Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.15)

By: PANews
2025/01/15 10:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1152-4,87%
Memecoin
MEME$0,0022-2,52%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00006538+2,36%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/15 Update:
AI Agent rebounds sharply, ELIZA technical white paper is officially released
$AVA Launches Flagship AI Agent Platform Agent Market
$devann dev.fun launch platform, K-line draws a gate and slightly rises
$OVO is a black and white comics agent, $AVA's one-sided licker

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.15)

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,5756-10,93%
Plasma
XPL$1,2563+528,15%
Ethereum
ETH$3 919,96-1,87%
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$260,66-1,93%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0168+12,29%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001526-4,44%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
China Bans Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0,010811+9,37%
Propy
PRO$0,7927-2,35%
EPNS
PUSH$0,02817-3,02%
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09
