Paxos launches another yield-based USD stablecoin USDG: Supported by crypto giants such as Robinhood and Galaxy, Paxos vigorously promotes compliance layout

By: PANews
2024/11/05 14:03
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001412-8.84%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Since BUSD encountered regulatory stranglehold and faded out of the center of the stablecoin stage last year, the issuer Paxos has had to adjust its strategy and strengthen compliance. Recently, Paxos announced the issuance of Singapore's compliant stablecoin network Global Dollar Network (USDG), which has been joined by many crypto giants, and will promote the widespread use of the stablecoin through the distribution of reserve income.

A compliant stablecoin approved by the Singapore Regulatory Authority , introducing a reserve income distribution mechanism

After receiving formal approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Paxos announced the launch of the compliant USD stablecoin USDG earlier this month. Currently, the stablecoin runs on the Ethereum blockchain and will be expanded to other public chains in the future based on regulatory developments.

USDG is backed by 1:1 US dollar reserves, which include US dollar deposits, short-term US government bonds and other cash equivalents. DBS Bank, Singapore's largest bank by assets, is the main banking partner of USDG and is responsible for the management of its US dollar reserves.

Paxos plans to release the first attestation report for USDG in November. The attestation report is to be issued by Enrome LLP, an independent third-party accounting firm. The review will be conducted in accordance with the standards set by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Singapore. In order to build community trust and ensure that financial data is fully transparent and reliable, Paxos promises to release attestation reports every month in the future.

Amid the fierce competition among multiple compliant stablecoins, USDG has also introduced an innovative profit distribution mechanism to increase its competitiveness. "Stablecoins are reshaping the financial system and completely changing the way people interact with the US dollar and payment methods. However, the current mainstream stablecoins are not regulated and fully retain the returns of reserve assets. USDG is actually a community token that returns almost all of the returns to participants and anyone can join. The network aims to incentivize the use of stablecoins worldwide and accelerate the socialization of this technology." said Charles Cascarilla, co-founder and CEO of Paxos.

Unlike mainstream stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), USDG allows its partners to earn up to 100% of the returns from the assets supporting USDG on the platform. USDG will be rewarded based on the different ways of participation of partners and the liquidity created in the network. Custodians, exchanges, payment technology companies and other institutions in the financial sector can join through official invitations.

Currently, USDG’s announced partners include Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Galaxy Digital, Kraken, Nuvei, Paxos and Robinhood.

Strengthen compliance construction and promote the expansion of stablecoin territory

Paxos is an important participant in the stablecoin market. It has successively obtained regulatory licenses from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market in the United States. The assets it has issued include USDP, PAXG, BUSD, PYUSD, USDL and USDG.

Among them, BUSD, which once occupied an important position in the market, was severely damaged after being investigated by several US regulatory agencies in 2023. Although the US SEC announced in July this year that it would abandon its investigation into Paxos and determined that BUSD was no longer a security, the market share of this stablecoin has been swallowed up by other competitors and has also brought a considerable impact on Paxos' reputation and business.

In the face of this challenge, Paxos has also actively explored more cooperation opportunities and business models this year. For example, in January this year, the stablecoin USDP was officially launched on the Solana network; in June, Paxos launched a yield-based stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL) denominated in US dollars, which is regulated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE); in October, Paxos announced the launch of a stablecoin payment platform to provide stablecoin payment and withdrawal services for payment providers and merchants; in the same month, Paxos announced that it would integrate with the Stellar network and planned to introduce assets to the Stellar network by the end of 2024.

In June this year, Paxos made strategic layoffs in order to focus more on its core businesses such as tokenization and stablecoins. Despite this, Paxos still emphasizes that its financial situation is sound, with more than $500 million in funds on its balance sheet.

In addition, Paxos has also introduced talents with regulatory backgrounds to further strengthen its compliance system. For example, in May this year, the "crypto godfather" and former US CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo joined the Paxos board of directors to provide guidance and advice to the issuer.

"Blockchain and stablecoins are reshaping the financial system, making it symbiotic with the Internet. Stablecoins or digital dollars (dollars digitized through blockchain technology) are a key upgrade to the payment system that will revolutionize currency flows, allow more people to participate in the global economy, and ensure the dollar's dominance in the coming years." Not long ago, Charles Cascarilla once again emphasized in an open letter to major US presidential candidates that stablecoins will have a significant impact on the future of the US dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Share
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06119-1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.23-0.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07233-3.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share

Trending News

More

Fed rate decision September 2025

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit