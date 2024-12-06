Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.6)

By: PANews
2024/12/06 11:13
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/6 Update:
$PIZZAGUY When Bitcoin broke 100,000, the guy who bought pizza with Bitcoin was sent a meme
$DDD comes from a news article from ABC News: "deny," "defend" and "depose"
$ABULL A bull, suspected to be an AI agent

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

