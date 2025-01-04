AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

By: PANews
2025/01/04 17:28
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.48%
Startup
STARTUP$0.005115-25.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-4.46%
Salamanca
DON$0.000662+1.68%

AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

Original text: ehwangah

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Let me first talk about a reality. In the crypto space, market capitalization is the core indicator of success . Technological innovation, core value capture, product market fit (PMF), etc. are all important, but the real sign that you have brought multiple returns to your team, investors, and holders is whether your market capitalization can soar. So how to achieve it?

Launch now, and show as you build > Don’t get hung up on launch details or keep postponing it.

Don't stress too much, the launch is only 10%-20% of your long-term success. Don't make it complicated. Here's a quick summary:

  • The initial hype was excessive but lacked substance: the market rose and fell sharply
  • Started quietly, but lacked substance: died directly
  • The initial hype was excessive, and there was real support: it took off and rushed to the peak
  • Low-key start, but with substantial support: Steady growth

AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

Do you see the pattern? The key is to create substance (we will discuss how to create substance in detail later, in short, it is team, product, community). A simple test standard is: are your friends willing to buy, hold and believe in your project ? If they don’t trust it, others won’t believe it either.

Why is starting early the best option?

1. Validate your idea before investing $100K+ in development

Instead of spending 3 months or more and investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to polish your product, launching early can help you validate your concept . Similar to the Lean Startup approach, you first propose a proposal, arouse the interest of target users, validate it, and then iterate and build. You may find this approach unconventional, but it can help you cultivate the first 1,000 true believers, who will become the catalyst for the growth of the project, whether in terms of network, resources or price.

The key point is: verify the idea first, don’t wait until it takes a lot of time and money to verify it.

2. Establish leadership and take advantage of the Lindy effect

Do you know why the top 50 projects can still maintain their leading position in the cycle replacement? It is not only the quality, but also the advantage of time and position, that is, the Lindy effect . The earlier you start, the stronger the community base of your token holders will be, which can gradually eliminate unsteady users and attract loyal fans. Time is your ally.

If you wait too long, inferior projects may take your place. Once someone takes your narrative, funding, or attention, it will be very difficult to get it back. In the PVP competition on X (Twitter), it is difficult to get people who have already "entered" to invest in other projects.

In the current AI agent craze, being the first to launch is not only a plus, but also a decisive factor . Everyone is scrambling to launch AI agents. Joining the race as early as possible will give you an advantage in the ecosystem, while others can only catch up with you.

Whether we like it or not, launching a project in the crypto market involves the "attention game". Product-driven growth is important, but that's another story. It's crucial to attract attention and build a community first , and tokens are the best distribution and interest binding tool.

Projects that choose to launch in the Virtuals ecosystem usually gain a competitive advantage. The overall culture of the ecosystem is marked by high quality, and in the long run, capital tends to flow to high-quality projects.

AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

3. Immediately form a community and distribution effect

Launching a project will generate buzz, and people on X (Twitter) will start discussing your project and summarizing "3 reasons to buy/hold". This discussion is invaluable - not only because of the price increase, but also because it brings together a community. This group of people can help you iterate your product, test new features, and even contribute development resources. On the first day of launch, you will have a group of loyal users .

4. You can get ahead of the massive VC-backed token projects in 2025

Many projects delayed their launches during the bear market in 2024, deciding that low market sentiment due to low liquidity and risk aversion was not suitable for launches. By 2025, you will see more projects launching, following a typical route:

  • Raise large sums of money from VCs;
  • Polish the product and then carry out marketing activities (points, tasks, KOL cooperation, etc.);
  • This was followed by a Token Generation Event (TGE).

What are your advantages? Fair launch, decentralized spirit, natural community growth . The market dynamics have shifted and are now more favorable to you.

What if we build the product first?

Solid products do bring competitive advantages, but they are not the only determining factor. As an early project, the crypto market itself is also in its early stages, and whether the team background can continue to create value is crucial . To be honest, if the crypto market is completely practical and product-oriented, then "air coins" will not attract a lot of buying.

This is not to advocate launching a "fantasy project", but launching early can give you a competitive advantage in terms of community building and narrative shaping .

Product launches are never perfect, there will always be bugs, high server load, concurrency issues, etc. Don't overemphasize these issues, as the product will eventually prove itself with updates and iterations .

Build publicly and document the journey

People like to see how a team creates value from scratch. Stories are important, and people are more willing to support founders with flesh and blood rather than cold brands. Public construction makes the project more approachable and humane .

You don’t need to have a perfect brand image on day one, start early and work from the initial draft. Grow by building it in public . It is recommended to study the successful experiences of the top 20 projects in the Virtuals ecosystem.

FAQ

  • About snipers: They exist on all chains, the key is to maintain user stickiness and ecosystem strength
  • Token economics design and proxy launch structure: advice based on experience from over 100 launch cases
  • GAME framework: provides open source SDK and supports customized requirements
  • Business model: Can integrate existing business models
  • Existing token integration: There are corresponding solutions
  • Trust issues before product launch: Analogous to Kickstarter projects, early feedback is most valuable
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57995-10.12%
Plasma
XPL$1.2473+523.65%
Ethereum
ETH$3,921.16-1.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Share
House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

The post House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline House Judiciary Committee Republicans blocked a Democrat effort Wednesday to subpoena a group of major banks as part of a renewed investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s financial ties. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH, is the chairman of the committee. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts A near party-line vote squashed the effort to vote on a subpoena, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is leading a separate effort to force the Justice Department to release more Epstein case materials, voting alongside Democrats. The vote, if successful, would have resulted in the issuing of subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The subpoenas would have specifically looked into multiple reports that claimed the four banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein. The failed effort from Democrats followed an FBI oversight hearing in which agency director Kash Patel misleadingly claimed the FBI cannot release many of the files it has on Epstein. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Dimon, who attended a lunch with Senate Republicans before the vote, according to Politico, told reporters, “We regret any association with that man at all. And, of course, if it’s a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that.” Chief Critic “Republicans had the chance to subpoena the CEOs of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon to expose Epstein’s money trail,” the House Judiciary Democrats said in a tweet. “Instead, they tried to bury…
NEAR
NEAR$2.684-6.18%
Sex Token
SEX$31,510.34-4.73%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9308-0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:02
Share
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261.43-1.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01687+12.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001527-4.44%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy