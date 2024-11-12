MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high

By: PANews
2024/11/12 09:30
Union
U$0.008752+4.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,093.5-2.41%

Author: Joy, PANews

After 3 years, with the help of Bitcoin's new high, the total market value of global cryptocurrencies reached 3.11 trillion US dollars on November 12, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours, breaking through the previous high of 3.069 trillion US dollars on November 9, 2021. The current market value of Bitcoin accounts for 56.3%, and Ethereum accounts for 13%.

MicroStrategy buys $ 2 billion worth of BTC

On the evening of November 11, after MicroStrategy, a U.S. listed company, announced again that it had bought Bitcoin, Bitcoin began to rise rapidly, rising continuously from $82,000 to a new high of $89,000 at 7 o'clock this morning.

MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high

MicroStrategy's purchase announcement stated that it purchased 27,200 bitcoins between October 31 and November 10, spending approximately $2.03 billion, with an average purchase price of approximately $74,463 per bitcoin. The funds for this purchase came from the company's ATM stock sales activities. Currently, MicroStrategy's total holdings have reached 279,420 bitcoins, with a total purchase cost of approximately $11.9 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $42,692 per bitcoin. Based on the estimated price of $89,000 for Bitcoin, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have a floating profit of approximately $12.9 billion.

MicroStrategy's stock price also hit a new high of $340 at the close on November 11, up 25.73% in a single day. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on X that MicroStrategy's single-day trading volume set a record of $12 billion, six times the trading volume of JPMorgan Chase or General Electric.

As Bitcoin rises, cryptocurrencies generally rise. The current global cryptocurrency market value is about 3.11 trillion US dollars, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous high of 3.069 trillion US dollars on November 9, 2021. The current market value of Bitcoin accounts for 56.3%, Ethereum accounts for 13%, and the cryptocurrency trading volume in the past 24 hours is about 355.68 billion US dollars.

Tether accelerates money printing, analysts continue to be bullish

Amid the market enthusiasm, the "Federal Reserve" of the currency circle also started printing money.

Around 01:07 am Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 2 billion USDT on Ethereum. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said this was an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange. According to EMC Labs statistics, stablecoins have grown by $4.776 billion last week.

Bernstein analysts released a bullish report after the US election, encouraging investors to increase their exposure to the crypto industry as soon as possible. Bitcoin broke through $80,000 to set a record high after Trump's victory. Gautam Chhugani, head of research at Bernstein, said that the Trump administration is expected to adopt pro-crypto policies or appoint a new SEC chairman, which may bring a more friendly regulatory environment to the industry.

The report recommends that investors pay attention to spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies, companies holding Bitcoin, and crypto trading platforms such as Robinhood and Coinbase. In addition, Bernstein expects Bitcoin to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, and recommends investors to buy major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and SOL.

Geoff Kendrick, head of foreign exchange and digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, also predicted that Bitcoin will continue to rise until the end of the year, "easily reaching" $100,000 before certain Bitcoin options expire on December 27. It is reported that the analyst successfully predicted that Bitcoin would reach $80,000 before the US presidential election.

“I’m predicting $125k by year end as the next level, although I noticed that after the 2016 election, a lot of Trump-related activity peaked around the inauguration on January 20th… So if Bitcoin doesn’t get to $125k by December 31st, I think it will be there by January 20th,” Kendrick said in an email on Sunday.

Kendrick further predicted that a rise in Bitcoin prices could “benefit all investors” given Ethereum and Solana’s recent gains, and that some tokens could outperform Bitcoin. Kendrick wrote: “It seems inevitable that SOL will hit a new all-time high before the end of the year (historical high of $260 in November 2021). ETH hitting a new all-time high (historical high of $4,866 in November 2021) may not be achieved until about the inauguration. Overall, we think all of these assets will continue to rise, but SOL may perform the best among them.”

EMC Labs, a crypto fund management agency, said in the "EMC Bitcoin Weekly Watch" released this week that the US election has settled, the US stock market has seen a sharp rise, and traders are betting that the certainty of US corporate profits will increase under the environment of tax cuts and low interest rates, and US stocks will continue to rise in the medium and long term. Against this background, BTC ETFs received $1.728 billion in a single week, and the later-developed stablecoin channel received $4.776 billion in a single week, with a total inflow of $6.504 billion, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow since 2024. Last week, BTC broke through the new high consolidation zone of $73,000 and the upward trend line of $75,000, returning to the upward trend line after 8 months. Driven by strong liquidity, BTC is expected to continue to rise in the future, and Altcoins will also usher in a general rise.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Share
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06119-1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.23-0.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07233-3.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share

Trending News

More

Fed rate decision September 2025

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit