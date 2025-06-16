Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap

At the recent Bitcoin 2025 conference, entrepreneur Jill Ford, founder of BitFord Digital, and Justin Rhedrick of the Bitcoin Transformation Community unveiled an ambitious new initiative at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and social justice.

In their session, “Proof of Redemption: From (Prison) Bars to Bitcoin,” the duo introduced “Hash Over Cash” — a program that channels outdated mining equipment and donated hashpower into workforce reintegration and hands-on job training for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Instead of relying solely on monetary donations, the initiative invites companies and individual miners to contribute used or broken ASIC rigs — or even temporarily redirect mining output. BitFord handles repair, resale, and routing of proceeds, while the Bitcoin Transformation Community leads reentry-focused training programs where participants learn real-world tech skills like diagnosing and refurbishing mining hardware.

“Cash donations often get stuck in red tape,” Ford explained. But a pallet of old machines? That’s something companies can greenlight fast—and it still comes with a tax deduction.” With plans to scale nationally and early support from firms like Bldg 96, Hash Over Cash is positioning itself as a blueprint for sustainable impact in Bitcoin.

We spoke with Ford to learn more about the program’s vision, its implications for social equity in crypto, and how mining can empower a new generation of Bitcoin builders.

You and Justin Rhedrick introduced this at Bitcoin 2025. Why now?

Timing matters. The Bitcoin and crypto industries are maturing, but there’s still a major access gap, especially when it comes to underserved communities and people impacted by the justice system.

Justin and I connected through a shared belief that Bitcoin should be a tool for empowerment, not just speculation. He’s done incredible work on the education and reentry side, and BitFord has the infrastructure and access to hardware. I also understand from experience the challenges that people go through when they try to reintegrate For all these reasons, the partnership felt obvious. Now was the moment to turn good intentions into actual action.

Can you share a moment from your own journey that made you realize how important workforce reintegration is?

One moment that really stuck with me was when I was in a correctional facility and noticed how little access women had to anything related to crypto. Often they’re the ones that need Bitcoin the most because the fiat economy has turned its back on them. But they have no access to current tools, no concept of crypto’s real-world application. What they do have, though, is so much curiosity and motivation. It hit me that we don’t have a talent gap. We have an access gap. If we can bridge that, we unlock not only opportunity for individuals, but resilience for the ecosystem.

What are the technical skills participants will leave with—and how do those translate into real jobs in the Bitcoin or tech space?

Participants will learn to diagnose, repair, and maintain Bitcoin mining rigs. That includes everything from identifying hardware failures to cleaning, testing, and optimizing ASIC machines.

These are transferable skills, especially as more mining operations decentralize and need on-site tech support. But beyond mining, we’re giving people a gateway into hardware repair, logistics, and IT infrastructure work. These are roles that are always in demand.

How do you vet or select program participants? Is there a focus on certain communities or regions?

That part is led by Justin and the Bitcoin Transformation Community. They work closely with correctional education programs, reentry organizations, and community partners who understand the needs on the ground. Our focus is on those who are underserved by traditional workforce pipelines. Right now, we’re starting in TK, but the vision is national.

How does this model scale? Could we see training hubs across multiple states or prison systems?

Absolutely. That’s the plan. We’re already designing mobile training units that can be deployed in correctional facilities or reentry centers. The beauty of this model is that it’s modular. Wherever there’s access to equipment and willing partners, we can build a program. We also want to empower returning citizens to become trainers themselves, so the knowledge ripple continues.

You mentioned public companies can move faster with hardware donations than with cash. What role do tax deductions play in motivating corporate donors?

Tax deductions absolutely play a role. Donated hardware can often be written off faster and more cleanly than cash, especially if the equipment is already depreciated. For public companies, this is often easier to approve internally because it doesn’t come from a budget line. It comes from inventory. And we’re providing full documentation for those donations, making the accounting side seamless. That said, tax laws are complex and can vary. It’s crucial to consult with a qualified tax professional to determine the best approach for any given business situation.

Any barriers that you have encountered in getting large mining firms to participate, and how are you addressing those?

The biggest barrier is mindset. A lot of firms still think of ESG or social impact as a cost center, not a competitive advantage. We’re all about changing that narrative. This is about building long-term resilience not just for people, but for the Bitcoin ecosystem itself. The firms that get it are already signing on. For those who don’t yet, we’re showing them the upside: brand equity, tax efficiency, and a stronger, more decentralized network.

What kind of career paths are you envisioning for BTC graduates?

Short term, we’re preparing them for jobs in mining repair, logistics, hardware maintenance, and data center support. Long term, we want to open pathways to entrepreneurship. Imagine someone who was once incarcerated now running a node, managing a warehouse, or even launching their own repair shop. This isn’t about charity, per se, it’s about capacity building.

What do you say to skeptics who may not understand why Bitcoin or mining is relevant to reentry or social impact?

I always say: Bitcoin means freedom. That’s because Bitcoin is all about ownership, autonomy, and access. That’s incredibly relevant to people who’ve had their freedom restricted and are trying to rebuild their lives. Mining is one of the few tech sectors where you can learn real, in-demand skills without a four-year degree or perfect resume. It’s hands-on, it’s scalable, and it can serve as a bridge to something bigger.

Trump’s strong support for domestic Bitcoin mining—including a call to make the U.S. the global mining capital—has run into resistance in rural areas that are directly impacted by noise pollution, environmental concerns, and industrial encroachment. Backlashes have occurred in New York (i.e., Dresden and Niagara Falls) and Granbury, Texas; Mining sites have led to public complaints, legal restrictions, and sound mitigation efforts. The story underscores a key irony: grassroots opposition to this administration’s pro-Bitcoin agenda is growing in the very places that helped elect him, raising questions about whether his crypto ambitions can succeed politically at the local level. What do you say to mining skeptics and the potential backlash of such initiatives?

Look, skepticism is always healthy. But not all mining looks the same. We need to separate irresponsible practices from sustainable, community-led solutions. Our initiative is small-scale and deeply rooted in reuse and repair. We’re not dropping 10-megawatt facilities into quiet towns. We’re refurbishing hardware, training people, and building micro-opportunities that integrate with communities, not overrun them. If the future of mining is going to succeed in the U.S., it has to be local, sustainable, and accountable.