Recap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market

The post Recap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “South Park” Season 27, Episode 5. Comedy Central/Paramount+ South Park continued with its mockery of President Donald Trump in Episode 5 of Season 27 on Wednesday, titled Conflict of Interest. The episode premiered on Comedy Central on Wednesday night before it began streaming on Paramount+ Thursday morning. Conflict of Interest once again skewers Trump and Satan, but also takes on prediction market apps as South Park Elementary students, including Cartman, get involved in the craze. Note: The rest of this article includes major spoilers about “Conflict of Interest.” Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers As part of the prediction market apps storyline, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wade into the debate over the Israel-Gaza War as students place bets on whether Kyle’s mother, who is Jewish, will launch a strike on Gaza. Angered over the antisemitic bet, Kyle tries reaching different government agencies to get it removed from the apps (and reaches special advisor Donald Trump Jr. each time). Eventually, Kyle gets Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr involved (more on that later). Even though Trump has been the prime target of Parker and Stone since the new season kicked off on July 23, it still came as somewhat of a surprise that the president was lampooned again on Wednesday. After all, the airing of the episode — which was supposed to be released last week — comes while political tensions remain high in the country following the Sept. 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Kirk was parodied in South Park’s second episode of the new season on Aug. 6, which the right-wing activist and podcaster took the ribbing in stride. Even so, Comedy Central removed the episode from its rerun line-up, though…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:42
On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple

The post On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automated yield vaults have led the growth, as large investors dominate capital flows. On-chain asset management is having a strong year, with assets under management (AUM) more than doubling in 2025, according to a new report from investment firm Keyrock and on-chain asset manager Maple Finance. The report found that total AUM across automated yield strategies, discretionary strategies, structured products, and on-chain credit surged 118% to $35 billion so far this year. Three protocols – Morpho, Pendle, and Maple itself – account for 31% of the total. Morpho boasts a total value locked (TVL) on-chain of $7.14 billion, while Pendle has a TVL of $8.3 billion, and Maple’s TVL stands at $2.7 billion, per DefiLlama data. On-chain AUM in USD, 2020-2025. Source: Keyrock, Maple Most depositors are small investors, referred to as “shrimps,” who hold less than $10,000 in on-chain protocols. However, the majority of capital comes from larger investors – “dolphins” (more than $100,000) and “whales” (more than $1 million) – who provide 70-99% of total on-chain AUM. Moreover, the report identified automated yield as the primary entry point for allocators, marking the largest share of AUM at $18 billion. On-Chain vs. TradFi The findings show that on-chain strategies are no longer experimental. Instead, they deliver competitive returns and are often more transparent and accessible than traditional financial products. However, the findings did highlight several risks for on-chain strategies, including smart contract exploits, limited market capacity, and variable returns. “The evolution of on-chain asset management in 2025 has demonstrated that on-chain strategies are a viable, scalable component of the global financial landscape,” the report reads. “Onchain asset management is the blueprint for the next generation of capital markets, in that it is programmable, transparent, and composable by default.” Specifically, automated yield vaults are outperforming traditional passive investments by about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:41
T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem

The post T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 25th, 2025, Chainwire T-REX, a new data and engagement infrastructure for Web3 building on Arbitrum, today announced the launch of its platform aimed at addressing one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: inefficient value distribution.  With $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, T-REX introduces an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. Misaligned Incentives in Web3 Crypto’s technical foundations have evolved rapidly, with faster chains, lower fees, and scalable settlement. But the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. Many token launches see early activity followed by steep declines in price and community engagement. Current mechanisms tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. “Airdrops and point systems have become blunt instruments. They often attract mercenary actors rather than genuine participants, leading to high cost and weak retention,” said Joyce Yim, CEO and Cofounder of T-REX. A Data-Driven Alternative T-REX’s answer is the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge. Unlike static DID solutions, these personas evolve with user behavior, creating a more accurate representation over time. These profiles feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users to the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contribution. Outcomes are then fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, reducing fraud and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:36
Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge

The post Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nicola-Jane is a self-confessed word nerd and writer based in Cape Town, South Africa, with a background (spanning more years than she would like to admit) in writing and editing in the realm of technology, business and finance. Intrigued by crypto and the crazy-vast possibilities of blockchain, she has a special place in her heart for meme coins. Fueled by excessive amounts of coffee, she gets quite excited about all things Industry 4.0 and the incredible potential it holds – even if it means robots taking over the world one day. In her spare time, she tends to give in to her sudoku obsession, while dreaming up travel plans to destinations near and far… Except ones that involve camping. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/franklin-templetons-benji-bnb-expansion-fuels-fomo-around-maxi-doge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:25
Bitcoin Price Prediction Today: Can The Coin Recover From the 7 Day Low?

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading near $113,582 (25 September 2025) following a massive liquidation that happened on September 23, which wiped out approximately $1.8B in leveraged positions, according to September 2025 cryptocurrency market data. The current trading price of Bitcoin highlights the early signs of recovery after the present corrections driven by significant factors, including ... Read more The post Bitcoin Price Prediction Today: Can The Coin Recover From the 7 Day Low? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 20:24
Hyperliquid launches USDH stablecoin issued by Native Markets

The post Hyperliquid launches USDH stablecoin issued by Native Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, launched on Wednesday with a USDC trading pair, logging nearly $2 million in early trading. With USDH now live, Hyperliquid has its first dollar-pegged asset, giving traders a stable unit of account and collateral across the network. Native Markets will manage the exchange’s stablecoin and oversee billions of dollars in potential flows. The crypto startup, led by Hyperliquid investor Max Fiege, former Uniswap Labs president Mary-Catherine Lader and blockchain researcher Anish Agnihotri, was selected through a validator vote on Sept. 14. According to Native Markets’ original proposal, the stablecoin is backed by cash and US Treasury equivalents, and will rely on Bridge, Stripe’s tokenization platform, to manage reserves. Native Markets’ USDH proposal. Source: Max Fiege USDH is minted on HyperEVM, Hyperliquid’s Ethereum-compatible execution layer, allowing it to circulate across its network while reducing reliance on external stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC) and keeping yield within its ecosystem. Hyperliquid is a decentralized derivatives exchange that launched its HYPE token via airdrop in November 2024. In July, it processed around $330 billion in trading volume with a team of only 11 people. Related: Crypto Firm Proposes Cutting HYPE Supply by 45% The bidding war for Hyperliquid’s stablecoin The bidding war for issuance rights to Hyperliquid’s stablecoin began on Sept. 5 when Hyperliquid announced it was opening a governance process to award the USDH ticker. Soon after, Native Markets submitted a bid, committing to issue USDH natively on HyperEVM and to divide reserve income equally between HYPE token buybacks and funding ecosystem development. In the following hours and days, offers were submitted by Paxos, Sky, Frax Finance, Agora, Curve, OpenEden, Bitgo and Ethena — though the latter ultimately withdrew its bid and endorsed Native Markets. The process was not without controversy. Some critics, such as the managing partner at venture…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:22
BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge

Key Points According to the latest data, the long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) earned $120 million in profits, coinciding with the September 21st market crash. Long-term holders usually remain dormant and follow a long-term strategy rather than selling during volatile times. Despite the price plunge, BTC has rebounced its key support level.  BTC Long-term Holders ... Read more The post BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 20:15
PEPE Battles to Stay Relevant as Top Rival Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Grows Like Wildfire

The post PEPE Battles to Stay Relevant as Top Rival Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Grows Like Wildfire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The meme coin sector has always been a theater of dramatic rises and overnight legends. With the continuous decline of Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin emerged as the top meme coin a few years ago. However, a new shift has occurred; Pepe Coin has lost its footing, and a new, top rival is gaining dominance ahead of it. Little Pepe has sprung into the spotlight, outgrowing older rivals like Pepe Coin in 2025. Here is a look at both meme coins and which one is best for the future. Current Position of Pepe Coin (PEPE) In 2023, Pepe Coin entered the meme coin space and straight into the spotlight thanks to its memetic appeal, multiple listings, and significant price rallies. However, expectations of massive exponential growth appear less likely as capital flows into fresher opportunities. Its challenge will be sustaining relevance in the shadow of a direct rival that borrows its branding while offering more aggressive tokenomics. PEPE faces challenges typical of maturing meme tokens. Its token supply is large, limiting how high price appreciation may go unless utility, burns, or tighter supply controls are introduced. Its volatility is intense: while short-term gains are frequent, decline risks loom if hype, social media buzz, or coordinated buying weaken. PEPE must continually justify its meme status with new news, listings, or ecosystem developments to sustain growth beyond speculative peaks. Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Surge: A Growing Rival Little Pepe has become one of the most-watched presale meme tokens in 2025. By Stage 12 of the presale, it secured over $25.4 million, selling more than 15.75 billion tokens—a presale phase that sold out ahead of schedule.  Community excitement shows in high participation, low remaining presale allocations, and features built into its tokenomics that aim to deliver real utility: Layer-2 design on Ethereum-compatible chains,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:09
Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours

Flare has officially launched its long-awaited FAssets project, debuting within the XRP ecosystem, and has exceeded all expectations. The official announcement of the launch was made by the Flare team on September 24, 2025, making this the second yield-bearing project for XRP holders that is debuting this week. Alongside the launch, the network has revealed ... Read more The post Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 19:56
M2 Capital backs Ethena with $20M ENA token investment

M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena’s ENA token as the protocol’s TVL neared $15 billion, with growing institutional backing from global crypto investors. M2 Capital, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, invested $20 million in ENA, the governance token for Ethena, a crypto-native synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum. M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with digital asset exposure across custody, investment and wealth management, plans to integrate Ethena (ENA) products into client offerings through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited, according to a Thursday announcement. “M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors,” said Kim Wong, managing director and head of treasury at M2 Holdings.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 19:47
