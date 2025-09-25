MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Good News from a US State: Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Payments Approved!
The post Good News from a US State: Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Payments Approved! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While important steps continue to be taken towards Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies in the USA, the latest news came from Ohio. The Ohio State Board of Deposits has given final approval for state residents to pay state fees, services, and charges using Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The initiative is part of Ohio’s broader efforts to advance digital asset legislation, which also includes a blockchain protection bill and a Bitcoin reserve proposal. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose noted that relevant departments process hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and that demand for cryptocurrency payment options is increasing. “Hundreds of thousands of transactions pass through my office every year. So, I want to congratulate the board of directors for taking a bold step to position us at the forefront of the evolving digital economy. We are not afraid to embrace new tools and technologies that foster investment and growth. Ohioans are demanding a cryptocurrency option, and I am excited and ready to be the first to offer it to our clients,” LaRose said. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal congratulated Ohio’s cryptocurrency push, saying, “It’s happening. Government payments in Ohio today. Tomorrow everything will be on-chain. Thank you, sir.” The latest activity in Ohio comes amid strategic Bitcoin reserve efforts. According to the Bitcoin Laws tracking tool, 47 states in the US have submitted Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) proposals. Of these, approximately 26 states still have active proposals under consideration. But some states moved faster than others. Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire are among those advancing legislation the furthest, while other states, including Ohio, have existing bills stuck in committee review. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/good-news-from-a-us-state-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrency-payments-approved/
BTC
$109,456.62
-2.15%
COM
$0.016597
+0.41%
USA
$0.0000006058
+8.44%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:08
Delen
T-REX Persona System is now live, with plans to release Rexy NFT in October
PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, T-REX, the Web3 data and interaction infrastructure on Arbitrum, announced the launch of its Persona System and released its product blueprint, aiming to solve the long-standing incentive imbalance and user mismatch problems in Web3 through its innovative 5D Persona (multi-dimensional user portrait) and AI intelligent engine. T-REX was developed by EVG and has secured $17 million in investment from leading institutions including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Portal Ventures, North Island Ventures and Framework Ventures. Joyce Yim, co-founder of T-Rex, said: "Our goal is to create a fair and intelligent value discovery and matching engine for Web3, so that every value can be matched efficiently." According to T-REX's blueprint, the core product 5D Persona is now online, the AI matching system is in training, and Rexy NFT is scheduled to be launched in October.
T
$0.01527
-1.03%
REX
$0.04007
+0.61%
NOW
$0.00518
-4.60%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/25 19:37
Delen
Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support
Crypto liquidations over the last 24 hours totalled $407.81 million, according to CoinGlass data. Long traders suffered the most losses. The post Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Delen
Coinspeaker
2025/09/25 19:25
Delen
Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Presale, Solaxy Crypto Presale, or Super Pepe Coin Crypto Presale?
Looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. Every day, new projects claim to be the next big thing, offering huge growth and cutting-edge technology. When people talk about the Best Crypto to Buy Now, BlockDAG, Solaxy, and Super Pepe stand out. But only one combines […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Presale, Solaxy Crypto Presale, or Super Pepe Coin Crypto Presale? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NOW
$0.00518
-4.60%
SOLAXY
$0.0003097
-2.02%
PEPE
$0.0000092
-2.85%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 19:17
Delen
Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining plans to issue $800 million in convertible senior notes in a private placement.
PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.
1
$0.008644
-33.50%
NET
$0.00007453
-12.56%
FUND
$0.0188
+9.62%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/25 19:08
Delen
Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst
Analysts see XRP building a familiar cycle setup, with key supports holding and long-term targets between $15 and $33.
XRP
$2.7617
-2.99%
Delen
CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 18:55
Delen
Ohio Approves Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for State Fees
The post Ohio Approves Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for State Fees appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ohio’s State Board of Deposit has approved a vendor to process cryptocurrency payments, including Bitcoin, for state fees and services. This decision follows months of effort led by Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague. Ohio now becomes one of the first states to accept crypto for government transactions. LaRose highlighted growing demand …
NOW
$0.00518
-4.60%
Delen
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 18:46
Delen
M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East
M2 is backing the protocol’s bid to grow adoption of its synthetic dollar products across the Middle East.
BOOST
$0.11129
-2.01%
BID
$0.07386
-2.76%
GROW
$0.0492
+92.18%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 18:40
Delen
Recordvolume in Ethereum futures terwijl liquiditeit opdroogt
Ethereum trekt momenteel alle aandacht op de cryptomarkt. Terwijl de koers vandaag daalt naar $4.000 en een verlies van 3,9% noteert, wijzen meerdere on chain en derivaten indicatoren juist op iets veel groters. De voorraad ETH op exchanges daalt in rap tempo, terwijl futures traders zich massaal op Ethereum storten.... Het bericht Recordvolume in Ethereum futures terwijl liquiditeit opdroogt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.6527
-2.58%
ETH
$3,938.3
-2.17%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 18:34
Delen
Why Our Analysts Stopped Chasing Dashboards and Built a System Instead
This article explains how you can automated product metrics monitoring on Google Cloud Platform using BigQuery, Cloud Composer, Pub/Sub, Cloud Functions, and Dataflow. The system collects, analyses, and detects anomalies in time series metrics, generating weekly reports for analysts and managers, improving efficiency and data-informed decision-making.
WHY
$0.00000002731
-15.96%
CLOUD
$0.1077
-0.12%
Delen
Hackernoon
2025/09/25 13:14
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?