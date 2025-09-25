2025-09-26 Friday

Jobless claims tumble to 218,000, well below estimate despite fears of labor market weakness

The post Jobless claims tumble to 218,000, well below estimate despite fears of labor market weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initial claims for unemployment insurance were well below expectations last week, helping to douse caution at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere that the labor market is in danger. First-time filings for the week ending Sept. 20 totaled a seasonally adjusted 218,000, down 14,000 from the prior week’s upwardly revised figure and significantly less than the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Continuing claims, which run a week behind, were little changed, falling 2,000 to 1.926 million. The release comes just a week after the Federal Reserve voted to lower its benchmark borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4%-4.25%. In its post-meeting statement released Sept. 17, the Federal Open Market Committee said that part of the reasoning for the easing, the first in 2026, was that “downside risks to employment have risen.” Indeed, nonfarm payrolls growth has slowed to a crawl and the level of job openings is at a multi-year low. However, the claims data, despite a bump earlier in the month, has shown that companies are still reluctant to part with workers even if hiring has declined considerably. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/25/jobless-claims-tumble-to-218000-well-below-estimate-despite-fears-of-labor-market-weakness.html
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could be the Next Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meme coins have consistently surprised the crypto market by turning humor-driven communities into multi-billion-dollar ecosystems. History shows that meme assets thrive when retail enthusiasm collides with strong narratives, from Dogecoin’s early rise as the “people’s coin” to Shiba Inu’s viral dominance and PEPE’s 2023 breakout. In the 2025 cycle, one project is positioning itself as [...]]]>
Major European banks to launch euro stablecoin

The post Major European banks to launch euro stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. No less than nine leading European banks have teamed up to issue a euro-pegged stablecoin in a space dominated by U.S. dollar-pegged digital currencies. Participants say their project aims to provide a European alternative and boost the Old Continent’s autonomy in payments, a matter of strategic importance for Brussels and Frankfurt. European banks set out to offer a stablecoin Nine banking institutions, including some of Europe’s largest – ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank and Raiffeisen Bank – have joined forces to create a new stablecoin. The digital currency will be blockchain-based and denominated in euro, the Eurozone’s common fiat, one of them highlighted in a press release on Thursday, elaborating: “This digital payment instrument, leveraging blockchain technology, aims to become a trusted European payment standard in the digital ecosystem.” The bank-issued cryptocurrency will be compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, Danske Bank emphasized in the announcement. The stablecoin will provide near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements, including round-the-clock access to cross-border and programmable payments, Denmark’s largest bank detailed. It will help improve supply chain management and digital asset settlements, taking into account the specifics of cryptocurrencies and securities, added the Danish giant, which is a major retail bank across Northern Europe. Euro stablecoin to be issued next year The consortium behind the European stablecoin project has registered a new company in the Netherlands, which will apply for a license as an e-money institution under the supervision of the country’s monetary authority. The founding members indicated they are open to accepting other banks in the consortium, which is yet to appoint a CEO of the Dutch-based entity, pending regulatory approval. The stablecoin is expected to be first issued in the second half of 2026, Danske Bank unveiled. It also stressed: “The…
Making Childbirth Free Would Backfire, Pass Mothers’ Right To Save Instead

The post Making Childbirth Free Would Backfire, Pass Mothers’ Right To Save Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coauthored with McKenzie Richards. In the United States, childbirth costs anywhere from a few thousand to more than a hundred thousand dollars, leaving many young families in medical debt immediately upon welcoming a child into the world. Yet well-intentioned federal proposals to reverse falling birth rates with “free childbirth” will worsen long-term health outcomes of mothers and children, while ballooning the cost of healthcare for everyone. There is a better way: Mothers’ Right to Save. A new Mother sits in rocking chair shortly after delivery, as she holds her baby tenderly. getty In June 2025, the House introduced a bill to “make childbirth free” by prohibiting private insurers’ cost-sharing for prenatal, labor and delivery, and postpartum care. Under this bill, families with private insurance would not have to pay anything out of pocket for the costs associated with childbirth. State-level versions modeled after the federal version will likely arise in the coming year. Despite popular appeals to leverage “free” childbirth to improve birth rates, these plans still will not result in overall reduced costs. Insurance companies would simply shift the costs to everyone in the form of higher premiums and deductibles. So, the patient might not get a bill right after the birth, but everyone would be forced to pay higher rates for decades to come to make it appear free. Ironically, the greatest economic burden would fall on families since they comprise the largest demographic that pays for health insurance. Beyond economic concerns, mothers could expect a significant increase in cesarean sections, which can be riskier and lead to worse long-term health outcomes for both mother and infant. Though necessary in some circumstances, the World Health Organization indicates that C-section rates exceeding 10 percent do not improve overall maternal mortality or morbidity. Yet one-third of all babies in the…
XRP News: Ripple Expands With 100+ Partnerships and RLUSD Stablecoin Adoption

Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure. RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions. Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin [...]]]>
Quentin Grimes’ Free-Agency Staredown With The Sixers Is Nearing Its Endgame

The post Quentin Grimes’ Free-Agency Staredown With The Sixers Is Nearing Its Endgame appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images With the start of training camp only days away, the Philadelphia 76ers and Quentin Grimes still aren’t close to reaching an agreement on a new contract, according to multiple reports. During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today on Wednesday, Shams Charania said the Sixers and Grimes are still “very far apart” on a new deal, which might lead Grimes to accept his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. If he does so, he’d become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026, and he’d gain the right to veto any trade this year. However, he would lose his Bird rights if he did get traded, which would limit his new team’s ability to re-sign him next year. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Sixers have offered Grimes two deals: his qualifying offer, or a “one-year balloon payment, which is designed for Grimes to waive the no-trade clause that would be attached to him accepting the qualifying offer.” Jones added that the Sixers would prefer to “work out a long-term, four-year deal with Grimes”, which he “would actually be amenable to,” but the sides are “far apart” in terms of money. Grimes’ camp met with the Sixers on Wednesday and proposed pushing the Oct. 1 deadline for him to accept the qualifying offer back to Oct. 8, according to Jones. However, the Sixers “are expected to…
Unlocking BSV’s Future Potential Towards $100

The post Unlocking BSV’s Future Potential Towards $100 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin SV Price Prediction: Unlocking BSV’s Future Potential Towards $100 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin SV Price Prediction: Unlocking BSV’s Future Potential Towards $100 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-sv-price-forecast-2/
7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Dominate the Next Market Rally

The post 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Dominate the Next Market Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 14:15 What if the right meme coin in 2025 could be the difference between an average portfolio and a life-changing windfall? The crypto market has proven time and again that timing, community strength, and presale opportunities can turn overlooked tokens into overnight sensations. Choosing wisely has never been more crucial, especially as meme coins continue to dominate headlines, attract new investors, and harness viral internet culture for explosive growth. Investors are now scanning the market for the best cryptos to watch in 2025, as these projects could define the next wave of opportunities. MoonBull, Mog Coin, Snek, Turbo, Dogs, Apu Apustaja, and Ponke represent 7 of the most talked-about meme coins today. Each carries unique features, community backing, and market potential that make them compelling choices for anyone analyzing the best cryptos to watch in 2025. Before diving into each one, it is important to spotlight the project already turning heads with a live whitelist, MoonBull. MoonBull is not just another meme coin. Built on Ethereum, it has been engineered for meme coin enthusiasts who thrive on exclusive rewards and early access. Its whitelist phase has already captured attention across communities, creating an electric buzz ahead of its September 26 presale. This model has already proven to be powerful, with the whitelist oversubscribed within days of its opening. The sense of exclusivity makes early entry critical, as once Stage One begins, demand will surge and opportunities will vanish. With the official presale starting on September 26, anticipation is peaking. Whitelisted members enjoy unparalleled advantages, ensuring they are at the forefront of one of the best cryptos to watch in 2025. Mog Coin has emerged as a cultural force, blending viral meme power with a rapidly growing online presence. Known for its strong branding, MOG…
U.S. Senate to discuss digital assets tax reforms on October 1 – Details

The post U.S. Senate to discuss digital assets tax reforms on October 1 – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 25, 2025 Key Takeaways  Why will Congress discuss crypto tax next month?  To help address lack of clarity and the cost of the current crypto tax regime Will it boost crypto adoption?  A clear and retail-friendly tax regime could drive crypto adoption. But there is a lot of balancing act for this to be achieved.  The U.S. Congress appears to be ready to take another shot at addressing the crypto tax, which many industry players have deemed restrictive.   On the 1st of October, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee will have a hearing on the same with the theme ‘Examining taxation in digital assets.’ Amongst those invited to the discussion are representatives from the crypto advocacy group, Coin Center, a Coinbase tax executive, and an official from the American Institute of CPAs. This underscored Congress’s determination to address the current unclear crypto tax regime through a potential policy solution.  Sen. Lummis attempt to lower crypto taxes In July, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis tried pushing for a tax exemption for transactions below $300 (also known as a de minimis exclusion). Additionally, she voiced for lower rates for Bitcoin to encourage adoption.  Lummis also proposed deferral of tax on mining and staking income until the assets are sold, and an exemption on crypto lending. But the bill has not advanced from the introduction stage.  Although Lummis tried to slip in part of these proposals (like tax exemption for $200-$300 crypto transfers) into the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, it was shot down due to revenue concerns.  Potential proposals at the hearing As such, part of the proposals by Lummis could be floated again during the hearing. Besides tax clarity on staking, DeFi yield, derivatives, and lending could feature in the talks.  But like the past roadblock, lawmakers will have to balance the…
Why Lyno AI Is Becoming the Top Token to Buy Before Altseason

The post Why Lyno AI Is Becoming the Top Token to Buy Before Altseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is quickly entering the crypto market as the altseason is near. Having its Early Bird presale stage, which is currently operational at a token price of $0.05, Lyno AI has already sold 742,543 tokens and collected $37,127. Investors are closely monitoring with the expectation of huge gains before the second phase starts at a price of 0.055, and the ultimate target price of 0.10. Enhanced AI-powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage. Lyno AI is special because it provides institutional grade arbitrage to retail traders. It uses an AI-based algorithm to scan 15+ blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, and identifies opportunities that can be profitable within milliseconds. This advanced surveillance allows the traders to maximize gas fees and carry out flash loans automatically, which not many competitors are offering at the moment. A Presale Opportunity is on the verge of Takeoff. Lyno AI is being called by market experts as a leading pre-altseason purchase. Experts such as trader Raoul Pal also emphasize that it has the opportunity to shoot up to 4,700 percent, which is being driven by AI algorithms with a 94 percent success rate in recent trades. Having paid in over $37,127 in funding already and with growing investor interest, buyers can obtain profit-sharing and governance privileges by the purchase of the $LYNO token. Unique Giveaway Increases the worth of investment. In the Early Bird phase, presale investors investing more than $100 will participate in the giveaway of Lyno AI, having the possibility to win a part of 100,000 LYNO tokens in ten $10,000 prizes. This is an additional level of motivation to early investors who may want to earn as much as possible before the token is projected to increase in price. Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges A multi-chain AI platform, audited smart contracts…
