Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance

Author: 0xNobler , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Memecoin has gained popularity recently and has become a major narrative in the crypto space. The popularity of Memecoin is growing almost every day, and even Binance has started listing low-market-cap Memecoins such as ACT, PNUT, NEIRO, etc.

The appeal of Memecoin is quick profits, and Meme is the only narrative that can consistently provide 20-100x returns with relative ease. It is worth noting that such gains usually occur before listing on the top CEXs, which means that holders who can predict the listing on the top CEXs will reap the greatest profits.

Here are the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance.

GOAT

Gospel of Goatse is the first meme created by terminal of truths, an AI chatbot that combines AI with memecoin culture.

  • Track: AI
  • Market value: $1.2 billion

Related reading: GOAT’s rise has paused, is $800 million the end point of AI Meme?

ZEREBRO

zerebro is an AI-based content generation tool that can autonomously create and distribute content on platforms such as Twitter, Warpcast and Telegram. ZEREBRO uses an advanced Retrieval Enhanced Generation (RAG) system and conducts modular design based on it.

  • Track: AI
  • Market value: $281 million

Related reading: An average increase of 98% in three days, a review of AI Meme potential coins

DOG

DOG is a decentralized, community-driven memecoin based on the Runes protocol on Bitcoin, tradable on Bitcoin L1, Bitcoin L2, and CEX.

  • Track: Bitcoin Runes
  • Market value: $735 million

Related reading: Runes sees a "small bull run" amid crypto market volatility, and the Meme "zoo" market attracts attention

SPX

SPX6900 is a stock market based meme coin that replicates the success of the S&P 500 index.

  • Track: meme
  • Market value: $580 million

Related reading: Memecoin: The craziest money-making machine in history?

RETARDIO

RETARDIO is a community-driven Solana memecoin whose ecosystem includes NFT collections (ranked #3 on Magic Eden) and a casino.

  • Track: Memes
  • Market cap: $151 million

Related reading: How to find the next golden dog? Emotions, emotions, and more emotions

PUPS

Pups is the first community-driven Memecoin in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The symbol is a puppet monkey with a hat, which echoes dogwifhat.

  • Track: Bitcoin Runes
  • Market value: $330 million

Related reading: The “Puppet Monkey Empire” is gradually rising, and the BRC-20 ecological meme coin PUPS has become a new star

BITCOIN

HPOS10I ETH is a community driven memecoin inspired by a backpack found in a Dutch store covered with various unrelated logos and text. HPOS10I ETH is a project that calls itself "the shitcoin to end all shitcoins".

  • Track: Meme
  • Market value: $258 million

SUNDOG

SunDog is a dog emoji-themed memecoin and the largest “going to the Sun” memecoin on the Tron chain.

  • Track: Meme
  • Market value: $204 million

Related reading: How did the meme with a market value of hundreds of billions come into being? And how can we capture it?

FARTCOIN

Fartcoin is a Memecoin on the SOL chain, created by the same AI that developed GOAT. The project allows users to configure the settings of the conversation room and then watch two AIs converse without any constraints.

  • Track: AI
  • Market value: $369 million

Related reading: IOSG: GOAT continuously dominates the screen, how does AI-driven meme grab attention and traffic economy?

