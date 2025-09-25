Quentin Grimes’ Free-Agency Staredown With The Sixers Is Nearing Its Endgame

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images With the start of training camp only days away, the Philadelphia 76ers and Quentin Grimes still aren't close to reaching an agreement on a new contract, according to multiple reports. During an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today on Wednesday, Shams Charania said the Sixers and Grimes are still "very far apart" on a new deal, which might lead Grimes to accept his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. If he does so, he'd become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026, and he'd gain the right to veto any trade this year. However, he would lose his Bird rights if he did get traded, which would limit his new team's ability to re-sign him next year. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Sixers have offered Grimes two deals: his qualifying offer, or a "one-year balloon payment, which is designed for Grimes to waive the no-trade clause that would be attached to him accepting the qualifying offer." Jones added that the Sixers would prefer to "work out a long-term, four-year deal with Grimes", which he "would actually be amenable to," but the sides are "far apart" in terms of money. Grimes' camp met with the Sixers on Wednesday and proposed pushing the Oct. 1 deadline for him to accept the qualifying offer back to Oct. 8, according to Jones. However, the Sixers "are expected to…