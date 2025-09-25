2025-09-26 Friday

Tapzi, BullZilla & BlockDAG: Best Crypto to Buy Now for Next 1000X Explosion Amidst New Developments & Launches

Tapzi at $0.0035 presale stands out as the best 100x+ crypto bet, blending GameFi utility, controlled tokenomics, and early adoption, ahead of BullZilla and BlockDAG.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 19:44
Will Pi Coin Price Recover As Month End After Payochain Listing?

The post Will Pi Coin Price Recover As Month End After Payochain Listing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Coin price remains under heavy pressure as the charts highlight a prolonged downtrend. Despite extended weakness, the asset has reached an important technical zone that may influence its short-term direction. The broader narrative now mixes technical signals with ecosystem updates, shaping the debate on whether recovery is possible. Pi Coin Price Action Shows Oversold Signals The Pi Coin price has been trading within a steep descending channel, reflecting consistent bearish control. Recently, it touched a critical support area that has historically drawn attention during similar cycles.  The current Pi Coin market price trades at $0.27, placing it near the lower boundary of the channel. Importantly, the Relative Strength Index signals oversold conditions, adding weight to speculation of a rebound.  Meanwhile, Pi hit a fresh all-time low near this boundary on September 22, strengthening the case for technical relief. However, a key resistance remains set around $0.40, which must be breached to change the broader trend.  If this zone is reclaimed, a move toward higher ranges could unfold. In the longer-term Pi Coin price forecast, holding the oversold region could pave the way for recovery. Still, failure to defend support risks prolonging the downward cycle further. PI/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) Payochain Listing Sparks Hope Amid Prolonged Decline The recent announcement that Payochain has listed Pi Coin adds a fresh layer to the discussion. The move introduces a new utility for users within Payochain’s platform, potentially boosting activity.  Specifically, in-app trading and transfers expand access, which could attract more participants. Additionally, the listing aligns with Payochain’s stated goal of empowering mobile blockchain adoption.  The ecosystem support comes at a time when Pi Coin struggles with severe technical weakness. Therefore, the timing of this listing stands out, colliding directly with the asset’s lowest trading range.  Besides, Onramp Money expanded Pi’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:41
Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service

TLDRs: Tokio Marine partners with OpenAI to enhance customer service and product planning using AI agents. AI agents will support sales strategies for Tokio Marine’s Japanese branches. OpenAI’s Responses API enables autonomous AI agents for data analysis and customer inquiries. No financial details or implementation timeline disclosed for Tokio Marine’s AI collaboration. Japanese insurer Tokio [...] The post Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 19:34
Ethereum Thesis From Tom Lee Is ‘Retarded’: VC Firm Boss

The post Ethereum Thesis From Tom Lee Is ‘Retarded’: VC Firm Boss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:32
Crypto Community Underattack: New X Account Takeover Threat

Crypto security experts have identified a recently emerged, sophisticated phishing campaign targeting prominent figures on X (formerly Twitter). Unlike traditional scams, this campaign employs advanced tactics that bypass two-factor authentication, making it particularly dangerous. The attack leverages X’s own infrastructure to gain unauthorized access to high-profile accounts, raising concerns about emerging vulnerabilities within social media [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/25 19:29
3 Cheap but High-Potential Coins to Buy – Digitap, XLM and Cardano Coin

The post 3 Cheap but High-Potential Coins to Buy – Digitap, XLM and Cardano Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Why buy Bitcoin (BTC) when there are budget-friendly altcoins with higher growth prospects? Ahead of the expected parabolic run in Q4, the best cheap cryptos to buy now are the Cardano coin, XLM crypto, and Digitap ($TAP), all valued below $1. For better positioning, experts suggest betting on $TAP, an emerging altcoin with plenty of room to run.  Digitap ($TAP): Investing in the Future of Cross-Border Payments With $0.012 Digitap ($TAP) has made headlines for its innovative approach and solutions in the cross-border payments market. Positioned to provide financial access to the 1.4 billion unbanked people, its borderless transactions and near-zero costs make it a leader at the forefront of the PayFi revolution.  Additionally, users are not required to complete KYC, ensuring their anonymity and identity protection. At the same time, as the world’s first omni-bank, users can hold multiple assets and spend from one unified balance, including fiat, crypto, and everything in between.  Equally important, its crypto cards are co-branded with Visa and globally accepted online and in-store. Also, they are fully integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay for simple tap-to-pay with phones. Hence, experts consider it significantly discounted and undervalued at $0.0125 in its first ICO round, listing it among the low-cap gems of 2025.  For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community Is the Cardano Coin Underpriced? Here Are Key Reasons Investors Should Double Down The Cardano coin hovers around $0.82, down by over 70% from its 2021 all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap. As a result, it has room to run, not to mention its budget-friendliness, valued at sub-$1.  On the yearly chart, the Cardano coin price has increased by 130%, signaling growing momentum. As the bull season enters its most intense phase, bold price predictions have been flying, positioning ADA…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:09
XRP Community Eyes Based Eggman $GGs as Top Crypto Presale Alternative in 2025 Market Trends

XRP community tracks Based Eggman ($GGs), a new crypto token presale on Base. Learn how presale crypto ranks among top crypto presales and why token presales matter in 2025 research.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 19:06
Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week

The post Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to record an inflow of $241.00 million. BlackRock IBIT led with $128.90 million, and Ark and 21Shares ARKB followed with $37.72 million.  Additional gains were made by Fidelity FBTC, Bitwise BITB, and Grayscale BTC of $29.70 million, $24.69 million, and $13.56 million, respectively. VanEck HODL also made a smaller addition of $6.42 million in inflows.  Despite the inflows, the total trading value of the Bitcoin ETF dropped to $2.58 billion, with total net assets $149.74 billion. This marks 6.62% of Bitcoin market cap, slightly higher than the previous day.  Ethereum ETF Breakdown  Ethereum ETFs saw a total outflow of $79.36 million, with Fidelity’s FETH leading with $33.26 million. BlackRock ETHA also experienced heavy selling pressure of $26.47 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETHE $8.91 million. 21Shares TETH and Bitwise ETHW also posted smaller withdrawals of $6.24 million and $4.48 million, respectively.  The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs dropped below a billion, reaching $971.79 million. Net assets came in at $27.42 billion, representing 5.45% of the Ethereum market cap.  Ethereum ETF Market Context  Bitcoin is trading at $111,766, signalling a 4.6% drop compared to a week ago. Its market cap has also dipped to $2.225 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $49.837 billion, showing mild progress there.  Ethereum is priced at $4,011.92, with a market cap of $483.822 billion, showing a sharp decline. Its trading volume has also slipped to $37.680 billion, reflecting a slow market.  Due to heavy outflow this week, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s prices are experiencing price swings. Crypto analysts from Bloomberg warn the market to brace for further volatility.  
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:40
How Automated Tools Are Making Open Source Software Safer

In addition to highlighting the significance of resolving ethical concerns in software communities, this work—the first comprehensive investigation of unethical behavior in OSS—also shows promising automated ways for detecting such issues.
Hackernoon2025/09/25 17:00
An Interview With GetBlock CEO Vasily Rudomanov

Vasily Rudomanov is the CEO of GetBlock, a leading Web3 infrastructure platform. He has 25+ years of experience in data systems, both Web2 and Web3 projects. He says Web3 development is a much more turbulent and uncertain field compared to well-established Web2, which requires
Hackernoon2025/09/25 13:14
