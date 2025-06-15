Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: The US dollar is moving towards the exploration of digital dollars

By: PANews
2025/06/15 18:04
Vice
VICE$0.03104-9.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016897-1.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-0.41%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Caixin.com, Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote that since the 20th century, the US dollar anchor has gone through four important development stages, from the early gold dollar to the petrodollar, and then to the US debt dollar. Now it is on the road to exploring the digital dollar. We should have a deep understanding of the evolution of the dollar anchor and actively adjust the financial strategy. The current overall construction idea of the US digital dollar system is to incorporate the wildly growing digital currency ecology in the past into the compliance supervision system to ensure that the development of the digital currency industry is in line with the national interests of the United States. Each transformation is a strategic choice for the United States to adapt to changes in the international political and economic situation and maintain financial hegemony. For China, it should accelerate the internationalization of the RMB, improve the financial market system, and promote the research and development and application of digital currency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06087-4.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07406-12.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016883-1.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Share
Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto price prediction today has reported that XRP, Cardano, and Litecoin have faced fresh declines this week, though technical indicators and ETF approval prospects suggest conditions for a rebound. Analysts expect medium-term recoveries as whales accumulate and overselling deepens.
XRP
XRP$2.7737-4.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:35
Share
Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

The update promises major changes to improve user experience and introduces a modular design, replacing Aave's monolithic architecture. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave is releasing its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and new risk controls among new features. The update introduces a “hub and spoke” modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes, according to an update from Aave.Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave’s current uniform rates. The team wrote:Read more
AaveToken
AAVE$265.53-4.03%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-26.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.12203-11.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitwise has submitted Hyperliquid ETF application to the US SEC

Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe