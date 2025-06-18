VanEck Solana ETF Appears On DTCC List As Polymarket Odds For SOL And XRP ETF Approvals Surge

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/18 16:36
Solana
SOL$195.91-7.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004108-7.20%
XRP
XRP$2.7712-4.93%
Sign
SIGN$0.07967-15.86%

VanEck’s proposed spot Solana ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website, a strong procedural sign that Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval may be near.

The move coincides with rising trader confidence on Polymarket that both Solana and XRP ETFs will be approved in 2025.

Odds on Polymarket contracts now show a 91% chance that a Solana ETF will be approved this year, while the probability for an XRP ETF hit 90% after the SEC opened public comments on Franklin Templeton’s proposals for both assets.

SOL ETFs

Traders Confident Solana ETFs Could Will Gain Approval By End July

Odds on a contract for a Ripple (XRP) ETF approval this year jumped 19% in the last 24 hours, pushing the odds to 90%. Similarly, odds on a contract asking whether SOL ETFs will get the regulatory nod surged 17%, pushing the total odds to 91%.

In the short term, users on Polymarket are also confident that a spot SOL ETF will be approved as soon as the end of July. Odds on a related contract pumped 9% in the past 24 hours as well, with more than half of the votes confident the approval will happen in this time frame.

However, Polymarket users are not as confident that an XRP ETF will get the greenlight next month, with odds on a contract asking the question plunging 37%. This is likely due to Ripple’s ongoing legal case with the SEC.

SEC Opens Franklin Templeton ETFs To Comment

The surge in SOL and XRP ETF approval odds on Polymarket comes after the SEC opened public comments for two proposed ETFs by Franklin Templeton to be listed on the Chicago Board Options BZX Exchange.

In a group of filings yesterday, the regulator said it was moving forward with proceedings that could allow the exchange to trade shares of the Franklin XRP ETF and Franklin Solana ETF.

That’s after the Cboe BZX Exchange filed for a proposed rule change with the agency back in March to allow for the approval of the investment vehicle. The SEC had delayed a decision on the proposed rule change in April, setting an intermediary deadline for the decision to yesterday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto price prediction today has reported that XRP, Cardano, and Litecoin have faced fresh declines this week, though technical indicators and ETF approval prospects suggest conditions for a rebound. Analysts expect medium-term recoveries as whales accumulate and overselling deepens.
XRP
XRP$2.7405-5.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:35
Share
Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

The update promises major changes to improve user experience and introduces a modular design, replacing Aave's monolithic architecture. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave is releasing its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and new risk controls among new features. The update introduces a “hub and spoke” modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes, according to an update from Aave.Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave’s current uniform rates. The team wrote:Read more
AaveToken
AAVE$259.95-5.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-25.65%
Major
MAJOR$0.12107-12.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,914.69-3.69%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03588-2.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12195+0.70%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitwise has submitted Hyperliquid ETF application to the US SEC

Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe