Trump turns crypto influence into income, ethics form shows $57m token windfall

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 20:47
Union
U$0.008303-0.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.453-1.25%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03714+8.09%
FORM
FORM$1.0132-11.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01139-4.04%

President Donald Trump has reported $57.4 million in income from World Liberty Financial, his cryptocurrency venture backed by sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

According to the Financial Times, citing a 200-page filing, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics discloses that one of Trump’s largest revenue sources among hundreds of financial interests is his crypto venture.

The filing shows Trump holds 15.75 billion governance tokens in World Liberty Financial. Instead of a direct investment, the tokens were obtained through his promotional activities on the network.

The report also shows that Trump holds positions in holding companies linked to digital ventures, such as CIC Digital LLC and CIC Ventures LLC, though these entities reported little to no income.

The document includes Trump’s certification that the information provided is “true, complete, and correct to the best of [his] knowledge,” and is subject to review by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Earlier this year, Trump removed David Huitema as director of the Office of Government Ethics, an independent agency responsible for overseeing ethics rules and financial disclosures for the executive branch.

Trump’s crypto fortune fuels conflict-of-interest concerns

According to 2024 SEC filings, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, was a “promoter” of the World Liberty Financial initiative. The venture operates as a decentralized finance platform offering cryptocurrency lending and trading services.

Since it launched last year, World Liberty Financial sold 21 billion tokens in a public offering, generating $1 billion in funding.

Trump’s involvement appears legal on the surface, but Democrats and some Republicans have flagged Trump’s willingness to profit while in office as a conflict of interest —particularly since the president holds substantial crypto stakes while influencing policy.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has dropped several high-profile enforcement cases against cryptocurrency companies since taking office. This has created a more favorable regulatory environment for the industry, one in which Trump has seemingly granted investors access to the executive branch if they’re Official Trump (TRUMP) owners.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top House Democrat, recently opened a probe into the private dinner Trump hosted for top investors in his meme coin.

In addition to World Liberty Financial, Trump Media & Technology Group declared its intention to raise $2.5 billion for a “bitcoin treasury” strategy and to introduce a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Major investor backs Trump crypto ventures

DRW Investments, controlled by Chicago trader Don Wilson, invested $100 million in Trump Media just nine weeks after Cumberland, Wilson’s crypto liquidity provider, received SEC enforcement relief.

Cumberland won dismissal of a civil complaint alleging unregistered securities dealer violations in March. Prior to the SEC dropping charges under the new leadership, the Biden administration had pursued the matter.

DRW’s investment makes it among the largest financiers of Trump Media’s cryptocurrency expansion plans. The funding supports the company’s ambitions to acquire over $2 billion in cryptocurrency holdings and establish bitcoin treasury operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.11034-4.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00537-5.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Share
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01547+2.72%
REVOX
REX$0.039063-2.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017297+1.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Share
Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet

Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet

Thumzup stock has fallen 7.7% after a $2M Dogecoin acquisition, as the firm expands into mining, treasury diversification, and new leadership in its shift toward digital assets.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Share

Trending News

More

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook