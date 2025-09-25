2025-09-26 Friday

EUR/CHF recovers losses as SNB keeps door open for monetary policy adjustments

EUR/CHF recovers losses as SNB keeps door open for monetary policy adjustments

The post EUR/CHF recovers losses as SNB keeps door open for monetary policy adjustments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF bounces back as the SNB warns of the trade war risk influenced by US tariffs. The SNB left interest rates steady at 0%, as expected. Investors shift focus to the German inflation data for September. The EUR/CHF pair recovers losses and trades 0.15% higher to near 0.9350 during the European trading session on Thursday. The pair bounces back as Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel has kept the door open for further monetary policy expansion as “uncertainty surrounding inflation and economic development remains elevated” in the wake of tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on its trading partners. SNB’s Governing Board member Petra Tschudin has warned of “deteriorating Swiss economic outlook” due to US tariffs and sees the Unemployment Rate rising in the near term. Earlier, the cross faced selling pressure after the SNB held interest rates at 0%, as expected, which led to a slight selling pressure in the EUR/CHF pair. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) underperforms its peers on Thursday as uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated, following comments from US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth.Social that Ukraine can win back all of the territory Russia has taken since its invasion. Trump added that it can be done with time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO. Going forward, the major trigger for the Euro will be the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for September, which will be released on Tuesday. German inflation data will significantly influence market expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy outlook.   SNB FAQs The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 20:39
Caliber Pushes Crypto Strategy With $4M Chainlink Buy, Hits $10M in LINK Holdings

Caliber Pushes Crypto Strategy With $4M Chainlink Buy, Hits $10M in LINK Holdings

TLDR: Caliber acquires $4M worth of LINK, growing its treasury to 467,632 tokens worth around $10.1M. The company follows a dollar-cost-average approach to grow its LINK position over time. LINK is staked as part of Caliber’s strategy, creating yield alongside price exposure. Caliber is the first Nasdaq-listed company with a public LINK-based treasury plan. Big [...] The post Caliber Pushes Crypto Strategy With $4M Chainlink Buy, Hits $10M in LINK Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/25 20:32
Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut

Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut

TLDRs: Chery Automobile shares jumped 11.2% on Hong Kong IPO debut but fell by 6.7% at close. The $1.2 billion IPO was heavily oversubscribed, signaling strong investor interest in Chery. Funds from the IPO will focus on vehicle R&D and next-generation automotive development. Chery’s stock experienced a classic pump-and-dump pattern during its first day of [...] The post Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/25 20:30
EUR/CHF holds above key trendline – Société Générale

EUR/CHF holds above key trendline – Société Générale

The post EUR/CHF holds above key trendline – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF is testing a critical support zone after slipping below its 200-day moving average, with the 0.9285–0.9260 trendline likely to determine whether the pair stabilizes or extends its decline, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. Rebound potential in EUR/CHF “EUR/CHF faced strong resistance near 0.9445 in August and has experienced a gradual decline after giving up the 200-day moving average. The ascending trend line established since April at 0.9285/0.9260 may serve as a key support.” “If the decline stalls near this zone, a short-term rebound cannot be ruled out. The peak achieved earlier in September near 0.9400 is likely to be an interim hurdle.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-chf-holds-above-key-trendline-societe-generale-202509250833
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 20:21
Bitcoin Halving Impact Study Reveals XRP Tundra Presale as Alternative Wealth Opportunity

Bitcoin Halving Impact Study Reveals XRP Tundra Presale as Alternative Wealth Opportunity

The post Bitcoin Halving Impact Study Reveals XRP Tundra Presale as Alternative Wealth Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s halving cycles have historically delivered explosive upside. In 2012, 2016, and 2020, the event tightened supply and fueled rallies that made headlines worldwide. But the 2024 halving broke the pattern. While Bitcoin strengthened as an institutional asset with ETFs and corporate treasuries, its post-halving performance has been the weakest of any cycle. Analysts reviewing the data highlight adoption milestones, yet price appreciation has failed to match past surges. That contrast is changing investor behavior. With Bitcoin now cemented as “digital gold,” many are looking at earlier-stage projects that combine utility with transparent upside. XRP Tundra has emerged as one of the most notable examples. Its dual-token presale offers defined launch values and staking access for XRP, creating an alternative wealth strategy at a time when Bitcoin’s upside appears more gradual. Halving Data Highlights a Slower Cycle Reports from leading research desks show that one year after the 2024 halving, Bitcoin’s returns lag every previous cycle. Fidelity’s review called the performance “muted,” noting that while the network is stronger than ever, miners face compressed revenues and ETF-driven liquidity smooths out speculative spikes. Kaiko’s analytics confirmed that the April 2025 milestone marked the weakest anniversary rally on record in percentage terms. None of this undermines Bitcoin’s role as a portfolio anchor. It is now part of nation-state treasuries and pension fund allocations. But the halving study highlights what veteran investors already suspect: the days of 100x gains from Bitcoin are gone. Those looking for asymmetry must search outside the trillion-dollar caps. Dual Tokens, Fixed Upside XRP Tundra introduces a model that explicitly embeds upside potential. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is the utility and yield token, while TUNDRA-X, minted on the XRP Ledger, acts as governance and reserve. Every presale allocation of TUNDRA-S includes a free allocation of TUNDRA-X, tying participants into…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 20:18
GBP/USD might retest the 1.3430 support level – UOB Group

GBP/USD might retest the 1.3430 support level – UOB Group

The post GBP/USD might retest the 1.3430 support level – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) could retest the 1.3430 support level; a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. In the longer run, boost in downward momentum could lead to GBP declining toward 1.3365, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Boost in downward momentum might lead to GBP declining 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for GBP to ‘trade in a sideways range of 1.3485/1.3540’ yesterday was incorrect, as GBP plummeted to a low of 1.3427. The sharp drop appears excessive, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, GBP could retest the 1.3430 support level. Based on the oversold momentum, a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next major support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. Resistance is at 1.3475; a breach of 1.3500 would indicate that the weakness is stabilising.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a slightly negative GBP view since last Friday (see annotations in the chart below). In our latest narrative from Monday (22 September, spot at 1.3470), we highlighted that GBP ‘must first break and hold below 1.3430 before a move toward 1.3365 can be expected.’ After GBP struggled to extend its decline, we highlighted the following yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 1.3520): ‘Since then, GBP has not been able to make further headway on the downside, and downward momentum is beginning to fade. However, there is still a chance, albeit not a high one, for GBP to test 1.3430. That said, this has to happen soon, or a break above 1.3565 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that GBP remains in a range-trading phase.’ GBP did not break 1.3565, as it plummeted to a low of 1.3427. Downward momentum received a boost,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 20:01
Raoul Pal Predicts Bitcoin's Correlation With ISM Index

Raoul Pal Predicts Bitcoin’s Correlation With ISM Index

The post Raoul Pal Predicts Bitcoin’s Correlation With ISM Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Raoul Pal asserts Bitcoin aligns with the ISM Index cycle. Bitcoin’s price peak predicted for 2026 due to market dynamics. Potential Bitcoin price growth if ISM surpasses 60. Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, recently stated that Bitcoin’s price movement is now closely linked to the ISM index, anticipating significant impacts. This connection suggests a potential peak in Bitcoin prices by 2026, aligning with macroeconomic cycles and affecting market dynamics for investors globally. Bitcoin Market Projections Aligned with ISM Growth Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision, asserts a strong connection between Bitcoin and the ISM. He suggests that the Treasury’s decision to extend debt maturity from four to five years artificially lengthens Bitcoin’s market cycle. This effectively reshapes investment expectations into a five-year cycle, delaying projections originally due in 2025 to 2026. Pal expects Bitcoin prices could surpass $300,000 should the ISM rise above 60, riding a wave of increased liquidity. This forecast synchronizes with a broader market understanding that Bitcoin trends reflect major macroeconomic cycles. Raoul Pal stated, “Bitcoin goes up as the ISM goes up… If it goes above 60, I mean, those are high prices in Bitcoin. That’s above $300,000, maybe even higher.” Investor sentiment on social platforms shows keen interest in Pal’s theory. The notion of extending cycle expectations to 2026 has prompted significant discussions among traders, with an emphasis on ISM readings as critical triggers. Official statements from Pal emphasize Bitcoin’s leading position relative to ISM metrics. Key Historical ISM Surges Boost Bitcoin Prices Did you know? Historically, when the ISM Index surpassed 60, Bitcoin has experienced significant rallies, such as those in 2017 and 2020–21. Analysts predict a similar surge if current trends continue. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price currently stands at $111,519.43, reflecting a 24-hour change of -1.41%. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 19:57
Bitcoin Tests $111K as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $400M

Bitcoin Tests $111K as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $400M

The post Bitcoin Tests $111K as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $400M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes In the early hours of September 25, crypto liquidations came in at $407.81 million. Ethereum is leading the 24-hour losses, with long traders suffering the bigger brunt. Coincidentally, the Bitcoin price has plunged further to around $111,000. On Sept. 25, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off, triggering up to $400 million in liquidations. It coincides with a recent decline in the price of flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $111 453 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $51.32 B to around $111,000. BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and Others in Crypto Liquidations Over the past 24 hours, the digital asset industry has seen 129,655 traders liquidated, resulting in a total liquidation value of $407.81 million. According to insights gathered from CoinGlass data, the largest single liquidation order took place on Hyperliquid and was valued at approximately $29.12 million. The 24-hour crypto liquidation heatmap shows that most of the liquidations were from Ethereum ETH $4 005 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $483.83 B Vol. 24h: $41.17 B , with Bitcoin following. Precisely, ETH liquidations were capped at $159.92 million, and long traders suffered the biggest loss. Long traders’ liquidations for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap were $152.63 million, while short traders recorded losses of only $7.29 million. Crypto market liquidations topped $400 million amid market shift | Source: CoinGlass Liquidations from Bitcoin were capped at $41.36 million, with long traders’ losses at $39.88 million and short traders at $1.49 million. Other affected digital assets are Solana SOL $201.2 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $109.36 B Vol. 24h: $8.02 B and Pump.Fun , Avalanche AVAX $30.53 24h volatility: 11.0% Market cap: $12.89 B Vol. 24h: $1.45 B , and even Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.81 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $168.04 B Vol. 24h: $6.87 B . The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 19:54
Inside Microlender Tala's Big Bet On Global Expansion

Inside Microlender Tala’s Big Bet On Global Expansion

The post Inside Microlender Tala’s Big Bet On Global Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After 11 years, Tala still isn’t profitable. But it has revamped its technology and developed a new underwriting approach, and it aims to enter six new countries and break even by early 2026. In March 2020, the Covid pandemic was beginning to devastate the finances of consumers in the Philippines. The country’s government had imposed what became one of the longest military-enforced lockdowns in the world, making paying bills impossible for many citizens. Across the ocean in Santa Monica, the consequences were dire for Tala, the fintech company that makes small loans of up to $500 to low-income consumers in the Philippines, Mexico and Kenya. Historically, 10% of Tala’s customers had regularly failed to pay back their loans. That rate tripled in the second quarter of 2020. While most American fintech companies were enjoying a spike in digital transactions, Tala all but shut down most of its business, temporarily going into what entrepreneurs call “cockroach mode.” It had been lending out $80 million a month, but abruptly slashed that to $3 million. Shivani Siroya, Tala’s 43-year-old founder and CEO, says one of her biggest fears was that she wouldn’t be able to pay back Tala’s lenders, which could have disastrous ripple effects. She thought at the time, “We have 600 people at the company. How are we going to protect their jobs?” Tala laid off 20% of its customer service staff in the Philippines and Kenya and cut other costs dramatically. The emergency measures paid off–after a year, Tala was able to return to its pre-pandemic lending levels. It raised funding in 2021 at a valuation of $800 million from investors including fellow fintech lender Upstart, Kindred Ventures and Revolution Growth. Since then, the company has been growing steadily. Revenue is up 35% from a year ago and is now…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 19:49
Dow Jones futures show little movement following weakness in AI majors, profit-taking

Dow Jones futures show little movement following weakness in AI majors, profit-taking

The post Dow Jones futures show little movement following weakness in AI majors, profit-taking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady amid market caution following weakness in AI leaders and profit-taking. US index futures were little changed as traders remained cautious amid mixed signals from Fed officials. Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron Technology led losses on concerns over elevated valuations and risky sector interdependencies. Dow Jones futures hover around 46,450 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the United States (US) session opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures remain steady near 6,700, while Nasdaq 100 futures remain close to 24,750. US index futures move little after Wall Street fell for two consecutive sessions, following weakness in AI leaders and profit-taking near record highs. Additionally, traders adopt caution due to mixed signals from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Investors now await Thursday’s weekly US Initial Jobless Claims for Fed rate outlook cues, while speeches from Fed officials Schmid, Williams, Barr, and Logan will also be closely watched. Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious note, stressing that the US central bank must weigh stubborn inflation against a softening job market, calling it “a challenging situation” and reiterating comments from last week. However, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that money markets are currently pricing in nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October, up from 87% a week earlier. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that further rate reductions are likely to be needed, as the central bank works to restore price stability and provide necessary support to the labor market. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee broke away from the overarching narrative of consecutive Fed rate cuts heading through the end of the year. On Wednesday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones declined 0.37%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33%, with all three benchmarks extending their pullback from…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 19:46
