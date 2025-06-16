This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 15:50
Over the years, several Layer 2 projects have tried to fix the problems of Bitcoin by building faster systems on top of it. Some made headlines, but many couldn’t deliver or were simply abandoned along the way. Despite all the efforts, the big problems around Bitcoin’s speed, fees, and lack of advanced functionality still remain.

Now, a new project is entering the scene, and it could be the one to finally change everything. It’s called Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and it’s already getting people talking. Why? It is actively solving the issues that have kept Bitcoin from evolving with the rest of the crypto world.

What Is Bitcoin Hyper?

Bitcoin Hyper is built on top of the Bitcoin network to make it faster, cheaper, and smarter. BTC remains the base layer for security and final settlement, while Bitcoin Hyper handles the heavy lifting. This includes fast transactions, smart contracts, and DeFi apps.

The key to this whole system is the $HYPER token. This is the native token that powers everything inside the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. It’s used for paying gas fees, staking, accessing apps, and even participating in governance and reward programs.

Bitcoin Hyper Features: Fast, Smart, and Built to Scale

Bitcoin Hyper comes loaded with features that could finally bring Bitcoin into the modern age of crypto.

First, there’s real-time processing. Bitcoin Hyper is built as a super-fast Layer 2 system that handles transactions instantly and at a much lower cost. It does not clog Bitcoin’s base layer but batches and settles them efficiently in the background.

Then there’s the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration. This means developers can build advanced apps, like lending platforms, NFT games, and DeFi protocols, right on Bitcoin Hyper using the same tools they use on Solana. It’s fast, scalable, and opens up a whole new set of possibilities for Bitcoin.

There’s also the Canonical Bridge, which allows users to lock BTC on the main Bitcoin network and mint wrapped BTC on Bitcoin Hyper. This lets people move their Bitcoin into the faster Layer 2 system and back again whenever they want, without trusting any central party.

The platform also offers low fees. All transactions on Bitcoin Hyper are paid in $HYPER and are designed to be affordable, even during times of high demand.

Why This Presale Should Not Be Ignored

Right now, $HYPER is still in presale, and it is still selling at a discounted price. The currently low price might not last long following the launch. It’s the native currency for what could become one of the most important upgrades to the Bitcoin network in years, and this could be a springboard to greater adoption for it.

The presale offers a discounted price for early buyers, and based on what the project is building, there’s a real possibility of it gaining traction quickly. If Bitcoin Hyper delivers even half of what it promises, the value of $HYPER could explode once it hits the market.

Think about it, this is a project that improves the biggest crypto in the world. That alone makes it stand out. The platform also stated that there are no private sales or insider allocations; all tokens are sold fairly to the public, which is rare in crypto these days.

If the platform gains momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see $HYPER spike 50x to 100x within its first year.

Bitcoin Hyper might just be one of the biggest underdogs in crypto right now. It’s solving real problems, improving the most trusted blockchain in the world, and giving early supporters a serious advantage. If there’s one presale to keep an eye on this year, this could be it.

The 1,000% APY Staking Program

Another major reason this presale is attracting attention is the staking program. Early participants can stake their $HYPER tokens right away and earn over 1,000% APY at the current stage. This gives investors a huge incentive to buy and stake early, especially while prices are still low.

These kinds of high returns are usually only seen in the very early stages of projects. The staking rewards have started, and participants are already seeing increases in their funds.

So far, more than 46 million tokens have been staked during the presale, and the number keeps increasing.

How to Join the Presale

Here is how to join the HYPER ecosystem:

VISIT THE BITCOIN HYPER COMMUNITY

Website  |     X  (Twitter)    |   Telegram

