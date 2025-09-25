2025-09-26 Friday

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling, Ether Rising 5X By Year-End

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions. His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets. Market Drivers And Timeline Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets. BitMine Chairman and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said Ethereum is a “truly neutral chain” poised to be Wall Street and the White House’s top choice, predicting a 10–15 year “super cycle.” He expects Bitcoin to reach $200K–$250K and Ethereum $10K–$12K by year-end, with ETH… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 24, 2025 He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers. Lee’s View On Ethereum Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets. That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range. Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions. Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term. Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher. Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels. Related Reading: XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint – Details What To Watch Next According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements. Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say. Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/25 20:30
Cardano Foundation Commits 8 Figures Of ADA To Stablecoin Liquidity – Will ADA Price Reach $5

The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5.  While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 20:27
Stablecoin-focused Layer 1 Plasma goes live introducing XPL token and DeFi integrations

Plasma has launched its mainnet beta with more than $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity while also debuting its native token XPL.
Coinstats2025/09/25 20:00
Hong Kong SFC Warns Against Unlicensed Platform BiyaPay

Detail: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hong-kong-sfc-biaypay-warning/
Coinstats2025/09/25 19:57
Concordium (CCD) Jumps Over 100% as Hilbert Group Makes First Token Purchase

Concordium’s native token, CCD, jumped over 100% after Hilbert Group made its first token investment beyond bitcoin and Ethereum. The NASDAQ-listed firm (HILB B) pushed the token to a high of $0.022 on Thursday morning. However, the price later retraced to around $0.013, reflecting a rapid market correction. This movement shows how institutional participation influences emerging crypto projects. CCD Breaks Months of Consolidation Before Hilbert’s announcement, CCD had traded in a tight range from early July to late September. TradingView data shows that price movement was minimal, reflecting low volatility and limited momentum during this consolidation period. After months of stagnation, Hilbert Group’s purchase broke this trend, triggering a sudden price surge. The firm also revealed plans to increase CCD holdings over the next six months, signaling confidence in Concordium’s long-term prospects. Source: TradingView CCD Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum in Hilbert’s Portfolio Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, said that few crypto projects meet the company’s standards for long-term institutional reliability. She highlighted Concordium’s integrated identity layer and focus on enterprise-ready solutions as key differentiators. To support this approach, Hilbert Group, founded in 2018, combines finance, fintech, and programming expertise to guide digital asset strategies. Its teams analyze on-chain data and develop infrastructure while following strict risk management practices. The firm recently increased its bitcoin holdings to 430 BTC through a purchase from Deus X Capital. CCD now joins bitcoin and Ethereum in Hilbert’s portfolio, signaling trust in tokens with long-term institutional potential. 🌐 The next signal of institutional adoption is here. NASDAQ-listed @HilbertCapital has just made its first token purchase beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s why this matters👇 pic.twitter.com/9XRKhfBkNn — Concordium (@ConcordiumNet) September 24, 2025 Why Concordium for Enterprises? Concordium supports large-scale, regulation-ready payments through a protocol-level identity system. Its Protocol-Level Tokens (PLTs) include geofencing and allow/deny lists to enable compliance-focused applications. Furthermore, the network verifies wallets using government-issued IDs, which it never stores on-chain to ensure privacy and regulatory compliance. Zero-Knowledge Proofs allow users to confirm attributes like age or jurisdiction without revealing full personal information. Moreover, the protocol issues tokens directly, rather than using smart contracts, improving custody security. This structure enables advanced use cases, including escrow, trade finance, and collateral management. In addition to security, Concordium delivers fast and predictable transactions. The blockchain can handle up to 2,000 transactions per second, with block finality achieved in two to four seconds. Fiat-pegged transaction fees shield enterprises from market volatility. Concordium Gains Institutional Attention Hilbert Group’s investment reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain projects prioritizing compliance and security. CCD’s price spike shows how market participants respond quickly to strategic institutional moves. Notably, this institutional interest is supported by Concordium’s design, which combines identity verification with protocol-level token issuance. This approach creates a foundation for regulated digital payments, ensuring privacy, performance, and accountability. Concordium’s blockchain bridges traditional finance and decentralized systems while maintaining regulatory alignment. Its infrastructure offers predictable performance and security, making it suitable for large-scale, compliant digital transactions. With Hilbert’s backing, CCD has attracted renewed market attention and highlighted the role of institutional participation in driving token value. Concordium’s protocol-level approach positions it as a key player in the evolving crypto payment ecosystem. The post Concordium (CCD) Jumps Over 100% as Hilbert Group Makes First Token Purchase appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/25 19:50
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay"

PANews reported on September 25th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today warned the public against an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay." The platform claims to offer Hong Kong and US stock trading services and has an office in Hong Kong, but it has never been licensed by the SFC nor has it applied for any license from the SFC. Under Hong Kong law, operating securities trading without a license or promoting related services to Hong Kong investors is illegal. The SFC discovered "BiyaPay" through its social media monitoring platform and noted that the Hong Kong public can access platform information and register accounts through BiyaPay's official website and social media accounts. The SFC has placed the platform on its warning list. The SFC reminds you: Because this platform is not regulated by the SFC, investors have very limited protection and may even suffer total losses. Investors are advised to think twice before investing.
PANews2025/09/25 19:49
European banks collaborate to launch a euro-based stablecoin

No less than nine leading European banks have teamed up to issue a euro-pegged stablecoin in a space dominated by U.S. dollar-pegged digital currencies. Participants say their project aims to provide a European alternative and boost the Old Continent’s autonomy in payments, a matter of strategic importance for Brussels and Frankfurt. European banks set out to offer a stablecoin Nine banking institutions, including some of Europe’s largest – ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank and Raiffeisen Bank – have joined forces to create a new stablecoin. The digital currency will be blockchain-based and denominated in euro, the Eurozone’s common fiat, one of them highlighted in a press release on Thursday, elaborating: “This digital payment instrument, leveraging blockchain technology, aims to become a trusted European payment standard in the digital ecosystem.” The bank-issued cryptocurrency will be compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, Danske Bank emphasized in the announcement. The stablecoin will provide near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements, including round-the-clock access to cross-border and programmable payments, Denmark’s largest bank detailed. It will help improve supply chain management and digital asset settlements, taking into account the specifics of cryptocurrencies and securities, added the Danish giant, which is a major retail bank across Northern Europe. Euro stablecoin to be issued next year The consortium behind the European stablecoin project has registered a new company in the Netherlands, which will apply for a license as an e-money institution under the supervision of the country’s monetary authority. The founding members indicated they are open to accepting other banks in the consortium, which is yet to appoint a CEO of the Dutch-based entity, pending regulatory approval. The stablecoin is expected to be first issued in the second half of 2026, Danske Bank unveiled. It also stressed: “The initiative will provide a real European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market, contributing to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments.” The euro-linked digital coin will allow commercial banks to provide value added services, the bank said, including custody and wallet services. “Digital assets have the power to transform the financial landscape — not just by introducing new forms of money, but by unlocking meaningful efficiencies and savings for both the financial sector and customers,” its head of transaction banking, Flaminia Lucia Franca, elaborated. “Evolution must be driven by collaboration and shared standards across the industry,” she added, noting the project is addressing inefficiencies, frictions and costs with the help of new technology. The wide spread of U.S. dollar-based stablecoins is worrying policy makers in the EU, as the growing popularity of these private cryptocurrencies is seen as a threat to Europe’s financial security, particularly in terms of sovereignty over payments. While the United States has no current plans to create a digital dollar, the authorities in Brussels and Frankfurt took the path of developing a digital euro, partly with these concerns in mind. U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), soon after returning to the White House, has been viewed as a support for dollar-backed stablecoins, which can grow the Greenback’s dominance. Digital euro launch may take a while In recent comments, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel urged for a stronger international role of the single European currency, noting its digital version will be “a sensible response to stablecoins,” as reported by Cryptopolitan. “The digital euro would make Europe more independent in terms of critical infrastructure,” reasoned Nagel, who is a member of the European Central Bank (ECB)’s Governing Council. However, it’s likely to take a few more years until Europe can get its CBDC system fully up and running. On Tuesday, ECB’s board member Piero Cipollone indicated the Eurozone’s monetary authority is eyeing 2029 as a realistic timeline for its rollout. Earlier this year, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank will be technically ready by October 2025. But the launch date will depend on how fast the European Parliament, Council, and Commission approve the necessary legislation. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/25 19:40
Bitwise CIO: Solana Is Designed to Be the New Wall Street of Crypto

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan has said that Solana is uniquely positioned to become the new Wall Street of crypto. In a recent commentary, he outlined why he believes Solana is poised to take on this role in the crypto space.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 19:05
Here’s 1 XRP Worth If Bitcoin Gets 10x Bigger Than Gold

The price of Single XRP may benefit tremendously if Michael Saylor's prediction that Bitcoin could be 10x bigger than gold ever plays out. Notably, gold has stolen the spotlight this month with an impressive run, while Bitcoin has lagged.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 18:20
Bitcoin Bears Grow Louder as Crowd Predicts $70K to $100K: Santiment

Bitcoin has historically trended inversely with social sentiment, and recent crowd bearish predictions could mark the market bottom. The broader cryptocurrency market has been consistently making new lows this week, led by Bitcoin’s glaring price weakness.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 17:55
