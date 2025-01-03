OSL Trading Hours: Market sentiment is generally bullish, and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" is bullish on BTC to $350,000

2025/01/03
Bitcoin
BTC$109,526.48-1.87%



1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

Bitcoin remains at the center of attention for professional investors and traders, with its volatility bringing significant profit potential. After hitting a record high, the price of Bitcoin has slightly corrected, and market analysts expect an important turning point in 2025. Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," predicts that the price of Bitcoin could soar to $175,000 to $350,000.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has performed well and set a new benchmark for the ETF market. Despite the challenges faced by the Ethereum network, its ETF still hit a record high in inflows in December last year. In addition, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF exceeded $50 billion in size less than 11 months after its launch, becoming an important milestone in the history of ETFs.

Market sentiment is generally bullish, and experts expect Bitcoin adoption to increase significantly. Galaxy Research said that by 2025, five countries may invest in Bitcoin as a strategic asset. At the same time, Switzerland plans to launch a referendum on the Bitcoin proposal, and if 100,000 signatures are collected by June 2026, the proposal will enter the next stage.

While Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $97,526, altcoins including XRP, SOL and DOGE also attracted attention due to their market dominance. However, market data showed that large transaction volume fell by 35.4% and daily active addresses also decreased slightly. Nevertheless, the market remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of Bitcoin and altcoins, thanks to ETF inflows and the continued improvement of the regulatory environment.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on January 3)

  • S&P 500: 5,868.55 (-0.22% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,280.79 (-0.16% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.568% (-0.80 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 109.18 (+0.65% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,651 (+3.56% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $42.45 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,448.32 (+3.10% YTD), with daily spot volume of $21.7 billion

3. ETF flows (January 2 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$84.8 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$77.51 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (January 3, 11:00 p.m.)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 48.4% / Expected: 48.3%

5. Hot News

3A blockchain game Seraph "Dark Seraph" will start TGE on January 6 and launch S1 Genesis Season simultaneously

Reminder: FTX Chapter 11 restructuring plan takes effect today, users who need to claim compensation can stay tuned

On-chain adoption hits all-time high in 2024, surpassing 2021 peak

Solayer: The foundation website is officially launched, and the governance token LAYER will be launched

MetaPlanet plans to hold more than 10,000 Bitcoins by 2025

Uniswap V4 release delayed, officially announced as “coming soon” in 2025

Starknet: The Stwo prover will be launched on Starknet in April 2025, 940 times more efficient than the current one

As MiCA takes effect, USDT market cap sees biggest drop since FTX crash

Binance will launch GRIFFAINUSDT, AI16ZUSDT and ZEREBROUSDT 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts

Binance Alpha adds swarms, TAOCAT, degenai

Binance will add watch tags for STMX and TROY, and remove watch tags for CVX and SUN

Binance Alpha AI proxy projects generally rose, with COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others rising by more than 30%

Lumoz announces roadmap for 2025-2026: SVM and TVM will be supported on RaaS platform in Q1 2025

Bithumb to List PEAQ and VANA in Korean Won Market

Sonic Labs: S tokens will be listed on more than 12 centralized exchanges in January

Musk X's account avatar and nickname changed back to their original appearance, and related concept coins all plummeted

Dennis Porter: A US state will start buying Bitcoin within 4 months

