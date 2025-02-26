OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator

By: PANews
2025/02/26 12:30
MAY
MAY$0.03777-3.20%

OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator

1. Market observation

Keywords: XRP, ETH, BTC

The current cryptocurrency market is in a turbulent period, with Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the core of market development, performing particularly well. The entire cryptocurrency market suffered a downturn on Tuesday, with major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Dogecoin suffering heavy losses. The total market value has fallen back below the $3 trillion mark, and a period of consolidation is expected before the next decline.

As for Bitcoin, the market has struggled in the face of aggressive investor sentiment, causing the price to fall below the $90,000 mark recently. On the regulatory level, several states are cautious about Bitcoin: Pennsylvania's Attorney General issued a warning that Bitcoin ATM fraud methods are becoming increasingly sophisticated; at the same time, South Dakota and Montana both rejected the Bitcoin Reserve Act proposal due to Bitcoin's high volatility and lack of practical application. Although Bernstein analysts predict that Bitcoin is expected to reach $200,000, the realization of this goal remains uncertain under current market conditions.

The Ethereum ecosystem is also facing multiple challenges. On the governance level, Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi resigned due to criticism of her role in the Ethereum Foundation. On the technical level, Ethereum's upgraded version Pectra experienced outages after its release due to developers' failure to specify the correct smart contract address. However, it is worth noting that Ethereum's cost basis distribution has shown a positive downward trend, indicating that investor sentiment and confidence in the currency are rising.

In terms of market dynamics, the well-known trading platform Bybit received a large number of Ethereum deposits from Mirana Ventures' Arkham despite suffering an elaborate malware attack last week that cost it more than $1.5 billion. This phenomenon occurred against the backdrop of tariff uncertainty and Bitcoin falling below key support levels, highlighting the complexity of the market.

Looking ahead, the behavior of large investors (whales) will be a key indicator of market direction. Data shows that these large investors have transferred 26,430 BTC to known accumulation addresses. However, market signals indicate that Bitcoin's market structure is facing the threat of potential price adjustments and weakening support levels, and we need to continue to pay attention to future market developments.

2. Key data (as of 10:30 HKT on February 26)

  • S&P 500: 5,955.25 (+1.25% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,026.39 (-1.47% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.324% (-25.20 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.37 (-1.95% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $88,598 (-5.16% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $84.7 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,485.23 (-25.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.25 billion

3. ETF flows (February 25 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$773.41 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$50.08 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Second estimate of GDP quarterly growth rate (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 3.1% / Expected: 2.3%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

Personal consumption expenditure month-on-month (09:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.7% / Expected: 0.2%

5. Hot News

Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12, integrating Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems

Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi to Move to Chairman

AI company Anthropic plans to raise $3.5 billion at a valuation of $61.5 billion

Aave votes to suspend Polygon PoS chain lending, which may lead to a loss of more than $300 million in TVL

SEC ends investigation into Uniswap Labs without taking enforcement action

SEC confirms receipt of Grayscale Ethereum spot ETF pledge application

In the past hour, BlackRock deposited 18,168.3 ETH and 1,800 BTC to Coinbase

Market News: Nasdaq has submitted 19b-4 application documents for Grayscale DOT ETF

BTC falls below $87,000, down 7.84% on the day

Binance Pre Market launches upside circuit breaker mechanism

Upbit will list COW’s Korean Won, BTC and USDT trading pairs

Matrixport: Bitcoin has fallen below the rising extended wedge, beware of the downside risk of low trading volume

Time.fun founder: We will consider issuing platform tokens in the future, but at this stage we will focus on the market fit of the product

US SEC accepts Cardano spot ETF application submitted by Grayscale

Fed's Goolsbee: We need to wait and see Trump's policies before resuming rate cuts

Trump officially announced that the tariff plan on Mexico and Canada will be implemented as scheduled

Most tokens have fallen by 30% to 80% since mid-December last year, and the market value of SOL has shrunk by about US$50 billion in a single month.

Today, the Fear and Greed Index dropped to 25, the lowest since September 2024, and the market turned into a state of extreme fear.

Citadel Securities, a large Wall Street market maker, plans to enter the cryptocurrency market making field

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin could drop to $70,000

Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Activated on Holesky Testnet but Failed to Confirm, Developers Are Investigating

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010826+8.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07326-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.12005-8.03%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004003-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007637-3.42%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00512-7.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share

Trending News

More

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens