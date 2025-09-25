MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Ozak AI (OZ), Ripple (XRP), or Solana (SOL): Which One Could 50x Your Investment By the End of 2025?
The post Ozak AI (OZ), Ripple (XRP), or Solana (SOL): Which One Could 50x Your Investment By the End of 2025? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market loves bold predictions, and every cycle brings its own contenders for the spotlight. Right now, the conversation circles around three names that feel impossible to ignore: Ozak AI, Ripple, and Solana. The question investors keep asking is not who will survive, but who might truly multiply capital before 2025 closes its books. …
AI
$0.1163
-4.27%
XRP
$2.7613
-3.00%
SOL
$196.42
-4.24%
Delen
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 20:38
Delen
Hong Kong’s HKMA targets unregulated stablecoins
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in the region.
KONG
$0.01031
-4.97%
NOT
$0.001548
-2.39%
Delen
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 20:30
Delen
SEC Approval Lets Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF Add Altcoins Like XRP, XLM, and Solana
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF. This comes after the Commission recently approved Income Blast ETFs for multiple assets. In our recent update, we reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to trade on [...]]]>
INDEX
$1.052
-4.96%
LIKE
$0.00764
-3.35%
XRP
$2.7613
-3.00%
Delen
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 20:27
Delen
Philippines Tackles Flood-Control Corruption with Blockchain Innovation
TLDR The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based system to ensure transparency in flood-control projects following widespread protests over corruption. Integrity Chain, developed by BayaniChain Ventures, records contracts and project progress on a secure, tamper-proof blockchain ledger. Independent validators such as civic groups and universities will verify data to prevent manipulation and promote public trust. The [...] The post Philippines Tackles Flood-Control Corruption with Blockchain Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUBLIC
$0.0556
-1.10%
TRUST
$0.0004105
-6.17%
Delen
Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:25
Delen
Ethereum Price Today: ETH Struggles Below $4K Amid Supply Shock Signals
The post Ethereum Price Today: ETH Struggles Below $4K Amid Supply Shock Signals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News ETH price today is navigating turbulent conditions after briefly dipping below $4,000. Despite short-term pressures from macroeconomic factors and ETF inflow slowdowns, exchange balances have plunged to nine-year lows, signaling strong accumulation. This dynamic could set the stage for a future supply shock and renewed momentum for ETH crypto. Macro Factors Weigh on ETH Price …
ETH
$3,937.56
-2.18%
STAGE
$0.0000499
--%
FUTURE
$0.12248
-0.09%
Delen
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 20:23
Delen
RedotPay Attains Unicorn Status With $47M Raise for Regulatory Push
The post RedotPay Attains Unicorn Status With $47M Raise for Regulatory Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RedotPay, a Hong Kong-based payments fintech, said it raised $47 million in strategic investment, bringing in Coinbase Ventures as a new backer in a round that lifted its valuation above $1 billion, giving it so-called unicorn status. The round included contributions from existing investors Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, the company said in a Thursday email. RedotPay aims to blend blockchain speed and efficiency with traditional payment networks. Founded in 2023, the company has more than 5 million users across over 100 markets and processes an annualized $10 billion through stablecoin-powered cards, multicurrency wallets and global payout services. The new money will accelerate growth, compliance and integration with the broader blockchain ecosystem, CEO Michael Gao said in the emailed announcement. RedotPay’s Global Payout feature allows users to send stablecoins directly to local bank accounts or e-wallets, an offering that has seen strong adoption in emerging markets like Latin America, the company said. The company’s ascension to unicorn status comes at a time when competition among stablecoin issuers and payment rails is intensifying, in part due to stablecoin regulations being introduced in some of the world’s foremost jurisdictions. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/stablecoin-startup-redotpay-attains-unicorn-status-with-usd47m-raise-for-regulatory-push
PUSH
$0.02819
-3.35%
COM
$0.016606
+0.47%
KONG
$0.01031
-4.97%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:19
Delen
Cross-Border Retail Payments Get Overhaul as Swift Rolls Out Global Scheme
TLDR: Swift is working with 30+ banks to set new rules for retail cross-border payments and boost speed worldwide. The scheme guarantees upfront fee transparency, full-value delivery, and real-time transaction tracking for users. Over 4 billion accounts across 220+ countries stand to benefit from this cross-border payment standardization. Swift reports 75% of payments on its [...] The post Cross-Border Retail Payments Get Overhaul as Swift Rolls Out Global Scheme appeared first on Blockonomi.
CROSS
$0.22528
-3.43%
GET
$0.004823
-8.56%
BOOST
$0.11114
-2.14%
Delen
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 20:17
Delen
Solana Eyes $300 Breakout as DeFi Development Expands $100M Buyback
The post Solana Eyes $300 Breakout as DeFi Development Expands $100M Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. has strengthened its capital allocation strategy with a major increase to its stock repurchase program. The company, which is known for pioneering a treasury model centered on accumulating Solana (SOL), announced that its Board of Directors has expanded its existing buyback authorization from $1 million to $100 million. This move highlights the firm’s confidence in its long-term strategy, even as Solana faces short-term market challenges. Repurchase Program Details The authorization gives management flexibility to repurchase shares of common stock on the open market under prevailing market conditions. According to the press release, the company will have an active threshold of $10 million before updating the Board for further purchases. All repurchased stocks will either be retired or held as treasury stock. This flexibility enables the company to adjust its capital management according to market fluctuations while ensuring compliance with regulations. Besides enhancing shareholder value, the expanded program may help stabilize investor confidence at a time of uncertainty for the digital asset sector. Management has stressed that timing and scale of purchases will be dependent on market, liquidity, and broader corporate priorities. Solana Price Action and Technical Outlook While the buyback plan underscores corporate optimism, Solana itself has experienced notable price pressure. As of press time, the token trades at $205.50, marking a 2.29% decline in the past 24 hours and nearly 17% over the past week. Its market capitalization remains substantial at over $111 billion, supported by a circulating supply of 540 million SOL. However, technical analysis suggests a potential turning point. According to market analyst Trader Tardigrade, Solana is forming a giant Wyckoff re-accumulation pattern on the weekly chart. The structure, lasting over 640 days, indicates that Solana may be preparing for a decisive breakout. Source: X Support levels are clustered between $120 and $200, while…
DEFI
$0.001491
-6.22%
COM
$0.016606
+0.47%
MAJOR
$0.11648
-11.57%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:06
Delen
UK Minister Adviser Says AI Firms Won’t Have to Pay Creatives for Training Data
TLDRs: UK adviser states AI companies have no legal obligation to compensate creatives for training data. Labour’s proposed copyright reforms face criticism from artists and writers over content use. Publishers like The Guardian and Financial Times strike deals with OpenAI amid controversy. Government forms working groups to consider AI copyright rules after public backlash. A [...] The post UK Minister Adviser Says AI Firms Won’t Have to Pay Creatives for Training Data appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1163
-4.27%
T
$0.01528
-0.97%
LIKE
$0.00764
-3.35%
Delen
Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:00
Delen
After 26% Weekly Drop, Can HYPE Bounce Back to $50?
What's next for HYPE after a massive weekly drop?
HYPE
$42.59
+0.04%
Delen
CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 19:52
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?