service, and integrity.” High-net-worth clients of GlobalBlock, managing over $60 million in assets, will benefit from GCEX’s regulatory coverage in the UK, Denmark, and Dubai. The move aims to incorporate AI-powered tools like the GB10 product into enhanced wealth strategies. Reactions from leaders such as David Thomas, GlobalBlock’s Co-Founder, highlight the synergistic partnership, stressing expanded capabilities under a trusted brand. No direct commentary from primary Key Opinion Leaders on the acquisition has surfaced. Bitcoin’s Market Trends and Digital Wealth Implications Did you know? The GB10 tool offers a structured view of the top ten cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, providing integration benefits in wealth strategy that can significantly influence asset management trends. Bitcoin (BTC) retains a market price of $111,633.32, with a dominance of 58.20% and market cap exceeding $2,224,398,869,352, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent shifts include a 1.06% dip over 24 hours and a 4.70% decrease over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:30
Nine European Banks Take a Huge Step in the Cryptocurrency Sector!

The post Nine European Banks Take a Huge Step in the Cryptocurrency Sector! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While positive steps continue to be taken regarding the cryptocurrency sector in the European Union, an important move came from nine major banks. Nine European banks have formed a partnership to develop euro-based stablecoins, Bloomberg reported. A consortium of nine major European banks will begin developing a euro-based stablecoin in an effort to challenge the US dollar’s dominance in the global market. At this point, it was stated that one of the main goals of the new stablecoin is to offer Europe a euro-backed stablecoin as an alternative to US dollar currencies and thus strengthen the region’s strategic independence in payments. The group includes UniCredit, ING, DekaBank, Banca Sella, KBC Group, Danske Bank, SEB, CaixaBank and Raiffeisen International. The jointly issued stablecoin is targeted to be launched in the second half of 2026. The new stablecoin is designed to offer fast and low-cost payments and settlements both domestically and internationally. It will operate 24/7, providing businesses and individuals with constant access to efficient transactions. The consortium stated that the project aims to strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments by offering a uniquely European alternative to the dollar-centric market. “The aim is to create a European alternative to the US-led stablecoin market and contribute to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments. We welcome the participation of other banks,” the consortium said. It was also stated that additional banks were invited to participate. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nine-european-banks-take-a-huge-step-in-the-cryptocurrency-sector/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:20
Lyno AI Dominates Analyst Picks Alongside Ozak AI

The post Lyno AI Dominates Analyst Picks Alongside Ozak AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best presales in September 2025 show a tough competition in AI driven crypto projects. Lyno AI is obviously in the lead with impressive sales of tokens and impressive arbitrage strategy. Another remarkable feature of Ozak AI is its predictive agent features, whereas Nexchain is extremely impressive with its high throughput technology. Why Lyno AI Is the Hottest Presale Right Now The Early Bird presale by Lyno AI is making buyers enticed by a price of 0.05 tokens. A total of 742,543 tokens have been sold to-date, with the funds coming to $37,127 of a total target price of 0.10. The following presale will hike the price to $0.055 which indicates good early buyer interest. The novel neural networks that Lyno uses to scan Ethereum-Optimism to identify arbitrage opportunities distinguish it among other competitors such as Ozak AI, which deals with forex and crypto predictive agents. Analyst Favorites Point to Explosive Potential The innovative technology of Lyno AI and community-oriented governance make it take over analyst selections. More recently, influencer Anthony Pompliano has pointed out that Lyno has the potential to make a 4000% ROI by the end of the year, with the price of the tokens potentially hitting $2.00. Lyno has been audited by Cyberscope , which guarantees trust and transparency. Moreover, customers who purchase more than 100 tokens will also receive an opportunity to enter a giveaway and win a portion of a 100K token pool that will be split between ten investors. This is additional motivation to make an entry before the prices rise. Act Fast: Presale Prices Will Rise Soon The cross-chain arbitrage platform offered by Lyno AI offers institutions-only access to retail traders. Its AI solutions run in real-time, multi-chain trades, including slippage control and gas optimization. The protocol incentivizes the holders of the LYNO…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:18
Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications

TLDR Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain Security measures include multiple audits [...] The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 19:13
U.S. Capital Group takes largest stake in Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet

Institutional capital is making a bold entry into Bitcoin treasuries with one of America’s investment giants, Capital Group, taking center stage in Metaplanet. Capital Group has taken an 11.45% stake in Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet, becoming its largest shareholder.…
Crypto.news2025/09/25 19:05
Sui and t’order Power Next-Gen KRW Stablecoin Payments

TLDR: Sui partners with t’order to bring stablecoin payments to 300,000 POS devices across Korea’s retail network. The partnership aims to process $350M in monthly transactions with ultra-low fees under one cent per payment. Small businesses may save nearly $100M annually by replacing traditional card and gateway payment fees. A native KRW stablecoin on Sui [...] The post Sui and t’order Power Next-Gen KRW Stablecoin Payments appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 19:01
US Senate to Grill Coinbase Exec on Crypto Tax Rules Next Week — Regulation Incoming?

​The U.S. Senate is preparing to wade deeper into the issue of digital asset taxation, with a high-profile hearing set for next week that will put crypto executives, such as Coinbase VP, policy advocates, and tax lawyers in the hot seat. The Finance Committee, chaired by Senator Mike Crapo, will convene on October 1 for a session titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets.” The session will also feature Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto, ASK Kramer Law’s Andrea Kramer, and Annette Nellen, who chairs the American Institute of CPAs’ Digital Assets Tax Task Force. However, Coinbase Vice President of Tax Lawrence Zlatkin will be in the spotlight. Notably, the hearing will be livestreamed from the Dirksen Senate Office Building. The backdrop is a July report from the White House’s Digital Asset Working Group that urged Congress to tailor existing tax rules for securities and commodities to cover digital assets, rather than treating them as an outlier. Without new legislation, the report pressed the Treasury Department and IRS to clarify grey areas, such as how to tax stablecoin payments and whether small sums from staking, mining, or airdrops should trigger taxable events. ​Senate to Grill Crypto Execs on Tax Rules Amid CAMT Backlash Adding to the pressure, Senators Cynthia Lummis and Bernie Moreno recently urged the Treasury Department to address what they call an “unintended tax burden” on digital asset companies, created by a Biden-era provision in the Inflation Reduction Act. The corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) imposes a 15% minimum levy on adjusted financial statement income, including unrealized gains from digital assets. Critics warn that this could force companies to pay taxes on paper profits even if they have not sold the assets. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the senators argued that the CAMT could harm U.S. competitiveness by forcing American firms to sell tokens to cover tax liabilities, while foreign rivals face no such constraint. They urged Treasury to use its regulatory authority to exempt unrealized crypto gains from the calculation, aligning tax policy with the reality that gains are only realized upon sale. Senator Lummis has already been vocal about what she calls “double taxation” of miners and stakers, who pay tax when rewards are earned and again when sold. She attempted to incorporate corrective language into President Trump’s budget reconciliation bill earlier this year, but it was not included in the final draft. The stakes are high. The Biden administration was criticized for dragging its feet on crypto regulation; however, since Trump’s return to office in January, officials have sought to accelerate policy clarity, framing it as a means to boost innovation and retain talent in the U.S. The White House has signaled support for de minimis tax exemptions, shielding small, routine crypto transactions from liability — a proposal that will likely be discussed in next week’s hearing. For Coinbase and other industry representatives, the session presents a rare opportunity to push back against rules they argue are stifling adoption. For lawmakers, it will test whether Washington can finally reconcile tax law with the realities of a fast-growing, increasingly mainstream asset class. Coinbase Faces Intensifying Tax Pressure as Senate Hearing, IRS Surveillance, and State Proposals Converge Coinbase’s testimony comes at a sensitive moment just months after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the IRS to keep probing crypto users’ data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Harper v. IRS, a case challenging the agency’s power to compel Coinbase to share user data. The denial left intact a lower court ruling that allowed the IRS to collect records on transactions, security settings, and personal correspondence from accounts, such as that of James Harper, who argued that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated. Coinbase initially resisted but was ultimately forced to comply with narrowed summonses. The case reignited debate over the “third-party doctrine,” which holds that individuals forfeit their privacy rights over records held by service providers. Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, also warned that the IRS’s sweeping approach amounted to “unchecked surveillance” extending far beyond crypto. Privacy advocates and even Justice Neil Gorsuch have questioned whether decades-old precedents remain relevant in an era of digital finance. Meanwhile, enforcement pressure is rising. CoinLedger reported a ninefold increase in IRS-related support requests from users between May and June compared with 2024, reflecting a surge in tax notices. Experts say the agency is focusing on discrepancies in staking, airdrops, and the reporting of small transactions, the very areas lawmakers may address next week. At the state level, New York has entered the fray with Assembly Bill A08966, proposing a 0.2% excise tax on all digital asset transactions, including NFTs. If enacted, the levy, earmarked for school prevention programs, would mark one of the most sweeping attempts to treat crypto as a revenue stream at the state level, potentially complicating compliance for exchanges and DeFi protocols. Coinbase has long positioned itself as a proponent of clear, workable tax rules, but it has fiercely opposed what it calls “unprecedented and unlimited tracking” in IRS proposals. As the company faces senators in Washington, the industry will be watching closely to see whether policymakers strike a balance between tax compliance, competitiveness, and individual privacy or double down on aggressive enforcement at the expense of innovation. ​
CryptoNews2025/09/25 18:45
Whales Drive ASTER to New Heights

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing with excitement over the dramatic rise of the ASTER project, which has quickly gained the attention of investors. Since its inception, the token has surged by 2,587%, even recording a staggering 30% increase within just 24 hours.Continue Reading:Whales Drive ASTER to New Heights
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:43
Evaluating AI Is Harder Than Building It

AI evaluation is a tricky engineering challenge. With so many diverse tasks that we're trying to solve with AI, it will become increasingly complex to get it right. I propose the following framework: decompose the pipeline into small steps, design a measurable and reproducible evaluation approach, assess the interactions between steps and adjust accordingly.
Hackernoon2025/09/25 13:16
