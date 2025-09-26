MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales?
The post Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Controversial Ethereum Price Predictions: Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales? Skip to content Home Crypto News Controversial Ethereum Price Predictions: Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH for Whales? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-predictions-whales/
TOM
$0.000283
+2.53%
LEE
$1.55
+0.45%
ETH
$3,938.43
-1.82%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 12:33
Delen
Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Says in Revised Forecast
The post Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Says in Revised Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market is expanding faster than expected, with issuance volumes rising from about $200 billion at the start of 2025 to $280 billion as of Thursday, according to a report by Citi. The bank has lifted its 2030 forecast for stablecoin issuance to $1.9 trillion in its base case and $4 trillion in a bull case, up from $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion respectively. If stablecoins circulate at a velocity comparable to fiat currencies, they could support up to $100 trillion in annual transactions by 2030 under the base scenario and double that in the bull case. Citi argued this growth reflects blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” as digitally native companies lead adoption in real-world commerce. Yet the report suggests stablecoins may not dominate all on-chain finance. Bank tokens — such as tokenized deposits — could ultimately see higher transaction volumes, driven by corporate demand for regulatory safeguards, real-time settlement and embedded compliance. A small migration of traditional banking rails on-chain, Citi estimated, could push bank token turnover beyond $100 trillion by the end of the decade. The forecast also underscored the continued role of the U.S. dollar. Most on-chain money remains dollar-denominated, fueling demand for Treasuries, though hubs like Hong Kong and the UAE are emerging as centers of experimentation. Citi framed the rise of stablecoins not as a battle to replace banks but as part of a broader reimagining of financial infrastructure. Different forms of digital money — stablecoins, bank tokens and CBDCs — are likely to coexist, each finding its niche. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/stablecoin-market-could-reach-usd4-trillion-by-2030-citi-says-in-revised-forecast
COM
$0.016581
+0.63%
BANK
$0.07367
-1.32%
1
$0.00864
-32.38%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 12:17
Delen
Sources: Trump administration considering plan to reduce semiconductor imports
PANews reported on September 26 that according to the Wall Street Journal: Sources say that the US President Trump administration is considering a plan to reduce semiconductor imports. Companies that fail to maintain a balanced ratio of imported chips to domestically produced chips will be subject to tariffs.
TRUMP
$7.498
-1.19%
CHIPS
$0.00043
-12.24%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/26 12:02
Delen
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026
Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026. Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC. This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MAJOR
$0.11817
-10.17%
UNITE
$0.0004044
+0.74%
LIKE
$0.007625
-3.52%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 12:00
Delen
Bitwise Bids for Spot Hyperliquid ETF Amid DEX Competition
Certainly! Here’s a professional rewrite of the article, following your instructions: — In a move reflecting the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, asset manager Bitwise has filed plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the token associated with the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX). This initiative marks a significant step toward [...]
HERE
$0.00018
-30.76%
MOVE
$0.1097
-2.40%
FUND
$0.0188
+9.62%
Delen
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/26 11:56
Delen
Wang Xingxing of Yushu Technology: R1 robot will become the world's best-selling humanoid robot next year
PANews reported on September 26th that Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of Yushu Technology, stated at the Fourth Digital Trade Fair that the Unitree R1 robot will become the world's best-selling humanoid robot next year. On July 25th of this year, Yushu Technology officially released its third humanoid robot, the Unitree R1. Starting at 39,900 yuan, the robot supports development and modification, weighs approximately 25 kilograms, and integrates a large multimodal model with voice and image processing.
TRADE
$0.09286
-5.75%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/26 11:52
Delen
Two brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family at gunpoint and stole $8 million in cryptocurrency
Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency. Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]
Delen
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 11:50
Delen
Crypto bill, stablecoins, new ETPs to drive Q4 crypto returns: Analysts
Favorable policy shifts, growing ETP access, and stablecoin momentum could be the key themes for the crypto market coming into Q4, analysts told Cointelegraph. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter.In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.”Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.”Read more
ACT
$0.03147
-4.46%
SPARK
$0.011596
-9.28%
MORE
$0.07354
-11.61%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:50
Delen
Bitwise files for spot Hyperliquid ETF amid perp DEX wars
Bitwise is looking to launch an exchange-traded product tracking Hyperliquid’s token, amid volumes on crypto futures exchanges hitting all-time peak volumes. Asset manager Bitwise has filed to launch an exchange-traded fund that holds and tracks the token tied to the crypto perpetual futures protocol and blockchain Hyperliquid. The company is bidding to launch the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. It would directly hold Hyperliquid (HYPE), a token that gives discounts on its decentralized exchange (DEX) and is used to pay fees on its blockchain.The filing doesn’t yet identify the exchange on which the product would trade, the ticker under which it would trade, or the fees Bitwise will charge.Read more
PERP
$0.2702
-4.38%
TOKEN
$0.01151
-2.62%
FUND
$0.0188
+9.62%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:36
Delen
Rate Cuts, Options Expiry Put Bitcoin at a Crossroads
Bitcoin’s rally faces a major test as $22 billion in options expire alongside a key U.S. inflation report.
MAJOR
$0.11817
-10.17%
U
$0.010702
+7.66%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:23
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit