OSL Trading Time: BTC OTC supply shrinks and institutions enter the market, ETH breaks and tests market confidence

By: PANews
2025/02/12 12:00
Bitcoin
BTC$109,411.64-1.98%
Ethereum
ETH$3,921.26-2.04%

1. Market observation

Keywords: Lido, ETH, BTC

Cryptocurrency markets have shown encouraging signs recently, with Bitcoin favored to hit new highs due to its increasing correlation with gold. However, Bitcoin is currently fluctuating around $95,000 and breaking below a key trendline, coupled with a 70% reduction in over-the-counter supply since 2021, which could indicate a long-term supply shock and price repositioning.

In terms of project development, Lido launched the third version of the Ethereum Liquidity Staking Protocol, Uniswap launched its Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain Unichain, and Solana's continued growth and increased institutional adoption make it a strong competitor to Bitcoin. Although the Ethereum market has shown resilience in the context of altcoin declines and growth is mainly driven by retail investors, its price recently fell below the $2,600 mark, causing market concerns.

From the perspective of institutional dynamics, the stablecoin market is expected to reach $16.97 billion by 2025. Visa plans to launch a Bitcoin rewards credit card in cooperation with Fold. Japanese company Gumi also plans to purchase $6.5 million in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Japanese stock Metaplanet has surged 3,575% in a year against the backdrop of Bitcoin accumulation. However, it is worth noting that investors' concerns about meme coins may affect the legitimacy of Bitcoin as an asset.

2. Key data (as of 09:40 HKT on February 12)

  • S&P 500: 6,068.50 (+3.18% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,643.86 (+1.72% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.537% (-3.90 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 108.04 (-0.40% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,032 (+2.80% YTD), with daily spot volume of $32.49 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,612.74 (-21.88% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $20.61 billion

3. ETF flows (February 11 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$80.5 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $0 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell attends Senate hearing (February 11, 23:00)

U.S. core CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.1% / Expected: 3.2%

U.S. CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.9% / Expected: 2.9%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony in the House of Representatives (23:00, February 12)

2027 FOMC voting member and Atlanta Fed President Bostic speaks on economic outlook (February 13, 01:00)

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending February 8 (10,000) (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 219,000 / Expected: 216,000

U.S. core PPI annual rate in January (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.5% / Expected: 3.3%

5. Hot News

Trump nominates Brian Quintenz, head of crypto policy at a16z, as CFTC chairman, insider says

SEC confirms acceptance of Solana spot ETF applications submitted by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary, and VanEck

Powell says he will not promote central bank digital currency during his term

BitGo Considers IPO as Early as the Second Half of 2025, with a Valuation of Over $1.75 Billion

Ethereum Foundation to Provide $200,000 Grant to Support Pectra Ecosystem Upgrade

Lido Launches V3, Introducing Customizable “stVaults” to Support Advanced Ethereum Staking Strategies

Fed Chairman reiterates no need to rush to adjust interest rates

Trump Family Crypto Project WLFI Partners with Ondo Finance to Promote Adoption of Tokenized RWAs

Uniswap Labs: Layer2 network Unichain mainnet is now online

Publicly listed KULR Technology increases its Bitcoin holdings to 610.3

Hong Kong Confirms Bitcoin and Ethereum Can Be Used as Proof of Wealth for Investment Visas

FTX will repay $6.5 billion to $7 billion in the first phase of repayment

Treasure Chain will launch AI agent startup platform Mage in the coming weeks, with MAGIC as the core token

DIN launches airdrop query page and announces token economics

Binance Alpha Lists Autonolas (OLAS)

Matrixport: Ethereum may rebound due to low RSI and upgrade plan

Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Solayer (LAYER)

Binance is suspected of significantly reducing its BTC and ETH holdings last month, turning to USDC, and the proportion of BNB reduction is relatively low

OpenAI board to reject Musk's $97 billion offer

OKX will launch IP spot trading on February 13

Analysts predict the probability of approval of LTC, DOGE, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs, with LTC being as high as 90%

NYSE Arca files for Cardano ETF for Grayscale

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57617-11.13%
Plasma
XPL$1.3019+550.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,924.61-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Share
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261.88-1.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01697+13.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001527-4.32%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Share
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
READY
READY$0.018-4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615-2.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Share

