Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

By: PANews
2024/11/08 16:05
Author: Nancy, PANews

With the continuous expansion of the market scale and the gradual maturity of the operation model, MEME is gradually moving towards large-scale and institutional operation. Among them, the participation of some crypto market makers is also increasing, which will also promote the continuous improvement of the liquidity and stability of the MEME market.

In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, including Wintermute, GSR Markets, Auros Global, B2C2 Group and Cumberland DRW. These institutions hold a total of more than $120 million worth of MEME coins, among which Wintermute is the institution with the largest holding amount and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance, which shows its deep layout and influence in the MEME coin field. In contrast, other institutions hold less positions. Except for the uppercase and lowercase NEIRO, the rest are mainly old-fashioned MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB, and large transfers or sales have been made on multiple platforms.

It is worth mentioning that DWF Labs, which previously made a high-profile layout of MEME, no longer holds MEME projects in its public address. This may be related to the US regulators' increased supervision of MEME market makers. In early October this year, several market makers such as Gotbit, ZM Quant and CLS Global were accused by multiple US regulators for operating the MEME market. Among them, the operator of MyTrade has pleaded guilty, and the CEO of Gotbit was prosecuted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly planning large-scale false transactions.

Wintermute: Holding over 110 million US dollars , 68% of MEME coins successfully listed on Binance

Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, Wintermute held 19 MEME coins with a total value of more than $1 million, with a total holding value of more than $110 million. Among them, the top three projects in terms of holding amount are MOODENG, GOAT and PEPE, which together account for 40.9% of Wintermute's overall MEME holding value. Not only that, most of these MEME coins come from Ethereum and Solana, and most of them are popular projects.

It is worth mentioning that among the 19 MEME coins held by Wintermute, 13 projects have been successfully listed on Binance, accounting for as high as 68.4%. The organization seems to have become a weather vane for the listing of MEME coins on Binance.

GSR Markets: Still holds over $5 million in NEIRO, multiple large transfers may be to provide liquidity

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, GSR Markets only holds more than 48.51 million NEIRO (uppercase), accounting for 4.8% of the total amount of the token, and worth more than $5.08 million. Since October, GSR Markets has transferred more than $99.13 million worth of NEIRO to the exchange Bybit in multiple transactions, but Spot On Chain monitoring believes that this operation may be aimed at providing more liquidity rather than selling.

Auros Global: holdings worth about $330,000, with frequent NEIRO transfers in the past month

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, Auros Global mainly holds PEPE, uppercase and lowercase NEIRO and SHIB, with a holding value of US$330,000, of which PEPE alone is worth US$197,000. It is worth mentioning that since September 30, Auros Global has frequently transferred lowercase NEIRO to exchanges such as Binance and Uniswap, with each amount of funds being less than US$70,000.

B2C2 Group: Only holds SHIB worth nearly $7 million

Currently, B2C2 Group only holds a large amount of SHIB. Arkham data shows that as of November 8, B2C2 Group held SHIB worth $6.89 million. Since the beginning of this year, B2C2 Group has successively transferred large amounts of SHIB to platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood, with single amounts often in the millions of dollars.

Cumberland DRW: Holds nearly $230,000 in PEPE and SHIB, and has sold millions of dollars in the past few months

Cumberland DRW also chose to hold the old MEME coin, and the allocation ratio was relatively small. Arkham data showed that as of November 8, Cumberland DRW held about $210,000 worth of PEPE and $18,000 worth of SHIB. Among them, in the past few months, Cumberland DRW has successively transferred millions of dollars worth of PEPE and SHIB to platforms such as OKX, Robinhood and FalconX.

