Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)

By: PANews
2024/11/01 11:06
Memecoin
MEME$0.002194-3.22%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006574+3.05%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

📅 11/1 Update:

-Dramas on the chain are staged one after another, $ACT Dev backstabbed the community, dumped the market and sold the goods, causing public outrage;

- A whale with $30 million in assets created $RIPETH, which had a market value of no more than 20M and then ran away;

- $RIPSOL appears on the Ethereum new coin list, $SKY $COPIUM has the same name and it is difficult to distinguish the real from the fake!

⚠️ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Share
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06119-1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.23-0.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07233-3.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share

Trending News

More

Fed rate decision September 2025

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit