500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

By: PANews
2024/11/12 07:47
Capverse
CAP$0.10902-4.41%
Clearpool
CPOOL$0.12192+0.23%
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT$0.07873-4.31%
MAY
MAY$0.03781-2.95%

Author: DANNY , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Binance recently released a report on future investments, which discussed the current problems of "Low Float, High FDV" (low circulation, high fully diluted valuation) projects, and mentioned that it will increase the number of low-market-cap tokens listed in the future, especially projects with low valuations or medium quality.

Crypto KOL DANNY reviewed 150 pages of documents and studied 500 altcoins to list 8 low-market-cap projects with the greatest potential to be listed on Binance. This article will take you through these 8 project tokens.

Realio ( RIO )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Realio is a Web3 ecosystem running on different L1 blockchains, focusing on the tokenization of real estate private placement instruments and providing DeFi liquidity pools for real assets.

The network features a native dual-token public Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for Realio’s utility token RIO (Realio Network Token) and other real-world assets (RWA) such as hybrid digital security tokens, RST (Realio Security Token) and LMX (Liquidity Mining Fund).

  • Price: $0.9
  • Market value: $43.93 million

Related reading: BlackRock is here, and RWA is hot again

Clearpool ( CPOOL )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

The Clearpool platform enables institutional borrowers to obtain unsecured loans directly from the DeFi ecosystem. The project introduces a dynamic interest rate model influenced by market supply and demand.

Clearpool is built on Ethereum and Polygon and is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Arrington Capital, Sino Global Capital, HashKey, and Wintermute. CPOOL is the utility and governance token of the Clearpool protocol and is tradable on KuCoin, Gate, AscendEX, and Uniswap.

  • Price: $0.216
  • Market value: $153 million

Related reading: Can the newly launched AI trading robot double the size of Clearpool’s on-chain capital market?

enqAI ( ENQAI )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

enqAI is a decentralized and uncensored AI model network that aims to create a decentralized and uncensored ecosystem. It has image/audio generation and large language models, powered by a decentralized GPU network, which enables unbiased, agenda-free and uncensored operations, allowing the development and use of AI to be controlled by no centralized institution.

  • Price: $0.03
  • Market value: $29.47 million

Related reading: A panoramic review of the Web3+AI track: more than 130 projects, who will be the next “Golden Dog”?

Kamino ( KMNO )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Kamino Finance was originally created to provide users with the easiest way to provide liquidity and earn yield on the chain. Today, Kamino integrates lending, liquidity, and leverage into a secure DeFi product suite. On Kamino, users can: borrow and lend assets, provide leveraged liquidity to centralized liquidity DEXs, build their own automated liquidity strategies, and use centralized liquidity positions as collateral.

  • Price: $0.147
  • Market value: $200 million

Related reading: Breakpoint is here again, a look at the potential Alpha of the Solana ecosystem

Drift ( DRIFT )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Drift is a fully on-chain perpetual and spot DEX built on Solana. Drift uses a dynamic virtual automated market maker (vAMM) technology to improve capital efficiency and allow users to trade with up to 10x leverage. In addition, Drift supports a cross-margin trading system, allowing users to manage their portfolio risks more flexibly.

  • Price: $1.82
  • Market value: $457.68 million

Related reading: Drift Protocol explained: the largest perpetual exchange on Solana

Truth Terminal ( GOAT )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Truth Terminal is a semi-autonomous AI robot based on Meta's Llama 3.1 language model optimization. It is not a crypto project itself, but it has played a key role in identifying and promoting GOAT tokens. The robot is designed to explore unsupervised creative risks in the era of meme culture and large language models (LLM). Truth Terminal has received $50,000 in funding from a16z co-founder Marc Andreessen.

  • Price: $0.82
  • Market value: $823 million

Related reading: How does the smart money on GOAT achieve a thousand-fold return? Mature trading strategy plus luck to catch the golden dog

HyperGPT ( HGPT )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

HyperGPT is a Web3 AI marketplace that uses blockchain to overcome challenges in traditional AI applications. The HyperGPT platform aims to provide a marketplace powered by blockchain technology where people can buy, sell, and exchange artificial intelligence applications in a secure and transparent manner.

  • Price: $0.0317
  • Market value: $19.21 million

GraphLinq Chain ( GLQ )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

GraphLinq Chain aims to simplify the development of complex automation in a decentralized and trustless manner, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The GraphLinq ecosystem consists of two main components: GraphLinq Chain and GraphLinq Protocol. GraphLinq Protocol is an automation process management solution designed to allow users to easily deploy and manage various types of automation without coding skills. The protocol consists of four key components: IDE, Application, Engine, and Marketplace. GraphLinq Chain is a blockchain designed specifically to support GraphLinq Protocol. The chain is a Proof of Authority (POA) blockchain that provides a secure and scalable platform for running automation.

  • Price: 0.1 USD
  • Market value: $34.47 million

Related reading: AI narrative continues to heat up, here are 10 undervalued AI altcoins worth paying attention to

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Share
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06119-1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.23-0.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07233-3.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share

Trending News

More

Fed rate decision September 2025

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit