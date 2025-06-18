In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:40
Today (June 17, local time) American history has ushered in an important development - the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act . The bill will establish a clear federal regulatory framework for dollar-backed cryptocurrencies (i.e. "stablecoins"). Next, the bill will be submitted to the House of Representatives and President Trump for approval. If it is successfully passed, it will officially take effect.

Key Provisions of the GENIUS Act

The core content of the bill is to establish a federal framework for the issuance of dollar-backed stablecoins. Its main provisions include:

1:1 asset backing: Each stablecoin must be fully backed by high-quality, liquid reserve assets, such as US dollar cash, insured bank deposits, short-term US Treasury bonds or other safe assets. Issuers must hold at least one US dollar in compliant reserves for each stablecoin. For issuers with a circulation of more than US$50 billion, monthly reserve disclosure and audits are required.

Tiered supervision of large and small issuers : The GENIUS Act adopts a tiered supervision strategy based on the size of the issuer. Large issuers that issue more than $10 billion in stablecoins will be subject to federal supervision; small issuers can choose to be supervised by state regulators.

Ban on algorithmic stablecoins: The bill explicitly bans so-called “algorithmic stablecoins” – tokens that rely on programs or internal crypto assets to maintain their value rather than physical collateral.

No income shall be provided: Payment stablecoins shall not pay interest, dividends or any form of income to holders. If income is provided, it may blur the line between stablecoins and savings financial products, thus raising concerns about regulation and financial stability.

Not securities or commodities: The bill amends the existing securities law to clarify that compliant payment stablecoins do not fall into the category of securities or commodities. This provision resolves the uncertainty in the regulatory community about the classification of stablecoins. Stablecoin issuers will be subject to supervision by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the NCUA, and state regulators.

Bankruptcy protection: In the event of bankruptcy, the claims of stablecoin holders take precedence over other creditors.

Why is this important?

Stablecoins are no longer simply crypto-native assets, but increasingly critical infrastructure in global financial activities. The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded $250 billion, mainly dominated by Tether and Circle. Circle recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market value of $37 billion. Its stock price has risen by more than 400% since its listing, showing the market's high expectations for the mainstreaming of stablecoins and highlighting the positive role of clear regulation on issuers such as Circle.

Stablecoins have been deeply embedded in the global payment ecosystem, with annual transaction volume exceeding 30 trillion US dollars and the number of active addresses reaching 261 million.

In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

 Data sources: rwa.xyz, DeFi Llama, Visa On-Chain Analytics

A recent Coinbase survey showed that 81% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that are aware of cryptocurrencies are interested in using stablecoins, and the number of Fortune 500 companies planning to adopt or explore stablecoins has more than tripled by 2024.

In emerging markets, stablecoin adoption is also accelerating. In regions with severe currency fluctuations, stablecoins provide an alternative means. According to the Chainalysis 2024 Stablecoin Report, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa lead the world in retail and professional stablecoin transfers, with an annual growth rate of more than 40%; East Asia and Eastern Europe follow closely behind, with growth of 32% and 29% respectively.

In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

 Source: Chainalysis

The EU (through MiCA), Singapore (Payment Services Act) and Hong Kong (Stablecoin Act) have all made clear progress in regulating stablecoins, while the United States has been constrained by political differences and has been slow to come up with clear policies.

But the passage of the GENIUS Act in the Senate may break the deadlock.

Impact on investors, startups and the industry ecosystem

Regulated stablecoins: US stablecoin issuers such as Circle and Paxos will benefit from regulatory legitimacy, opening the door for institutional funds to flow into the on-chain payment field in compliance. The bill requires that stablecoins must be backed by cash or US bonds, which will also consolidate the position of these mainstream compliant issuers, while unregulated stablecoin issuers that provide illegal currency support or promise returns may exit the US market. However, the requirement of "no return" may also force Circle to change its marketing strategy. Currently, Circle will share revenue with Coinbase as an important distribution channel for USDC.

Offshore stablecoins: The era of regulatory arbitrage for offshore stablecoins is coming to an end. The GENIUS Act imposes heavy penalties on unregulated offshore issuers. As the largest stablecoin by market value, Tether (USDT) may face major challenges in the future if it is not registered with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, similar to the situation it encountered in Europe. However, USDT's moat is still solid and it is difficult to be replaced in the short term. Moreover, Tether may re-enter the U.S. market by issuing new compliant U.S. dollar stablecoins .

Fintech companies : This bill also marks that US crypto legislation is gradually moving away from the stage of "relying solely on law enforcement" and toward structured policy making. Stablecoins are moving towards becoming legal financial carriers, which will not only promote adoption by retail users, but also drive more capital inflows. Take Stripe as an example. It has accelerated its layout in the stablecoin field through mergers and acquisitions: it acquired payment infrastructure platform Bridge for US$1.1 billion in February, and recently acquired wallet service provider Privy. Although technology giants like Meta are not prohibited from issuing stablecoins, they will face strict compliance requirements and special attention . This uncertainty may actually benefit the development space of start-ups.

? What's next?

House Deliberation and Potential Amendments : While Senate passage is critical, it is only one step in its legislative process. The focus now shifts to the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, the momentum for stablecoins is strong, but we should pay attention to possible amendments proposed by the House of Representatives. Any changes could affect the future stablecoin landscape.

Regulatory details and implementation: Although the GENIUS Act establishes a general framework for the issuance of stablecoins, specific rules such as capital adequacy, liquidity, and risk management still need to be further formulated by regulators. We need to observe how regulators such as the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) translate this framework into specific rules. What actions the states will take under this regulation is also another thing worth paying attention to.

References:

Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

BitcoinWorld Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend The world of cryptocurrency is dynamic, with daily shifts that can significantly impact investor sentiment. Recently, a notable trend has emerged concerning U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, which have now recorded their fourth consecutive day of net outflows. This sustained period of withdrawals signals a cautious approach from investors, prompting a closer look at what might be driving this shift. Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend in Spot ETH ETFs On September 25, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs collectively saw a significant $251.2 million in net outflows. This figure, compiled by Trader T, underscores a consistent pattern where more money is leaving these exchange-traded funds than entering them. This isn’t an isolated incident; it marks the fourth trading day in a row that these funds have experienced a net reduction in assets. Breaking down the numbers further, Fidelity’s FETH was at the forefront of these withdrawals, accounting for a substantial $158.07 million in outflows. Following closely was Grayscale’s ETHE, which saw $30.27 million exit its holdings. Interestingly, the day concluded with no Spot ETH ETFs recording any net inflows, highlighting a widespread sentiment of withdrawal across the board. Why Are Investors Pulling Back from Spot ETH ETFs? Understanding the reasons behind these sustained outflows from Spot ETH ETFs is crucial for anyone tracking the crypto market. Several factors could be influencing investors’ decisions to withdraw their capital: Broader Market Volatility: The cryptocurrency market, known for its price swings, often sees investors de-risk during periods of uncertainty. Concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes, or global economic slowdowns can lead to a shift away from riskier assets like crypto. Profit-Taking: Some investors might be cashing out after earlier gains, especially if they entered positions when Ethereum’s price was lower. This natural cycle of investment often contributes to temporary outflows. Regulatory Scrutiny: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. remains complex and evolving. Ongoing discussions and potential new rules can create uncertainty, prompting investors to adopt a wait-and-see approach or reduce their exposure to Spot ETH ETFs. Alternative Investments: As other traditional markets or asset classes become more attractive, some capital might be reallocated away from crypto-focused products. These combined pressures contribute to the current environment of net outflows, reflecting a cautious stance among a segment of investors in Spot ETH ETFs. What is the Impact of Sustained Spot ETH ETF Outflows? A continuous trend of net outflows from Spot ETH ETFs can have several implications for both Ethereum and the broader crypto ecosystem. While not necessarily a definitive bearish signal, it does warrant attention: Potential Price Pressure on Ethereum: Significant withdrawals from ETFs can sometimes translate into selling pressure on the underlying asset, Ethereum. This is because ETF providers may need to sell ETH to meet redemption requests, potentially impacting its market price. Shifting Institutional Sentiment: These outflows might indicate a softening of institutional interest in Ethereum-based products, at least in the short term. Institutions often lead the way in adopting new financial instruments, and their movements in Spot ETH ETFs are closely watched. Market Confidence: A prolonged period of outflows could affect overall market confidence, leading to increased volatility or a more conservative outlook from other investors. Monitoring these trends provides valuable insights into the current health and future prospects of institutional engagement with Ethereum. Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Spot ETH ETFs? The current streak of outflows raises questions about the immediate future of Spot ETH ETFs. Will this trend reverse, or is it indicative of a longer-term shift in investor behavior? Several factors could influence the trajectory moving forward: Regulatory Clarity: Any significant progress or definitive guidance from U.S. regulators regarding crypto assets could restore investor confidence and potentially spur new inflows into Spot ETH ETFs. Ethereum Network Developments: Ongoing upgrades and improvements to the Ethereum network, such as scalability solutions or new use cases, could reignite interest and attract fresh capital. Broader Economic Environment: A more stable or favorable macroeconomic climate, characterized by lower inflation and clearer economic outlooks, might encourage investors to re-engage with risk assets like crypto. While the recent outflows present a challenge, the underlying technology and potential of Ethereum remain strong. The performance of Spot ETH ETFs will continue to be a key barometer for institutional sentiment in the crypto space. Summary: The fourth consecutive day of net outflows from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, totaling $251.2 million on September 25, highlights a period of investor caution. Led by Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETHE, these withdrawals reflect a complex interplay of market volatility, profit-taking, and regulatory uncertainties. While this trend warrants close observation, the future of Spot ETH ETFs will likely depend on evolving regulatory landscapes, Ethereum’s ongoing development, and broader economic conditions. Investors are encouraged to stay informed and monitor these critical indicators to make well-informed decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are Spot ETH ETFs? A1: Spot ETH ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment vehicles that hold actual Ethereum (ETH) as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without directly owning or managing the cryptocurrency itself. Q2: What does “net outflows” mean in the context of ETFs? A2: Net outflows occur when the total value of shares redeemed by investors from an ETF is greater than the total value of new shares purchased. Essentially, more money is leaving the fund than is coming in. Q3: Is a fourth straight day of outflows from Spot ETH ETFs unusual? A3: While daily fluctuations are common, a sustained period of four consecutive days of significant net outflows is notable. It suggests a consistent trend of investor withdrawal or caution, rather than just a one-off event. Q4: How do Spot ETH ETF outflows affect the price of Ethereum? A4: When investors redeem shares from a Spot ETH ETF, the fund often has to sell some of its underlying Ethereum holdings to meet those redemptions. If these sales are substantial and sustained, they can contribute to downward pressure on Ethereum’s market price. Q5: What factors could reverse the trend of outflows for Spot ETH ETFs? A5: Several factors could trigger a reversal, including clearer regulatory guidance for cryptocurrencies in the U.S., positive developments on the Ethereum network (e.g., scalability, new applications), and an improvement in the broader macroeconomic environment that encourages investment in risk assets. Q6: Should I be concerned about these Spot ETH ETF outflows as an Ethereum investor? A6: While these outflows indicate caution among institutional investors, they are one of many market indicators. It’s important to consider them alongside other factors like Ethereum’s fundamental technology, development roadmap, and overall market sentiment. Diversification and a long-term perspective are generally recommended. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the evolving crypto landscape by spreading awareness. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ethereum
ETH$3,956.97-1.86%
Union
U$0.011551+16.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0053-5.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 10:30
Share

