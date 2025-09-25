2025-09-26 Friday

US Senate to Discuss Crypto Taxation on October 1: Good for Altcoins like Best Wallet Token

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is all set for its October 1st hearing, titled ‘Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets.’ As the name suggests, the hearing will focus on proposed frameworks around the taxation of digital assets, mainly cryptocurrencies. These include: Tax treatment of crypto gains and losses Classification of digital assets Methods to simplify […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/25 20:40
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 20 was 218,000, and the final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in Q2 was 3.8%.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States in the week ending September 20 was 218,000, which was in line with expectations of 235,000. The previous value was revised from 231,000 to 232,000. The final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3.8%, in line with expectations of 3.30% and the previous value of 3.30%. The final annualized quarterly rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.6%, in line with expectations of 2.5% and the previous value of 2.50%.
PANews 2025/09/25 20:34
Sources: White House considering nominations for CFTC chairman Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman

PANews reported on September 25th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that sources indicate the White House is considering nominating former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Director Kyle Hauptman as candidates for the CFTC Chair position. Sommers worked for 10 years at Patomak Global Partners, the consulting firm of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and the two are reportedly close friends. Hauptman, the 13th Chair of the NCUA, previously served as Senior Vice President at investment bank Jefferies, responsible for U.S. Treasury and futures trading. Both are reportedly supportive of cryptocurrencies. Bloomberg reported last week that the US government had restarted its review of candidates, including Mike Selig of the SEC and Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department, as Brian Quintenz's confirmation remained stalled. Semafor added this week that Milbank attorney Josh Sterling was also among the candidates.
PANews 2025/09/25 20:15
Circle Explores Reversible Stablecoin Payments, Stirring Crypto Debate

The post Circle Explores Reversible Stablecoin Payments, Stirring Crypto Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 14:17 The company behind USDC is considering a radical departure from crypto orthodoxy: the possibility of undoing blockchain transactions. According to Circle president Heath Tarbert, the team is studying ways to let users recover funds lost to scams or hacks, while still keeping the promise of fast settlement. The concept strikes at the heart of one of crypto’s oldest values — that once a transfer is made, it cannot be changed. Advocates for irreversibility say it keeps power out of centralized hands. But Tarbert argued that investors also want safeguards, and that traditional finance offers lessons worth borrowing. “Fraud protection is one of the advantages banks have built into their systems,” he said, adding that the challenge is finding a balance without diluting the benefits of blockchain. This tension is not just theoretical. Earlier this year, the Sui blockchain froze more than $160 million following a $220 million exploit of the Cetus exchange, later returning the funds after a community vote. Some saw that move as a rare win against hackers, while others warned it showed how easily decentralization can be compromised. Circle’s exploration of reversibility comes as it ramps up efforts to court banks and asset managers. Its new blockchain, Arc, will debut in testnet later this year and launch fully in 2025. Designed as an enterprise-grade settlement layer, Arc will rely on USDC as its gas token and integrate custody through Fireblocks, which already serves over 2,000 financial institutions worldwide. With stablecoins gaining traction in mainstream markets, Circle’s next steps could set a precedent. Reversible transactions might reassure institutions still wary of crypto’s risks — but at the same time, they could ignite fierce backlash from decentralization purists who view immutability as non-negotiable. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 20:10
ETHZilla, a listed company, plans to deploy approximately $47 million in Ethereum to Puffer to increase reserve income.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to PR Newswire, Ethereum treasury company ETHZilla (NASDAQ: ETHZ) announced that it plans to deploy approximately US$47 million of Ethereum, equivalent to approximately 10,600 ETH, to the liquidity staking reinvestment protocol Puffer. The company hopes to use this to increase the returns of its Ethereum asset reserves.
PANews 2025/09/25 20:08
Taiwan Expands Chip Manufacturing with $16.5B TSMC Investment

TLDRs: TSMC will invest $16.5 billion in a new Taichung chip fab, targeting production in 2028. The 1.4-nanometer plant is expected to create 4,500 jobs in central Taiwan. Taiwan’s semiconductor sector grows rapidly, with record revenue projected for 2025. Advanced chip production expands amid surging AI and high-performance computing demand. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) [...] The post Taiwan Expands Chip Manufacturing with $16.5B TSMC Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/25 20:06
Why Investors Diversifying Into Crypto Are Betting Big On Remittix

The post Why Investors Diversifying Into Crypto Are Betting Big On Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are diversifying as Nasdaq volatility drives interest in crypto. Cardano faces resistance near $0.95 with weekly losses of around 5%. Whales and retail buyers are balancing pressure with accumulation. Technical indicators suggest ADA could break higher toward $1.20 soon.Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention for utility and real-world payments. The live wallet beta and CertiK verification strengthen investor confidence. Cardano Price Prediction: Current Market Context The Cardano price is currently $0.82151 as investors monitor technical setups and whale activity. ADA has fallen 7% since Monday, and weekly losses are around 5%. On the daily chart, ADA is forming an ascending triangle. This often signals a trend continuation. Resistance is near $0.95, while higher lows suggest buyers remain interested.  If ADA breaks $0.95, the next targets could reach $1.05–$1.20. However, failure to break resistance may push ADA down toward $0.80–$0.75 support. Large holders have sold about 160 million ADA over the past four days. Despite this, buying interest has absorbed most of the selling pressure. Cardano’s eUTXO ledger model also provides predictable execution, making ADA attractive long-term. Analysts note that Cardano’s price prediction for 2025 remains influenced by technical strength and institutional interest. Whale sales and resistance tests show the market is balancing between pressure and accumulation. If ADA closes the day above $0.95, buying pressure may build momentum and pave the way to $1.20. But a drop below $0.80 could put downside pressure on short-term traders. Volume and trend line confirmations are being closely watched by investors to validate price direction. Remittix (RTX): The Altcoin Gaining Institutional and Retail Attention While Cardano faces resistance, Remittix is emerging as a leading PayFi token. Remittix has raised over $26.4 million, sold more than 669 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130.  Remittix offers an attractive alternative for crypto investors seeking…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 20:05
Google to Invest in Public Bitcoin Miner Cipher Mining

The post Google to Invest in Public Bitcoin Miner Cipher Mining appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Google, valued at $2 trillion, is investing in publicly listed Bitcoin miner Cipher Mining. As part of a 10-year agreement with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, Google will receive a 5.4% stake in Cipher and backstop $1.4 billion in lease obligations. Cipher will deliver 168 MW of AI computing power from its Texas site, generating about …
CoinPedia 2025/09/25 20:02
Perp Dex is the "Emperor's New Clothes", but you and I are both tailors weaving the cloth.

Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume 1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have. Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes? 2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge. It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars) But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc. Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge? 3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share. As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million. In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8. 4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”. 5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in. You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.
PANews 2025/09/25 20:00
Next 1000x Crypto to Buy After Dogecoin’s Golden Cross – ChatGPT’s Top Picks

The post Next 1000x Crypto to Buy After Dogecoin’s Golden Cross – ChatGPT’s Top Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Next 1000x Crypto to Buy After Dogecoin’s Golden Cross – ChatGPT’s Top Picks Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-1000x-crypto-after-dogecoin-golden-cross-chatgpt-top-picks/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 19:47
